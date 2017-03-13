Model Ashley Graham Explores ASMR with Whipped Cream and Starbursts | W Magazine
Ashley Graham is the latest celebrity to get in on the ASMR trend. Watch--and listen--as the supermodel whispers about cellulite, chews starbursts, and sprays whipped cream into the air.
Do you enjoy ASMR videos??
Lmao I love when she just starts babbling on talking in circles about random objects haha my favvvvve. I listen to her when I'm stressed. I love the suit accessories one and the library book one
When did tumblr/ONTD co-opt this?
Well and there's tons of kissing noise videos where they legit are basically licking the camera
Every time I see a weird rootbear or flavored soda pop I think of her. Her videos are so relaxing and she seems like a nice person. I love her foods from around the world videos
My fave ASMR people are GentleWhispering and OliviasKissper. I love Olivia's vids because she has a lot of motivational/psychology related videos which I love..
i don't understand it, loud eaters drive me up the wall