Workaholics series finale: Watch the buds smoke their last bud
Watch an exclusive clip from the @WorkaholicsCC series finale. https://t.co/5MRsF69krd— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 13, 2017
After seven seasons, Comedy Central’s bud-based buddy comedy — the longest running live-action scripted series in the network’s history — draws to a close with a finale titled “Party Gawds.” In the episode, roommates/co-workers/bizarro brothers Adam (Adam Devine), Ders (Anders Holm), and Blake (Blake Anderson) are transformed into party legends when an energy drink company pays them to throw massive bashes.
fave episode
Adam and Anders seem like they'd rather be doing other stuff than this show anyway.
i hope ders gets more work lol he's sf fine 2 me.
sad it's ending but i'm sure they'll move onto other things..
that ep also features the catherine zeta jones song.
Pretty sure they will all do just fine (well, idk about the other one) after this is over, they seem to be outgrowing it anyway.
Workaholics is the ultimate in escapist tv for me. It's so relentlessly upbeat and just fun that it makes me forget all my real probs.