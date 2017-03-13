The Good Fight 1x06 Promo

another week another unapologetic attack on trump





if only other shows had these balls. Reply

Thread

Link

Fuck I was shocked and so goddamn happy when they went there and brought up his 13 year old victim because no one has ever brought that up. They go there and they never back down and I love that. I hope it never stops :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes! I was so surprised that they did that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

such a great episode. Also, I yelled when Elsbeth showed up. Reply

Thread

Link

mte! I was trying to not get excited when they started to talking about the "unorthodox" lawyer, in case it wasn't her. I literally screamed and clapped when I saw her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg, same! I love Elsbeth so fucking much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god ik omggggg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same! I screamed when they started describing the lawyer because I KNEW it was my bb Elsbeth!!!! I love her and I missed her and OMG the way she OWNED Matthew Perry's character was AMAZING!!! I rewatched those scenes and cackled tf out because I've always hated his character (and btw wth is with his voice?) and I'm annoyed asf that he's back. I hope she becomes a regular because she's magic. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the post title only says elementary. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did you click at the post? It has The Good Fight preview. The same one posted in it. Also has The Good Wife tag. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I loooved the new episode! Elsbeth was my favorite character from TGW, so I'm incredibly happy that she's guest starring on TGF! I hope she gets to be in a lot of episodes. Reply

Thread

Link

Wait I had no idea this already started up and now I'm 6 episodes behind already lol. I'll have to watch on the weekend. Reply

Thread

Link

You're lucky! It's so good! The pilot is a little wonky (as most pilots are), but this show is delivering so much so far. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yesterday's episode was SO good (and Elsbeth was as amazing as ever)! I am really loving this show so far. I wish that it had more than 10 episodes...we're already halfway done :(



I love Lucca so much and I am really interested in seeing Barbara in court so hopefully they'll let us see her in action soon



Edited at 2017-03-13 06:48 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i really need to start watching this.



i met carrie preston once at my job. she wasnt in the best mood because her flight was delayed and kinda murmured a 'thank you' when i complimented her work as elsbeth. lmao. Reply

Thread

Link

Last ep was so good, but I was laughing when Lucca started talking about her "best friend" ugh, less Alicia references please.



I hate the show for teasing us with Diane/Kurt! All this dancing around better end up with them getting back together. I am here for Diane being a badass and getting what she wants again, I don't care if it's a Deus ex machina to have Neil Gross magically appear and solve all her problems, I was sick of seeing her lose so much.



Reply

Thread

Link

Waiting until the entire season is up to start my binge! So excited. Reply

Thread

Link

I've been loving the show, and ELSBETH! Reply

Thread

Link

This show made me decide to watch The Good Wife, which I had never watched before. Binged season 1 this weekend and onto season 2. Reply

Thread

Link

Love yourself and stop at season 4.



Edited at 2017-03-13 10:30 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know Will dies in season 5 and something happens between Alicia and Kalinda, but not sure in which season that is. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Do it pls, it's surprisingly good (well, in general).

And it has awesome strong female characters Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

watching now so ill comment later but i am LOVING this. lucca is a queen. Reply

Thread

Link

Justin Bartha and John Cameron Mitchell. BLESSED. Reply

Thread

Link

Amazing show so far, not having Alicia does wonders lmao, I love almost everyone except Maia, I like her but sometimes she is so meh, also so much for promoting her as a lesbian character but we barely see her with her gf, we've seen more Lucca that guy than them è__è



Besides that I'm loving it soo much, all the Trump attacks, Elsbeth is a queen <3 , the new firm is great, loving it. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, I like Maia, but she's kind of been off on her own and removed from some of the action lately...and I wish we'd see more of her with her girlfriend :/ I didn't expect their relationship to be the focus of the show or anything, but I'd thought that we'd get to see them at least a little more. I really loved Maia's interactions with Lucca early on, but Lucca's been off with that boring guy too much lately Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think her gf was only in the pilot? I actually didn't like her in her brief screen time, she seemed out of place and didn't have any chemistry with Rose Leslie. I hope Maia gets a new gf tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They really do need to get her to dump Amy and get someone else more interesting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm glad they're focusing more in Diane! She was my fav character in TGW.



Maia is so meh, and I have a feeling that her GF will leave her by the end of the season. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link