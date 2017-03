I can't believe this has made it to 3 seasons Reply

Thread

Link

Why? It's funny tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. The ratings are not great. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i can't believe january jones still has a career Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me neither, but I'm glad it did. I like how weird they're willing to be. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

man, i need to catch up on this show. i need some of that sweet, sweet post-apocalyptic escapism. Reply

Thread

Link

I wanted Lewis to be reunited with his partner 😭 Reply

Thread

Link

Is this show supposed to be a comedy? I've been a mess every episode now, freaking out and wondering if people are still alive.. And then with Lewis. WTF?



It's a very good show though, and I wish more people would watch. Reply

Thread

Link

This show is so funny. But nobody I know has heard of it or watches it. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so sad about Lewis. Especially because he was one of the few Asian actors on tv. That picture Carol drew of him for her newspaper was hilarious though. He was wearing his bomber jacket 😂 Reply

Thread

Link

I'm really bummed about it, for similar reasons. I wonder if Kenneth Choi got another gig that conflicted? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







Edited at 2017-03-14 12:42 am (UTC) I'm glad I got spoiled the last episode. I didn't care to watch it anymore. Reply

Thread

Link

I love this show but the last episode made me sad. Reply

Thread

Link

SHIT im two episodes behind! completely forgot to catch up Reply

Thread

Link