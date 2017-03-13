Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Natalie Portman to join Ridley Scott's next movie


  • Angelina Jolie was originally approached for the lead role

  • Based on the true story of John Paul Getty III who was kidnapped and held for ransom in 1973. His mother (to be played by Portman) must obtain the money to free him, but struggles with the boy's grandfather who doesn't want to pay despite being the richest man in the world

  • Filming is supposed to start in May

source
