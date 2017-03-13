Rashida Jones to guest star on Black-ish
Exclusive: @iamrashidajones is headed to @Black_ishABC: https://t.co/RwMtRBrSlF #Blackish— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) 13 mars 2017
She will play Bow’s sister in an episode scheduled to air in late April.
The storyline will center on the incorrect belief that the two sisters have a lot in common.
source
Like I never got into it because Anthony Anderson is trash and the pilot was lame as fuck. Like even with the cute kids and Tracee Ellis Ross I just didn't find it entertaining.
But my opinion is subjective and plenty of black people I know sing its praises so maybe its just not for me.
I like Tracee Ellis Ross, but I'll stick to Girlfriends.
Also, is Rainbow and siblings part-Jewish? Or just the actors?
Because I'd rather have more of him so far.
Tbh I need to catch up on about half the season and I'm biased af anyway.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯