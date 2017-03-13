Spartacus star Manu Bennett splits from his partner
Manu Bennett ("Spartacus", "Arrow") and Karin Horen called it quits after 10 years. Manu confirmed the split but didn't want to comment about it further. They are doing their best to raise their three daughters and they remain friends. Karin said she was happy to move forward.
source
I'm here for you, Manu 😔(😏)
So sad..... Makes me more scared of relationships lol.
Hope they're both doing ok, and their daughters are too.
That's sad
I hope to meet him one day. I love Spartacus.