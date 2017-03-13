no i can't watch this Reply

Do people normally get drunk on what I assume is a morning talk show?



Once I went to a tap room with my family on my bday and had a flight of p high proof craft beers and then I did riff raff's verse from Orion's Belt in the car and that's when my fam knew they had raised a failure.



When you're an alcoholic like Ed clearly is you do. Reply

Haha yeah that's basically the one thing I know about this guy. I was wondering if it was the kind of show where it was normal to have a drink or if he had just given up any pretense of not being a massive alcoholic. Like, did they provide the booze, or were these 4 shots out of a flask he brought? Reply

LMAO i love rapping that verse on orions belt



IF IT COMES TO HATEFUL WORDS

I GOT SKIN LIKE A RHINOCEROS

DIAMONDS ON MY BINDER

FORTH GRADE I WAS IMMACULATE Reply

omg i love him in that song Reply

But... of all songs... why that one?! Reply

STOP ED, STOP STOP ED, STOP Reply

Me, me, myself and I. Reply

I guess he's a #barb Reply

stop letting this public health hazard outside. Reply

i'm not even gonna click play. he clearly has some sort of dependency on alcohol that he just brushes off as being "british". Reply

are there any stories about him that don't involve alcohol?



have you ever been to england? pubs and bars are packed after work every single day of the week

drinking is very much a key part of british culture Reply

I've lived there all my life and I do know a lot of drunk idiots but that doesn't mean they get drunk on breakfast talk shows and only ever have drinking stories to tell Reply

i live in nz and it's the same if not worse but that doesn't make it ok lol Reply

I mean yeah, but most of us have lives outside of that. Reply

drag us!



also a lot of people hit the pub for a pint during their lunch break Reply

yes. after work. not during work. he's working. Reply

So many things to unpack here. What is it with Taylor's skwad and their Nicki Minaj love? Why would you rep for Nicki Minaj at any point, let alone now? Reply

I could only make it through a few seconds Reply

I'm white_guy_blinking.gif @ all of this Reply

i'm sure he realizes by now how embarrassing he is. Reply

He desperately wants to be like Adele because we all know she did it first Reply

Nah sis, he's following Taylor's manual. He's the third squad member I can recall off the top of my head who has "rapped" along to Nicki's music for promo. Reply

She really is evil Reply

Mte Reply

What did we ever do to you OP? Reply

you let LIFTED flop Reply

why is he always drunk Reply

he drinks to deal with his anxiety Reply

