Natalie Portman to join Ridley Scott's next movie

coming for that make-up oscar Reply

Thread

Link

Oh shit this is about Balthazar's father right?



Iirc he never fully recovered from being kidnapped and was 9 kinds of fucked up over it.



I imagine that his grandfather being fucking evil didnt help all that much. Reply

Thread

Link

Yes, that's the one. I didn't know anything about him so I'm reading the story now and he had a rough, rough life. He became a quadriplegic at 25 from a drug overdose. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Iirc his grandfather wouldnt even talk him after he called to thank him



That poor man :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

what the fuck, why was that man so evil towards his own grandson?? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He was heartless but he had a point. "John Paul Getty, Jr. asked his father for the money but was refused. Getty Sr. argued that were he to pay the ransom, then his 14 other grandchildren could also be kidnapped." Also according to wiki the grandson had previously discussed faking his kidnapping to extract money from his grandfather. So I can imagine his grandfather being a little suspicious until the ears arrived in mail. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I just glanced at his Wikipedia page. Holy crap at his grandpa treating this like a business transaction. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sounds like asmr material Reply

Thread

Link

hate ha but she is so beautiful Reply

Thread

Link

Not you getting complimentary on a Monday. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why do you hate her? Just curious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the Gettys are one fucked up family Reply

Thread

Link

wow that sounds depressing Reply

Thread

Link

why does she try to hard to look stepford-ish Reply

Thread

Link

omg she is playing irl balthazar getty's grandma!! :O Reply

Thread

Link

See who else is in the cast Reply

Thread

Link

yas queen Reply

Thread

Link

god i remember this story, i'm def interested but wouldn't portman be a bit young for the role of the mother? Reply

Thread

Link

She does seem really young. I don't know how old Gail Harris was irl, but her son was 16 when he was kidnapped and Natpo is only 35, maybe 36 by the time they wrap filming. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I checked and even though I can't find Gail Harris' age, Getty's father was 39/40 when he was kidnapped so Natalie wouldn't be that much of a stretch age-wise



Oops I had to edit a typo, sorry



Edited at 2017-03-13 07:21 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so pissed she lost for Jackie. I guess I'm more confused than pissed, actually. How was Emma's performance considered a more challenging role? Is it just that the hype machine for la la land was too strong? Blah. Reply

Thread

Link

They liked La La Land way more than Jackie, Emma is younger and hadn't won before and led a really intense campaign. That's basically it cos she certainly didn't win for giving the superior performance. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lead actress winners tend to trend young plus no matter what people say about Oscar awarding the same people over and over again that's only really true for noms. They don't typically like to give people more than one Oscar. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i irrationally hate her (unless any of u hav dirt on her~) but this sounds interesting. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm on mobile so I can't send it but in an interview Devandra Banhart implied she was pro-Israeli settlements Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's been saying dumbass stuff for years, from implying being a celeb is akin to slavery, saying that the recession was "fun", and going to a dinner party where meat was being served was like going to a dinner party where your host expected you to participate in a gang rape. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yikes that's really disgusting... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yikes!



altho like part of me feels vindicated here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Some people also think she was part of hiding how much dancing her dance double did in Black Swan. Not entirely her fault (the director and producers were involved) and not nearly as bad as the comments mentioned, but still kind of shitty. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Who are the actors playing John and his grandfather? Reply

Thread

Link

Nobody's confirmed yet! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ah interesting, they seem like they'd be pretty heavy roles so i wonder if they're going for an all star cast. I immediately thought of Lucas Hedges for John but maybe he's slightly too old Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol so more bad crying from Natalie Portman, yay!



I hope the grandfather isn't some old dude I hate ala Clint Eastwood or Angelina Jolie's dad who had no business being in Fantastic Beasts. Reply

Thread

Link