That Camilla Cabello reign Won't Let UP!




-After spending five years as a member of the manufactured, yet super successful pop group, Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello is officially a solo artist. With the break, and an outspoken stance on the anti-immigration sentiments coming from our new White House (she penned a thoughtful essay on her personal experience emigrating to the U.S.), the 20-year-old Cuban and Mexican immigrant is clearly her
own woman. Whether her move will be another group-to-solo-star hit (à la Fergie) or miss (sorry Nicole Scherzinger) remains to be seen. This is a makeor-break year, but one that she seems more than ready for.


-Why did you decide to leave Fifth Harmony?
I started in the group when I was just 15. I needed to follow my heart and my artistic vision. I’m grateful for everything we had in Fifth Harmony and for [this new] opportunity. I am less focused on success and more on doing my best and pursuing my artistic vision to the fullest, wherever that takes me. Of course I also hope people will enjoy my music!

