That Camilla Cabello reign Won't Let UP!

Her and 45 have something in common, lying to their fans. Reply

Thread

Link

I hope she grows from her past mistakes. She seems more stable now than in the past. Reply

Thread

Link

I hope she finds some talent on her way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

CL could teach her how to appropriate with class. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfoa Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol good one Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Haha OMG Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

B I T CHH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is beautiful lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Edited at 2017-03-14 12:19 am (UTC) I am less focused on success and more on doing my best and pursuing my artistic vision to the fullest Reply

Thread

Link

lmao people always say this when they know they're gonna flop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idk about her solo music, but that Pitbull feature is exactly what she said she disliked and made her uncomfortable in Fifth Harmony Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I started in the group when I was just 15. I needed to follow my heart and my artistic vision.

Reply

Thread

Link

I swear I never hear about this broad outside of ONTD. I'm not 100% sure she exists. Reply

Thread

Link

Stunning photoshoot! The pictures with the guitar are sooo beautiful! Keep slaying Camila!! Reply

Thread

Link

she'll win grammy album of the year before beyonce Reply

Thread

Link

this pr push is annoying Reply

Thread

Link

Holy shit that cover is awful (the picture inside the article, not the one in this post)! It really makes you notice she has Bradley Cooper's syndrome, where one of her eyes is lower than the other and makes your face look funky the more you stare at it. I had never noticed before. Reply

Thread

Link

She's not built for head on shots. She needs to work her angles because that cover isn't good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been noticing lately that most faces have one eye smaller and/or lower than the other and it distracts me. True symmetry is very, very rare. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My teenage students were all crazy about her, they think she's gorgeous and some of them were actively upset they didn't look like Camila and I'm like... y'all need a serious eye check because she's definitely not prettier than any of you.



They think I'm crazy now but Idc what anyone says, this girl ain't cute. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

...This is the only time I'll ever root in hopes for Selena to come snatch this little uglass racist bitch up. Reply

Thread

Link

I was so distracted by her face looking fug on that cover to notice at first that the outfit she's in makes it look like she just has a tiny hint of a left boob, but way lower than it should be. Reply

Thread

Link

Sort of OT, but anyone know what video OP's icon is from?? Reply

Thread

Link

her artist vision......is working with pitbull Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao she's a true visionary Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she just wants fast easy money and all the attention focused on her instead of a group



can't say I blame her but gurl @ the artistic vision Reply

Thread

Link

ok lol Reply

Thread

Link

Say "artistic vision" again. Reply

Thread

Link

The Frida Kahlo of our generation.



Edited at 2017-03-14 01:19 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I only click on posts about this trick to read the hateful comments.



I have yet to be disappointed. Reply

Thread

Link

honestly how many times is she going to give this exact same interview? Reply

Thread

Link

Is artistic vision the real music of 2017? Reply

Thread

Link