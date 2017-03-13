Workaholics series finale: Watch the buds smoke their last bud

this show is so not for me. i watched one ep and turned it off Reply

i've watched a couple of episode and enjoyed what i saw

I haven't watched anything after season 3. How did the show do as time went on?

This show peaked in season one, but I kept watching up until the final season. Maybe I'll binge it once it finishes.



Adam and Anders seem like they'd rather be doing other stuff than this show anyway.

I don't remember how I got sucked into watching the first seeason but I still sing that Catherine Zeta Jones song

i love the juggalo ep lol. the first couple seasons were good "stoned on a thursday night" tv.



i hope ders gets more work lol he's sf fine 2 me.

Ders is fine as hell. I don't know how Adam is getting all the work, his face is so offensive to me.

srsly he's like the least deserving of them! i'd rather see waymond tbh.

i saw adam irl at a ski resort and he looked like sid from toy story

blake could tbh

his face is scary. it ain't cute. but somehow chloe bridges is his girlfriend. shook

I think he was just cast as the lead in a new pilot.

Same. He was so good on Brooklyn Nine Nine, I feel like I say "from context I believe it means, proudly uneducated.." at least once a week

he's working on a sitcom at nbc. he plays a brother who owns a gym and has an idiot brother who lives with him and then one day mindy kaling, who plays his high school gf, drops a tween on his doorstep and tells him he's his and he needs to raise him. sounds awful but i'll still watch cuz he so fine.

ia about Ders. He deserves to be in many things. Loved him as the Swedish cop along with the Garfunkel & Oates girl on B99.

i strangely actually liked this show.



sad it's ending but i'm sure they'll move onto other things..

the part in the episode where they have to make onesies to wear by stapling huge company t-shirts together at the crotch was one of the funniest fucking things ever.

that ep also features the catherine zeta jones song.









that ep also features the catherine zeta jones song.



Edited at 2017-03-13 07:11 pm (UTC)

haven't watched this in forever but i loved it when i did. i was so stoked to see their blonde female co-worker in that movie with scarlett and a bunch of other gals i like. the boss is cool too. adam's character is the only one i find to be overly obnoxious.

Jillian Appreciation Time!!

kween

Yes! My fave "I watched dishes!...I didn't wash them..."



Edited at 2017-03-13 08:11 pm (UTC)

I love her on this show but hate her in Idiotsitter.

I never watched this show, but I have liked Ders since TMP, and have always been very ehhh on Adam. But I watched Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates recently, and was surprised that I thought it was actually funny.



Pretty sure they will all do just fine (well, idk about the other one) after this is over, they seem to be outgrowing it anyway.

Okay, I know a lot of people don't like Adam, but his childishness is one of my favorite things about the show. LMAO his tantrums are the best.

LMAO

I used to like this show it def got progressively worse over time like most comedies do...Adam devine is absolutely insufferable to me I can't stand his face or voice.

Edited at 2017-03-13 07:22 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-03-13 07:22 pm (UTC)

Adam has like one role that he plays in everything. Funny sarcastic guy.

had no idea this show was still on.

