Lea Michele Has Been Busy and Dropped Two New Songs from Album 'Places'

what's the inspiration of her album's title? where her career isn't going? Reply

Thread

Link

fuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

CACKLING Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like them. Reply

Thread

Link

wait, people actually check for her and listen to her music? i barely watch S1 of glee and i found her insufferable Reply

Thread

Link

She has an amazing voice. But it isnt suited for radio and pop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It really isn't, and I wish she would stop trying to be a pop girl. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm ..surprised that she's allowed another attempt? Reply

Thread

Link

Let me not front, On My Way was a bop, and I played it so much. It was just the right amount of pop for me. Reply

Thread

Link

I really enjoyed that song. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, it was such a good summer song lmao I had a convertible at the time too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's trying to be a Streisand / Adele ???? Unclear Reply

Thread

Link

Oop it literally says it in the post lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no thanks Reply

Thread

Link

ive always liked her voice Reply

Thread

Link

she's still trying? lol Reply

Thread

Link

Song is good, her voice sounds smooth and powerful at the same time. Reply

Thread

Link

She sounds amazing! These aren't my faves from the new album though. I have been obsessively playing the footage of "Run to You" & "Sentimental Memories" from her concerts in January. I'm so excited to get album versions of them soon. And to hopefully see her in concert this May. Reply

Thread

Link

I will listen to it when I'm out of class, but it sounds promising from the description. I still need her to go back to Broadway, because her voice is just so beautiful to me that it's not enough to have Spring Awakening on repeat. Reply

Thread

Link

I love her voice <3 Reply

Thread

Link

surprised she hasn't done more broadway as idina's understudy and/or roles for idina she turned down Reply

Thread

Link

I love her voice.



"Love is Alive" sounds so much like something Rachel would sing and it just confuses me. Reply

Thread

Link

i saw her live performing songs from this album and she's actually so cute irl. i love the 2nd one she released today- anythings possible Reply

Thread

Link

Haha ia, I liked how talkative she was Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she looks really pretty on that cover Reply

Thread

Link

Love is alive is incredibly bland. Too many vocal runs. She's a fantastic vocalist and the song needed to build up to the belt. Her singing is loud, coupled with bland production makes a shitty song.



This one released is slightly better, I wouldn't change the station if it came on. Love is alive is like a song you hear from every Broadway singer who releases an album



Edited at 2017-03-13 09:53 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I can't stand her but I loved Cannonball Reply

Thread

Link

lol me too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Issues I'm having. I thought I was in Omona and this was Michelle Lee, I was about get excited. Reply

Thread

Link

wow, adele is shooketh. Reply

Thread

Link

Ooh she sang this at her concert! It wasn't my favorite but it's still a bit nice. She sang some other ones too but the style suits her a lot more than her first album (even though I liked some songs on that one)



It was a bit cute though because you know how when you go to a concert there's music that plays to entertain? It was all Barbra songs haha Reply

Thread

Link

This is really pretty. I burned out on Glee but I can't pretend she isn't an incredible vocalist. Reply

Thread

Link

I like her music and I loooove her voice in general.

If You Say So? I'm still sad about it tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

Loves it. I'm so proud of her for getting to do another album <3

Her voice has always been my fave on glee. No one even comes close to her on that show Reply

Thread

Link

Does she have any upbeat pop songs? Reply

Thread

Link

This is definitely what she should have been doing from the start. She was never going to be a popstar. Adult contemporary/easy listening is where she belongs. She can be the female Josh Groban. Reply

Thread

Link

the album cover would be perfect without that phoney post-production lens flare Reply

Thread

Link

I was obsessed with this song from her first album



Reply

Thread

Link

I actually thought that was a really nice song. Her voice is gorgeous. Reply

Thread

Link

i like it, her voice sounds very good Reply

Thread

Link

but will she release more oversung Broadway-lite pop? Reply

Thread

Link

I'm surprised she got to do a 2nd album, the first one didn't do very well... Reply

Thread

Link

I sincerely appreciate that she didn't get a nosejob, I totally believe this bitch loves every inch of herself and I admire her for it. Her voice, as usual, sounds great and wonderfully trained. She's got musical theater written all over her. Reply

Thread

Link