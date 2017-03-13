All of our parents will be thrilled: "Young Sheldon" series ordered at CBS
#BigBangTheory Prequel 'Young Sheldon' Picked Up Straight to Series https://t.co/NZDd4q1q1M pic.twitter.com/MmQTahXJKL— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 13, 2017
- it's a prequel to ONTD's fave show, The Big Bang Theory
- the kid playing young Sheldon is currently on Big Little Lies as Ziggy, Shailene Woodley's
- Jim Parsons will narrate; Zoe Perry will play Sheldon's mother (who is currently played by Laurie Metcalfe on TBBT)
- don't know the episode count yet
- TBBT is probably getting renewed for two more years, because that's the world we live in
Chuck Lorre is that flaming Elmo gif rn.
tweet | source
Edited at 2017-03-13 09:20 pm (UTC)
I hate the big bang theory, so I know I'm gonna hate this.
I stopped watching it in season 3 I think so I know fuck-all about it.
tptb decided the stairs would be a good plot device that shows with elevators before lost out on (enough time for info dumps speeches, dividing scenes, getting around the elevator issue as part of the plot, etc.) so it's perpetually broken to allow for that. Couldn't tell you how they explain it in the show. I'm sure they've given some outrageous the building will collapse reason.
Oh.
Sheldon is supposed to have a twin sister who is his complete opposite. There's a lot of room for comedy there but I haven't seen any mention of her yet.
Edited at 2017-03-13 09:08 pm (UTC)
compare this scene to tip to tip efficiency:
nevertheless, your icon is qt!