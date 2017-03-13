March 13th, 2017, 05:17 pm sweetbitter Official trailer for season 6 of Veep! The new season premieres on April 16thSource Tagged: television - hbo, television promo / stills, veep (hbo) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 7272 comments Add comment
Is Sue not going to be on it anymore? I love Sue.
I'm also going to miss Hugh Laurie. Tom James ended up really growing on me as a character.
i mean no show is truly perfect, you gotta have as shit seed everyone once in a while
Sad that I didn't see Richard in the promo though.
SO excited for Amy to be Buddy's campaign manager and just... everything Gary and Selina... and also Congressman Jonah. LMAO.
can't wait for this show to predict some more real life political events tbh!!
Is Anna Chlumsky preggers?
i can't wait
/semi ot but it feels like I'm watching a Veep episode right now witnessing the Ryan/GOP response to the CBO score. Yes 24 million Americans won't have health insurance by 2026 but the deficit!!
Edited at 2017-03-13 09:52 pm (UTC)
the delivery of the Kennedy Center line is perfect
i'm glad my two faves, kent and ben, are still together somehow. their scenes are golden.