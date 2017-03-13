Kylie Cosmetics is Sending Empty Highlighter Packages
Last month Kylie Jenner launched her highlighter collection, Kylighter, which sold out in minutes. However, purchasers are now reporting that they have received empty packages of the $22 product.
Customer service has answered several buyers and are sending out replacement packages.
THERES NO HIGHLIGHTER IN THE COMPACT!!!!!!! ITS EMPTY!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/thIGkwZebf— brianna 🇯🇲 (@btaylorbeauty) March 8, 2017
You serious Kylie Jenner really! Where my highlighter@KylieJenner @kyliecosmetics @KylieJenner @kyliecosmetics pic.twitter.com/o9JvKebgRP— Shan-Terra Johnson (@PoppinGoddessss) March 9, 2017
What happened to my kylighter?@KylieJenner @kyliecosmetics pic.twitter.com/hsI6QiK1my— Carissa Elliott (@ElliottCarissa) March 8, 2017
Umm... @kyliecosmetics you sent me an empty highlighter....? 😑😤😡 pic.twitter.com/VXvbaNKPKX— jordan byers 👽 (@jordanebyers) March 8, 2017
@kyliecosmetics @KylieJenner GOOD DAY RUINED when my Kylighter arrived BUT THERE WAS NO PRODUCT inside 😭😭😭 help me!!! pic.twitter.com/XWpGlnI8ik— elizabitch (@ElizabethDilts) March 8, 2017
UPDATE: pic.twitter.com/bngtMdA4FT— brianna 🇯🇲 (@btaylorbeauty) March 9, 2017
how courteous of them to actually send the customer their order
it looks like it's this one specific highlighter color that it's happening with