All of our parents will be thrilled: "Young Sheldon" series ordered at CBS




- it's a prequel to ONTD's fave show, The Big Bang Theory
- the kid playing young Sheldon is currently on Big Little Lies as Ziggy, Shailene Woodley's creepy kid
- Jim Parsons will narrate; Zoe Perry will play Sheldon's mother (who is currently played by Laurie Metcalfe on TBBT)
- don't know the episode count yet
- TBBT is probably getting renewed for two more years, because that's the world we live in

Chuck Lorre is that flaming Elmo gif rn.
tweet | source
