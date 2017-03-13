all mine

Workaholics series finale: Watch the buds smoke their last bud




After seven seasons, Comedy Central’s bud-based buddy comedy — the longest running live-action scripted series in the network’s history — draws to a close with a finale titled “Party Gawds.” In the episode, roommates/co-workers/bizarro brothers Adam (Adam Devine), Ders (Anders Holm), and Blake (Blake Anderson) are transformed into party legends when an energy drink company pays them to throw massive bashes.

source= http://ew.com/tv/2017/03/13/workaholics-finale-party-gawds/

fave episode
