Desperate attempt to get more than 1 viewer, MTV Movie Awards become the MTV Movie and TV Awards
- After years of shit ratings, the MTV Movie Awards are becoming the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
- They hope to capitalize on popular shows like Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, etc.
- Last year they pre-tapped it, thinking that a decently edited version would bring people in, it didn't, so they're going back to being live.
- Airs May 7th.
SOURCE
lmao
i hope someday they just add music in with it so it can be music television's music, television, and movie awards.