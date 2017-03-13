Kylie Cosmetics is Sending Empty Highlighter Packages

This is hilarious Reply

I cracked up at, "WHAT THE FUCK?" Reply

"GOOD DAY RUINED" Reply

That packaging looks so cheap, omw. Reply

mte wowwww Reply

right, for that price you'd think it would be better. Reply

it looks like free make up that you would get with pre-teen magazines Reply

it really does Reply

It looks so flimsy. And that material? Cardboard? Yikes Reply

I laughed because Jeffree Star did a review on it and was like 'The packaging is hefty, like it feels heavy' and talking it up like it seemed expensive and I was like "It looks cheap af tbh..." Reply

it looks like benefit's packaging lmao



Edited at 2017-03-14 01:17 am (UTC)

how do they have an issue with everything Reply

kyfraudizzle Reply

that's what these people get for purchasing this shit to begin with Reply

Lol right. Reply

mmhmmm Reply

mte Reply

Mte. I have no sympathy for people willingly throwing their money at scammers. Reply

lmfao first thought. you get what you pay for. Reply

lol mte. serves them right. Reply

lol mte Reply

OMG Reply

lmao Reply

If you lay down cash on something called 'kylighter', you get what you deserve. Reply

mte Reply

i feel bad if you're like a 15 year old girl who was fooled into buying this shit, isn't that most of her fan base? Reply

It's sad that young girls are so into her. There's also a lot of consumerism being pushed on them. There are some makeup companies that market themselves to teens and tweens through gurus on social media, and make them feel like they're missing out if they don't posess every gimmicky collection that's released (and new products are released or rereleased every few weeks). Reply

mte Reply

Lmao mte Reply

lol Reply

mte Reply

Came in here just to say this lol. Reply

i mean, kinda, but at the same time it's entirely the company's fault for being so damn incompetent. Reply

Why do ppl even bother when you have wet n wild making some of the best highlighters in the game for under $5 Reply

truth!!!! I stopped buying my $38 Becca highlighters for wet n wild and they're pretty damn comparable Reply

everyone keeps talking about their highlighters. I need to check them out Reply

They're empty on the inside, just like kylie~ Reply

holding in screaming at my desk. Reply

YES Reply

lmao Reply

I like how one girl still had to artfully put her camera and macbook in the shot of the missing highlighter Reply

If you don't post a photo of it on Twitter then no one will know your worth. Reply

Home girl gets a F for effort. She didn't include her booty firming/enhancing cream or her skinny fluffy happy bunny detox tea in the shot. Reply

youtubers really are the worst Reply

it's missing detox tea and something from chanel or miu miu in the corner Reply

Also her nail and her phone. Reply

and her glitter thumbnail!!! Reply

I loled at that too. Marble table, MacBook, DSLR, THREE ~kylighters~ on display... We get it, you have money. Reply

one time courtesy replacement makes it sounds like there was a problem on the purchasers side. if they're sending out empty containers i'd expect more then just the replacement product tbh Reply

ITA. I side-eyed that sentence so hard. I would never buy anything from them ever again after that email. Reply

mte, what kind of high-handed non-apology... Reply

MTE, that is shady as hell Reply

Yeah, I thought that was a rude way to phrase it. Bitch, you're the ones sending out empty packages! Don't act like it's your customers' fault. Reply

Considering they don't do refunds or exchanges, and they've had a lot of problems with empty products or packaging that made the product unusable, this batch of customers is luckier than the rest. Reply

a one-time courtesy replacement package



how courteous of them to actually send the customer their order Reply

lol mte Reply

yeah that was pretty fucked up "we will actually fulfill our obligation as a courtesy" Reply

But only "one-time" ! Reply

ikr what do these people think this is? a respectable business?! Reply

lol right "one time" Reply

They are really going above and beyond as a company. Reply

MTE. How dare people actually want the item they purchased. Reply

lmao rightt?! I had an issue like this with DollarShaveClub where I bought a replacement handle because mine broke (way too easily, I might add...) and I couldn't put new blades in it anymore and like 3 weeks went by and I didn't get it, so I emailed them like "dude wtf" and they went "oh sorry! We'll send another one!" and again, 3 week went by with nothing but I still got my monthly refill of blades and I was like "Cool, so you DO have my address, so wtf..." and contacted them again and they sent another package, this time with two handles, so I guess it was to make up for the error, which was nice of them. I mean, it's not a big deal in the long run, but it's annoying when you buy something and it doesn't get sent 😤 Reply

This feels like it was written by a person who knows literally ZERO about running a business or customer support. Reply

omg lmao

it looks like it's this one specific highlighter color that it's happening with Reply

Nnnn the pans are going fall out of the other highlighter colors too!! Reply

I can't believe people are still buying products from Kylie "The Scammer" Jenner Reply

people are stupid Reply

MTE Reply

