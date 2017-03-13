Desperate attempt to get more than 1 viewer, MTV Movie Awards become the MTV Movie and TV Awards

finger on the pulse of popular culture as always





it's called the mtv movie awards not the hey let's add some tv into a movie award show? Reply

did anyone ever link you to the user who pretended to be you in a post? Reply

I don't even know what you're talking about but just the idea of this is fucking infuriating. Whoever did that is straight up trash, as is anyone who continues to mock this user. (This is a general statement and not directed at you, BTW!)



if your referring to tumblr link? yes i did tumblr took care of it. Reply

Was that FKA? Reply

That was pathetic Reply

shade ha! Reply

LOL Reply

makes sense. more features = more celebs. i'm into it since it's why i love the golden globes. Reply

I think this actually a good idea, tbh. TV is huge nowadays and kids/teens don't give a fuck about the Emmy's or Golden Globes. Reply

lmao no one asked for this........



Remember a few years ago when they tried to be serious and nominated a bunch of Oscar movies, lol. Reply

lol I really don't, that's funny though Reply

12 Years a Slave lost to Hunger Games, lmao. Reply

This is so dumb. The first few years when these were basically a fuck you to real award shows were great. Reply

it actually used to be more like that before the twilight/franchise era Reply

thats a mouthful



i hope someday they just add music in with it so it can be music television's music, television, and movie awards. Reply

I hope it's video games first Reply

And everyone will be required to do one "Let's Dance" routine. Reply

Then books, comic books, magazines, radio shows, podcasts, and visual art all before music. Reply

god I used to LOVE the MTV movie awards, i used to stay up really late to watch it.

Still not gonna give a fuck unless one of my faves bothers to show up, lol. Reply

if it means netflix shows get appreciated, go for it. Reply

Makes sense but it doesn't make me give a fuck. Reply

basically Reply

I can't believe it took them this long tbh. Reply

that's your chance CW! Reply

no lie, that's most of why i was excited Reply

