Hailey Baldwin says social media gives her anxiety & talks about her dad's support for Trump
Hailey, who has 9.4m IG followers, told the Times Magazine that mean comments on social media makes her feel anxious & depressed, saying that it affects her soul because people call her fat/ugly. She says anyone who says they don't google themselves in a liar.
She also talked about her dad's support for Donald Trump & said she would never let politics intefere with her family relationships. She says Stephen's support for Trump has waned w/everything that's going on in Trump's presidency.
She spoke a little about her religious beliefs, saying that while she doesn't believe in the devil (?? I think) she believes people can be possessed by demons. She attends bible study & avoids alcohol for religious reasons.
Does social media give you anxiety, ONTD? Do you let politics get in the way of your relationships? Have you ever been possessed? (A lot going on here.)
your father is a dumbass that helped doomed the world
i hope you are happy
"She also talked about her dad's support for Donald Trump & said she would never let politics intefere with her family relationships."
Shit, if I were riding the nepotism train neither would I.
Have you ever been possessed?
I wish, at this point I'd welcome possession.
and people ask me why i hate snapchat and i legit dont know why anyone over 12 would want to use it