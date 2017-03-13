March 13th, 2017, 11:09 pm dynamite_state Ed Sheeran Drunkenly Raps Nicki Minaj’s “Monster” Verse Sheeran appeared on the Breakfast Club on March 10.He was asked to comment on Remy Ma's "Shether".4 shots in, Ed decided to rap instead.SOURCES: 1 + 2 Tagged: ed sheeran, nicki minaj Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 110110 comments Add comment
Once I went to a tap room with my family on my bday and had a flight of p high proof craft beers and then I did riff raff's verse from Orion's Belt in the car and that's when my fam knew they had raised a failure.
Edited at 2017-03-13 09:18 pm (UTC)
When you're an alcoholic like Ed clearly is you do.
IF IT COMES TO HATEFUL WORDS
I GOT SKIN LIKE A RHINOCEROS
DIAMONDS ON MY BINDER
FORTH GRADE I WAS IMMACULATE
STOP ED, STOP
drinking is very much a key part of british culture
breakfast talk shows and only ever have drinking stories to tell
also a lot of people hit the pub for a pint during their lunch break