The Good Fight 1x06 Promo
"Social Media and Its Discontents" - After landing tech mogul Neil Gross as a new client, the firm is tasked with figuring out a way to combat hate speech on his social media platform. Maia’s suspicions about her father grow after Uncle Jax pays an unwelcome visit. Lucca and Colin’s romance heats up. Carrie Preston and John Benjamin Hickey guest star
if only other shows had these balls.
I love Lucca so much and I am really interested in seeing Barbara in court so hopefully they'll let us see her in action soon
i met carrie preston once at my job. she wasnt in the best mood because her flight was delayed and kinda murmured a 'thank you' when i complimented her work as elsbeth. lmao.
I hate the show for teasing us with Diane/Kurt! All this dancing around better end up with them getting back together. I am here for Diane being a badass and getting what she wants again, I don't care if it's a Deus ex machina to have Neil Gross magically appear and solve all her problems, I was sick of seeing her lose so much.
And it has awesome strong female characters
Besides that I'm loving it soo much, all the Trump attacks, Elsbeth is a queen <3 , the new firm is great, loving it.
Maia is so meh, and I have a feeling that her GF will leave her by the end of the season.