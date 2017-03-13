Sony Sets 'Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' Sequel for October 2018 Debut

The girl in spider webs? Umm... I don't remember reading that book. Reply

It's the one that someone else wrote after the original author died. Aka, a flop that shouldn't be included. Reply

I didn't think he actually finished the 2nd or 3rd book they were so different in the writing from the first. I read it in English though so maybe it wasn't very different in Swedish. Reply

They can keep it. Rooney and Daniel were perfection and deserved to make the rest of them. Reply

an entirely new cast



who asked for this Reply

I hate that Rooney and David aren't involved. Wtf.



100% Rooney should have won that Oscar. Reply

she was not better than viola davis Reply

I love both, but I personally think Rooney was. She was so enigmatic in it. Reply

Same. BYE to this mess. Reply

100% Rooney should have won that Oscar



honestly, the best actress razzie winner that year deserved an oscar more than rooney Reply

lmao absolutely NOT. rooney was awful! the whole film was awful! there were so many amazing performances from lead actresses that year but rooney was not one of them. Reply

No thanks. Original trilogy with the original HW cast or nothing. Reply

no thanks, you dropped that ball



rooney was perfect Reply

Wtf?! I really wanted a sequel, but not like this. :/ Reply

Pass. What even is the point if there's no Rooney Mara or Daniel Craig? Reply

Fede Alvarez is directing 'The Girl in the Spider's Web,' which will feature an entirely new cast.







The first one was amazing and I think I like it even more than the original Swedish one . No ty @ all of this. I guess I can stop lying and pretending I actually intend to read the books someday! The first one was amazing. No ty @ all of this. I guess I can stop lying and pretending I actually intend to read the books someday! Reply

Same about liking it more than the Swedish one Reply

I think the casting choices were on point for the English one. Daniel Craig in particular (because Swedish Lisbeth was as good as Rooney). His Swedish counterpart was dead wrong for Mikael. Reply

I think he was great at conveying how weak Mikael was without making him totally unlikeable. And he had great chemistry with Rooney. Reply

it's one of my top five fave films of all time ngl Reply

sony can keep this. Reply

Wait huh really? Reply

keep it Reply

my heart nearly stopped



but what the fuck, no. Reply

SAAAAAME, I got chills for a second, but then way dissapointed.

They ain't shit for using Rooney's photo. This is going to flop hard Reply

mte. for a split second I thought "finally!!! some good news!!!"



hah Reply

yay!



which will feature an entirely new cast.



j/k, nooo! Reply

she was exactly what i pictured lisbeth looking like Reply

Everything about that film was so well done, casting Robin Wright as Berger was something I didn't even know I wanted until it happened. Reply

mte Reply

Her bleached eyebrows made her look ICONIC. It just...made perfect sense Reply

god i remember wanting to look like her in this movie so badly, still kind of do tbh Reply

Where is she anyway Reply

Parent

She was perfect in this role Reply

