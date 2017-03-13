The fuck is ASMR? Reply

Fascinating, I'm not sure it does anything for me though... I'm here like SPEAK UP.

Yes i love them. GentleWhispering and chelseamorganwhispers are my fave.

Gentlewhispering 🙌🙌🙌🙌

Gentlewhispering is still the Queen of ASMR <3

ASMR Requests and ASMRglow are my favorites. I loved LilyWhispers but her twitter showed me how problematic she is.

yassss gentle whisper! The only ties to Russia that I support!!



Lmao I love when she just starts babbling on talking in circles about random objects haha my favvvvve. I listen to her when I'm stressed. I love the suit accessories one and the library book one Reply

Same. Her go to sleep videos are my favourite :)

yessss GentleWhispering

gentlewhispering is the top tier like i try to find other asmr vids but i always go back to her bc she's so good.

I love her stuff, she doesn't drive me crazy like some others out there.

ASMR videos are actually stressing me out rather than calming me down

isn't ASMR traditionally for helping people with autism via stemming?

When did tumblr/ONTD co-opt this? Reply

don't ask me, I have NO idea

iccckkk. misophonia 101 lmao

Seriously...just the thought of someone's incessant whispering is giving me extreme anxiety/rage

It literally gave me an uncomfy tingle down my spine just thinking about constant whispering.

for real im kind of horrified i didnt know thats what asmr was and people enjoy that? ahhh

same i cannot STAND this omg

I like ASMR videos but I hate the sound of whispering; I prefer the sounds of inanimate objects and (if there is a person speaking) monotonous voices.

This reminds me that I should take up ASMR at bedtime again. I need videos where there's no jarring moments that stir me awake, though.

Before bedtime is the only time i can listen to ASMR. I feel like more YT videos play ads in the middle of the video rather than the start which is the worst thing for an ASMR video

MassageASMR has 10 and 20 hour long videos of just sounds, that's what I use to sleep.

Thank you.

ugh i hate when i'm juuuuust about asleep and the person drops something or there's a loud bang and they just kinda cringe at the camera and don't edit it out lmao like damn, good morning i guess!!!

I like ASMR but you really have to find the right stuff that'll work and not irritate you. That and it seems like most of the stuff on YouTube has turned sexual and I find that kinda creepy. There are a couple good channels though.

what has turned sexual> I have yet to see a sexual ASMR vid.

Idk I've seen lingerie try on ASMR videos on YouTube before



Well and there's tons of kissing noise videos where they legit are basically licking the camera



Edited at 2017-03-13 06:53 pm (UTC) Reply

do you not remember hungrylips lol

I love spa/hairdresser role plays. The comments are always the worst on ASMR videos though.

I LOVE SASSESNACKS



Every time I see a weird rootbear or flavored soda pop I think of her. Her videos are so relaxing and she seems like a nice person. I love her foods from around the world videos Reply

keemi's vids make me soooo hungry

I'm obsessed with ASMR videos. They really help me sleep.

Her voice is actually soothing I would watch her channel if she had one 😂 She just needs to be a little more gentle with things

Vocal fry is not relaxing.



My fave ASMR people are GentleWhispering and OliviasKissper. I love Olivia's vids because she has a lot of motivational/psychology related videos which I love.. Reply

She looks so fucking good.

If asmr videos work for you that's great! But dome videos are creepy.

my friend is obsessed with eating ones



i don't understand it, loud eaters drive me up the wall Reply

Saame. I'm glad that there is something for everyone but you couldn't pay me to listen to a mouth sounds video

i shuddered when i read that

I always avoid those eech

I just don't get ASMR.

same

same

