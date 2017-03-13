I'm disgusted with myself. The first thing that crossed my mind was "lemme get a look at dat bulge" before I scrolled down. Reply

Find your way to church Reply

recognising the problem is the first step. i'll pray for you bb Reply

you should go and love yourself Reply

Prayer circle ONTD! Reply

i'll pray for you Reply

Lemme join this prayer circle for you. Reply

when will he die?

like his existence is offensive Reply

Right?



I thought he would fade by now but nope, still here. I recoil when full grown adults tell me they listen to his music. Reply

i hate women who find him attractive. his career should have ended but sadly he has made the transition. now how many years of his antics do we have to tolerate?? sorry but i hate him so much. if i had money i would hire an assassin to take his ass out Reply

I really thought so too that he was done, like 2 years ago or so, I thought for sure he would be gone forever and be the next Aaron Carter in terms of being a famewhore. it kills me that he's still relevant after all these years. Reply

you need new adults. Reply

LMFAO Reply

Jesus Reply

Has he done anything super douchey lately? I've been diggin' the whole Jefferson L vibe he's been giving off the past year or so. Reply

he told his fans they made him sick like 14 hours ago Reply

lol ofc he did Reply

But he loves them so much!!!!11one Reply

at least he was being honest Reply

ew lmao he looks like a serial killer Reply

hows that summer body coming along



its not but ty for asking. Reply

such a liz comment tbh! Reply

GUACALA Reply

he looks dead inside Reply

tbh that's what I was thinking :-/ didn't he say in that infamous article that he was taking a special blend of anxiety medication prescribed to him by some "doctor"? Reply

Whatever they have him on reminds me so much of Britney´s vacant stare. I honestly feel bad for him... Reply

Yeah. He has for awhile. Reply

We know he's not shy about swimming naked.

Like most human beings, he probably does not enjoy swimming with two square miles of fabric wrapped around his legs, or that said fabric clinging to him when he gets out of the water.



Having said that, Speedo the brand makes some super unflattering swimming briefs good lord. Reply

He should get some Aussiebums Reply

I love Aussiebums, but not their prices. Sorry swimwear should not cost that much. (I take that back after checking out Vilebrequin prices lol)



Edited at 2017-03-13 08:02 pm (UTC)

speedo brand or Adidas are the best for swim briefs.



aussiebum is for the lazy brief enthusiast.



can you tell I'm a fan? Reply

God I love being naked especially swimming, sunbathing and sleeping naked. Bless tbh. Reply

People are so scandalized by speedos but like, my dad wears one. Idk, they're just unsexy dad clothes to me. Reply

It's good for scaring away people Jehovah's Witnesses. Reply

Speedos are just unflattering. On everyone. Reply

It's traumatizing to read 'Speedo' and 'my dad' in the same sentence. Period. Reply

So I've steadily lost 8 pounds so far! All thanks to my appetite decreasing, me being broke AF and just not having much food prepared lol. I used to eat like a pig (especially when I'm high af) but it's been toned down recently. Here's to many more pounds!!!!!!



Btw I got some red stretchmarks on my stonag (genetics). Any remedies? :/ Reply

Good for you girl! Reply

Either way he looks disgusting.



Reply

I'm eating crackers w/ garlic basil pepper goat cheese Reply

That sounds good. Goat cheese is my fave. Reply

Goat cheese is the best cheese. Reply

hows that summer body coming along, ONTD? vacay plans?



if i wear a red tshirt i look like winnie the pooh.



Edited at 2017-03-13 07:50 pm (UTC) Reply

Looks down at my red shirt.



Oh shit, me too. Reply

I think Winnie the Pooh is cute Reply

LMAO Reply

oh, bother Reply

Looks to me like you're mardi gras ready Reply

or ready for Eli Roth Reply

nah, i'm just "gras"



this gif is too cute! i love winnie Reply

If it's any consolation, there are people in the last Emma Watson thread who are really into that



Edited at 2017-03-13 08:22 pm (UTC)

Me too bb me too Reply

lmao Reply

I don't start my summer bod workout until April bc I don't go to the beach here until July when it's extremely hot. May/June usually tends to rain a lot. Reply

I hope he drowns. Reply

Lmao Reply

lmao sometimes I say shit like this IRL and people are horrified. Reply

same lmao Reply

IKR they just don't get it. Reply

I do too I think it's so funny Reply

lol i always want to but mentally hold myself back



Edited at 2017-03-13 09:38 pm (UTC) Reply

Mmmhmmm Reply

I had read that too much cortisol build-up from stress causes weight gain but never believed it until I moved to another part of the country that's way more relaxed, shortened my commute from 45 mins to 20 mins, and got a job I enjoy. I've magically lost ~10 lbs in 2 months without changing my diet at all. Reply

Don't tell me that!! Lol, I'm stressed out all the damn time Reply

Honestly it's been the best! I was taking 800mg (sometimes up to 1600mg) of ibuprofen a day to cope with the stress headaches. I had no idea people felt happy when they got home from work. I just assumed everyone felt like they wanted to die and somehow had more willpower than me to cook and clean. Reply

Where did you move to? Reply

Link

I swear that's my problem. Thanks, dysfunctional relationships!! Reply

