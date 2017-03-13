FEUD: Bette and Joan 1x03 Promo "Mommie Dearest"
FEUD: Bette and Joan 1×03 “Mommie Dearest” Season 1 Episode 3 -
As the production of Baby Jane reaches its climax, the feud becomes physical. Bette’s relationship with her daughter becomes strained when she bonds with a new cast member. Joan reveals an intimate detail about her past.
Both of these are on my watch list rn
I don't think we should stop wanting cat fights between women, think we should highlight the mens more cause this shit is hilarious to me. More drama, less kumbaya
They phone it in most of the time, but I'm honestly loving it.
This ep was so slow I think I'm just gonna wait until it's over and binge watch it
Is this good ontd?
Should I watch it?
“This is for La Belle Crawford,” she said.
“She doesn’t drink scotch,” I said. “She drinks vodka.”
“I don’t care what she drinks. This is going into her fucking face.”