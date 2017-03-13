deadpool

Spartacus star Manu Bennett splits from his partner

a_211015hosnmorsini18


Manu Bennett ("Spartacus", "Arrow") and Karin Horen called it quits after 10 years. Manu confirmed the split but didn't want to comment about it further. They are doing their best to raise their three daughters and they remain friends. Karin said she was happy to move forward.

source
Tagged: , , ,