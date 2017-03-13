Rashida Jones to guest star on Black-ish

bow has the coolest siblings. i really like this show. Reply

It has been so good this season but I need them to expand Daveed's role, not add new siblings.

No offense, but this show is not funny.

I think there are plenty of mediocre white shows on TV so I don't mind a few bad ones with predominantly non-white casts.



Like I never got into it because Anthony Anderson is trash and the pilot was lame as fuck. Like even with the cute kids and Tracee Ellis Ross I just didn't find it entertaining.



But my opinion is subjective and plenty of black people I know sing its praises so maybe its just not for me.

the kids are the best part imo, especially the twins

Diane is the best! i need more focus on her feud with Charlie

YES! I don't think anyone is here for Anthony. Diane should be the lead imo.

Zoey is awful but then again ... Yara is not a good actress.

i find it really funny for a family show. love all the kids. the only one who sucks is the dad. he's gross irl too

It's like quaint/quirky funny that is also (for the most part) family friendly. The kids are cute, but also suffer from the formula that makes me despise the purposely weird children on Modern Family and other sitcoms. I stopped watching at the very end of season one, though, so I don't know if it got better or worse. I'd watch it over any current CBS sitcom, but that might not be a compliment.



I like Tracee Ellis Ross, but I'll stick to Girlfriends.

This show is actually really fucking hilarious. Sorry it's not your taste.

i watched a lot of the first season, and it was fine. very much like every other ABC family sitcom. not for me, but i get why it's popular

What shows do you find funny?

some eps are just hits and misses. i don't like how sexism is treated in the show tho which takes some of my enjoyment out (and i hate dre).

I honestly know. I want it to stay on tv/continue to win awards, but I ain't watching it. That clip I caught about black reoublicans was all I needed to know about how weirdly over-the-top their deiveries all are.

eaux

hmmmmmmmm

At least she's better at comedy then Daveed.



Also, is Rainbow and siblings part-Jewish? Or just the actors?

David was the literal worst.

i don't think it's been said that they're jewish

My little brother is back to watching it and really liked it. It was okay-ish

I don't think I've ever seen Rashida play a black character so this should be interesting.

her character on Angie Tribeca is biracial

That is one of the worst shows I have ever seen

Oh I didn't know that! I'm glad. That show has been on my tbw list for months, I need to get to it. It always annoyed me that her character on Parks was assumed to be white and they never corrected it.

I don't care for this casting at all

Good for her!

Jennifer Lewis kills on Black-ish

HGOIJAWKEFLDNGHSJ3OIYK4AWLTESMFDGNJH

not this comment making me lose it smh

lmao

Jennifer Lewis is a national treasure.

Jennifer & Laurence are hilarious on the show and don't get enough love! Her & Diane's shade sessions are also one of my favourite parts of every episode.

i probs wouldn't watch if it weren't for her, diane, and charlie

But is she as cool as Johan?

Because I'd rather have more of him so far.

no one else in the world feels this way. Worst character to ever be on the show.

I like a pretentious hipster what can I say? At least I'm aware he's a pretentious hipster?

Tbh I need to catch up on about half the season and I'm biased af anyway.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

I enjoyed him. I'm also greatly amused by black hipsters.

idg the hate towards him

Just when I missed the showing.

I wanna know who they are gonna cast as the lesbian sister

or was that raven symone?

yes

Cool, surprised she wasn't on earlier

