That Camilla Cabello reign Won't Let UP!
.@CamilaCabello97 is our March/April 2017 cover star! Read all about her exciting new solo journey. https://t.co/3oDaKwWQva— Latina Magazine (@Latina) March 13, 2017
-After spending five years as a member of the manufactured, yet super successful pop group, Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello is officially a solo artist. With the break, and an outspoken stance on the anti-immigration sentiments coming from our new White House (she penned a thoughtful essay on her personal experience emigrating to the U.S.), the 20-year-old Cuban and Mexican immigrant is clearly her
own woman. Whether her move will be another group-to-solo-star hit (à la Fergie) or miss (sorry Nicole Scherzinger) remains to be seen. This is a makeor-break year, but one that she seems more than ready for.
-Why did you decide to leave Fifth Harmony?
I started in the group when I was just 15. I needed to follow my heart and my artistic vision. I’m grateful for everything we had in Fifth Harmony and for [this new] opportunity. I am less focused on success and more on doing my best and pursuing my artistic vision to the fullest, wherever that takes me. Of course I also hope people will enjoy my music!
source= https://twitter.com/Latina/status/84141
Edited at 2017-03-14 12:19 am (UTC)
They think I'm crazy now but Idc what anyone says, this girl ain't cute.
can't say I blame her but gurl @ the artistic vision
Edited at 2017-03-14 01:19 am (UTC)
I have yet to be disappointed.