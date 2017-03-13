Yesssss, I love this show!



Is Sue not going to be on it anymore? I love Sue.



I'm also going to miss Hugh Laurie. Tom James ended up really growing on me as a character. Reply

Sue might make a couple of cameo type appearances since she stayed on in the White House as Montez's secretary but yeah... she's not on Team Selina anymore. Reply

I love Sue. I'm gonna miss her not being around. She's working at the White House though so maybe we'll get a cameo. Reply

Sue's off-screen relationship with Gary Cole's character was one of my favorite parts of the show Reply

I love Sue and Kent's weird/awkward/adorable scenes. I know it won't happen but I ship them so hard. I hope we get more of their odd moments in this season even though Sue isn't in it as much (which sucks balls btw!) Reply

Best show on TV Reply

I've missed it so much. One of the best ensemble casts, everyone delivers. Reply

you ain't lying, everyone on this show pulls their weight. even characters i despise (like roger furlong) or ones that rarely get screen time manage to get big laughs out of me. Reply

Oh god roger furlong..i cant with him lmao Reply

except patton oswalt's character



i mean no show is truly perfect, you gotta have as shit seed everyone once in a while Reply

the president knows how uncomfortable i am made by fat people. Reply

STOP LMAO Reply

Cannot WAIT for this show to return.



Sad that I didn't see Richard in the promo though.



SO excited for Amy to be Buddy's campaign manager and just... everything Gary and Selina... and also Congressman Jonah. LMAO. Reply

I hope they're just saving their best Richard (which, lbr, is all Richard) for the actual premiere. I wasn't too keen on him during his first episode or two, but he's really grown into one of my favorite characters and a bright spot in the cast's cavalcade of snarky fuckos. Reply

finally, literally this and broad city are the only tv shows i've been looking forward to for the past year



can't wait for this show to predict some more real life political events tbh!! Reply

I fraaking love this show. Selina is a villain I can root for!



Is Anna Chlumsky preggers? Reply

i think she had a baby in the summer Reply

omgggggg, finally



i can't wait Reply

Can't wait!



/semi ot but it feels like I'm watching a Veep episode right now witnessing the Ryan/GOP response to the CBO score. Yes 24 million Americans won't have health insurance by 2026 but the deficit!! Reply

Uhm, excuse you, the CBO score is grossly inaccurate and those numbers are impossible, except the $330 billion in savings. Reply

mte Reply

What has been their response? Reply

Ryan says CBO score proves the health care plan is good, Price says CBO is wrong, lol they can't even come up with a consistent position Reply

wow @ Jonah's haircut Reply

I need this show back in my life and more Dan & Amy please!

i wonder if they're ever going to fuck Reply

They definitely did, when they dated before the show started. Reply

If they don't hate fuck this season I stg Reply

i need them to try to make it work this season. they're perf for each other lbr Reply

YES



the delivery of the Kennedy Center line is perfect Reply

i got chills. JLD is a goddess. Reply

"you look like the world's least fucked geisha" i CACKLED



i'm glad my two faves, kent and ben, are still together somehow. their scenes are golden. Reply

i cackled at that too! mike is my favorite fuck-up. i love that kent and ben are together still as well. Reply

Everything related to Mike is always so hilarious to me omg. I still lol when I think of him saying "Siri, why does God allow suffering?" Reply

Mike McClintock could kick Sean Spicer's ass and Sean Spicer knows that. Reply

