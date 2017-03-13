Sony Sets 'Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' Sequel for October 2018 Debut



Fede Alvarez is directing 'The Girl in the Spider's Web,' which will feature an entirely new cast.

Written by David Lagercrantz — who was hired after Larsson passed away in 2004 — Spider's Web follows superhacker Salander and investigative journalist Mikael Blomkvist as they find themselves at the center of a tangled web of spies, cybercriminals and corrupt governments.

Steven Knight adapted the screenplay with Alvarez and Jay Basu.

