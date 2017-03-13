All of our parents will be thrilled: "Young Sheldon" series ordered at CBS

will they talk about sheldon having aspergers? Reply

How have they not addressed that yet? They're in their 12th season or something right? Wth!



they said shledons morhers has tested him and he isn't insane Reply

iirc the writers have insisted he doesn't have it but the actor has said he plays him like he does because he thinks he does? I could be wrong I just feel like I remember reading that but that was toward the beginning of the show. Reply

The writers have said they don't want to label Sheldon because then they'd feel like that might limit what they can do with the character. The writers/Lorre don't want the responsibility and any potential backlash if the character does something "wrong." Reply

I hate the big bang theory, so I know I'm gonna hate this. Reply

I was talking to a friend the day after the election and she was surprised to see so many people viewing the election of Donald Trump as the last straw when it came to human decency because in her opinion that ship sailed once The Big Bang Theory became the #1 show on television. I legit HOWLED which was a plus because I then realized I wasn't completely dead inside just yet. Reply

They will end the show with all of them moving out and the landlord finally fixing the elevator lol Reply

Wait...the elevator is still broken?! How is that possible?!!



I stopped watching it in season 3 I think so I know fuck-all about it. Reply

Idk why I know this, but it's on purpose for filming reasons.

tptb decided the stairs would be a good plot device that shows with elevators before lost out on (enough time for info dumps speeches, dividing scenes, getting around the elevator issue as part of the plot, etc.) so it's perpetually broken to allow for that. Couldn't tell you how they explain it in the show. I'm sure they've given some outrageous the building will collapse reason. Reply

It's not working because Sheldon threw a science experiment gone wrong that Leonard tried to run down the stairs with, but there wasn't going to be enough time to get outside before it blew up. Reply

And didn't they hide something inside the elevator? Like a wrecked Vespa or something big. Reply

lmao not iain loves theatre having this thriving career Reply

oh gawd I just Googled this and...oy. Precocious kids are the worst. Reply

lol mte Reply

tbf his dads are both broadway performers. he's ott but it's pretty clear they've just passed their passion for the arts along to him. Reply

giving me you and kazoo kid vibes

It's that boy?

Oh. Reply

Lmao Reply

so appropriate for 2017 Reply

lmao Reply

Aww I think that Ziggy kid is cute on BLL Reply

I do, too! I don't get a creepy vibe at all. His storyline is making me feel so sad for him lol Reply

I was a little agitated the other day why they were picking on him, especially the teacher. Reply

He is cute, he's not creepy at all, he's a good little actor. Totally believable.



Sheldon is supposed to have a twin sister who is his complete opposite. There's a lot of room for comedy there but I haven't seen any mention of her yet. Reply

He is too cute. He balances out the annoying playlist kid and the psycho twins Reply

This post title is accurate af. However, I don't really see my father getting invested in a show that doesn't involve guys whining about their women problems.



could get tbbt's other main demo, children, invested and force their parents to watch. Reply

Maybe Young Sheldon will whine about his mom. Reply

There's always Sheldon's horrible father! Reply

yay, let's make fun of people with aspergers Reply

sigh Reply

i only appreciate tbbt because it makes people seethe about being discriminatory against nerds. Reply

I remember when reddit described it as "nerd blackface" rme Reply

I think about this often.



oomfg....i never expected it to be this bad. i can write better jokes than this! Reply

Oh wow that's weird and super awkward!!! :/ Reply

I can't believe this show gets nominated for so many Emmys every single year. Reply

agreed. it's not funny when you take away the laugh track.



compare this scene to tip to tip efficiency:



Is this supposed to be an example of a superior scene? Dudes talking about dicks. Crazy! Reply

I'm with you on this. I love this scene Reply

i refuse to watch this Reply

this is better

the long-ass pauses between the dialog for the laugh track =/ Reply

I have some thoughts. Reply

The hate for this show is so OTT here and among hipsters everywhere, but this is too much. Reply

I don't even hate it that much, I just watched for a while and then got sort of bored and stopped. But a shameless money-grab spinoff involving my least favorite thing on TV, a genius/quirky kid?? Yeah, that could push me into Bitch-Eating-Crackers Land. Reply

Lol. I totally get it. Honestly it's almost a chore for me to watch at this point and I think I'm a couple eps behind but also I want to finish it. Reply

it's one of the shittiest shows i've ever seen Reply

Parent

I watch the reruns sometimes and I never thought it was a bad as people act like it is idk, it's funny enough. Reply

idk, it's pretty racist Reply

it was funny the first two seasons and then they kept repeating jokes and it got boring Reply

tell em sis, bazinga their bussies Reply

it's offensive to nerds when the IT crowd and community both exist



nevertheless, your icon is qt! Reply

The hate isn't ott, the show has tons of problems and people don't hate it for being edgy, it has plenty of sexists and racist jokes. Reply

this family sitcom narrative style is so over-done lately. Reply

