Hailey Baldwin says social media gives her anxiety & talks about her dad's support for Trump

yeah no. if you support trump then we're fucking done. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Politics affect my life so yes it does "get in the way" of relationships. Reply

Thread

Link

I have dated people who I fundamentally disagree with politically and I think it ultimately has been a factor in why things didn't work out though I didn't really recognise it as such at the time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think it's because a lot of the time your core values and principles inform the type of policies you support, and in a place that has become as culturally polarized as America it becomes harder and harder to completely separate the politics from the person. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

damn right Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

too little too late

your father is a dumbass that helped doomed the world

i hope you are happy Reply

Thread

Link

Her dad sounds like an asshole. He's doing in his presidency exactly what he said he was going to do and people who thought otherwise were delusional. Reply

Thread

Link

ppl are so stupid. now your support of him is waning? he is doing what he said he would do.



Edited at 2017-03-14 12:21 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's probably a fiscal conservative who thought Trump wouldn't be socially conservative. I used to think that was a valid excuse in previous elections but now I'm less charitable and believe that fiscal conservatives who vote Republican lack empathy, maybe even moreso than their socially conservative counterparts because they recognise that minorities and marginalised groups shouldn't be discriminated against ideally but then show with their votes they don't care. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think the people that are waning support now, were never truly paying attention. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I've always wondered why joan smalls likes her. Must be the jesus connection



Edited at 2017-03-14 12:12 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Trump supporters who profess to be surprised at anything he's done since becoming president are the fucking worst. He's doing EXACTLY what he said he would, and acting like the same narcissistic lunatic he always has. Reply

Thread

Link

Hailey, who has 9.4m IG followers



"She also talked about her dad's support for Donald Trump & said she would never let politics intefere with her family relationships."

Shit, if I were riding the nepotism train neither would I. Reply

Thread

Link

Right? How do these nobodies have millions of followers? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think her dad is giving her a boost. It's her uncle Alec lbr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Everything gives me anxiety Reply

Thread

Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ditto 💆 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same.



lol Last night I read about a woman that had deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolisms and then I couldn't sleep last night because I convinced myself that I had it too. ughhhhh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ever since i got on birth control i do nothing but read stories about how it caused clots/strokes or just didnt work and someone ended up pregnant. i just got a hairdye and i was going to use it before researching PPD allergies, and now im afraid of PPD despite dying my hair for years and never being sensitive. i am a puddle of anxiety, i think the birth control has made it all worse. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it is really painful, you would definitely feel it.



source: I had a DVT and couldn't walk. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol I had multiple pulmonary embolisms and my only symptom was anxiety so yeah... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am always anxious, but I'm also good at hiding it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao right like the only thing that doesn't is benzodiazepines Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

9.4 Million followers and I'm still over here like WHO???? Reply

Thread

Link

So the owner of the company I work for made a speech where I publicly announced he voted for Trump....so I am currently actively looking for another job. Sorry but I'm not going to do anything for you if it makes you money. Reply

Thread

Link

Good! Hope you find a good one. 😊 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks! I've had a couple of great interviews that even pay more!



Also- I tried to edit my comment where it says "I" to "he" but I couldn't. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Have you ever been possessed?

I wish, at this point I'd welcome possession.

Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like they would spend 5 minutes inside me and be like "you know what, this isn't working" and exit quickly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought this was Alec Baldwin's kid for a minute and got really fucking confused. Reply

Thread

Link

i deleted FB because it was just fucking depressing. i spent all day comparing myself to old classmates. best decision i made was getting rid of that crap. Reply

Thread

Link

this. i deleted facebook years ago and it improved my mental health exponentially. no more comparing myself to ppl i was hardly acquainted with, or getting sucked into the spiral of questioning every little thing i posted/commented about. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol scrolling through my fb is like an episode of teen mom. so many children...so few accomplishments... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i deleted insta and i dont regret it at all im so sick of everyone around me constantly having to shove their shit and literal faces in my face like can everyone get over themselves? it makes me so depressed and facebook does too but i cant get rid of that



and people ask me why i hate snapchat and i legit dont know why anyone over 12 would want to use it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this. i still have fb i just deleted everyone i don't like + everyone i compared myself to and i never post. my feed is just videos of cats and dogs and birds now so i'm cool with it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

everything gives me anxiety, especially social media. nobody ever directly replies to me or anything so it makes me feel sad and like, okay, why are you following me then? and i feel like some posts are some sort of subtweet/post at me or something. ugh. Reply

Thread

Link

omg YES. Like I'm convinced people have me muted on twitter. And on tumblr even my cat pics get like 1 note even tho 700+ people follow me. I feel so lame for letting it bother me but it does. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link