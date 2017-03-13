Sony Sets 'Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' Sequel for October 2018 Debut
Fede Alvarez is directing 'The Girl in the Spider's Web,' which will feature an entirely new cast.
Written by David Lagercrantz — who was hired after Larsson passed away in 2004 — Spider's Web follows superhacker Salander and investigative journalist Mikael Blomkvist as they find themselves at the center of a tangled web of spies, cybercriminals and corrupt governments.
Steven Knight adapted the screenplay with Alvarez and Jay Basu.
who asked for this
100% Rooney should have won that Oscar.
honestly, the best actress razzie winner that year deserved an oscar more than rooney
rooney was perfect
The first one was amazing
and I think I like it even more than the original Swedish one. No ty @ all of this. I guess I can stop lying and pretending I actually intend to read the books someday!
but what the fuck, no.
They ain't shit for using Rooney's photo. This is going to flop hard
hah
which will feature an entirely new cast.
j/k, nooo!