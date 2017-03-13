Natalie Portman to join Ridley Scott's next movie
Natalie Portman will lead Ridley Scott's next film 'All the Money in the World' https://t.co/krXbsuVIvX pic.twitter.com/LXwerTYCdT— The Film Stage 📽 (@TheFilmStage) March 13, 2017
- Angelina Jolie was originally approached for the lead role
- Based on the true story of John Paul Getty III who was kidnapped and held for ransom in 1973. His mother (to be played by Portman) must obtain the money to free him, but struggles with the boy's grandfather who doesn't want to pay despite being the richest man in the world
- Filming is supposed to start in May
Iirc he never fully recovered from being kidnapped and was 9 kinds of fucked up over it.
I imagine that his grandfather being fucking evil didnt help all that much.
That poor man :(
Oops I had to edit a typo, sorry
Edited at 2017-03-13 07:21 pm (UTC)
altho like part of me feels vindicated here.
I hope the grandfather isn't some old dude I hate ala Clint Eastwood or Angelina Jolie's dad who had no business being in Fantastic Beasts.