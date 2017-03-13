Meryl

Desperate attempt to get more than 1 viewer, MTV Movie Awards become the MTV Movie and TV Awards



- After years of shit ratings, the MTV Movie Awards are becoming the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
- They hope to capitalize on popular shows like Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, etc.
- Last year they pre-tapped it, thinking that a decently edited version would bring people in, it didn't, so they're going back to being live.
- Airs May 7th.


SOURCE
Tagged: , ,