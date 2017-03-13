FEUD: Bette and Joan 1x03 Promo "Mommie Dearest"

The thought of Joan's house is so soothing to me. I really wish that plastic slipcovers both looked good and felt good because I'd totally do it. Reply

lol I am obsessed with her pool area. I love it. Reply

just remember there will be NO WIRE HANGERS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Reply

Even as a child, I totally got where she was coming from in that scene. I bring my own hangers to the dry cleaner so that they don't have to put my clothing on wire ones. Wire hangers are the worst, but when people have mismatched hangers... that gets to me, too. Reply

lmao I get that, wire hangers always snag on my clothes or stuff just falls off, I always try to get some colourful plastic ones Reply

i'm so hype over this that i rewatched what ever happened to baby jane last night lol Reply

I am going to wait until after the series to do it but I feel the same way. It has me hooked! Reply

I'm a bad gay so I've never watched this or The Women (according to Tom Ford it's iconique) and I have no idea what I am getting myself into.



Both of these are on my watch list rn Reply

i still need to finish like half this episode. its sooo slow, i had to take a break. hopefully it picks up bc the aesthetic and scenery chewing aren't quite enough to keep me invested



Edited at 2017-03-13 05:39 pm (UTC) Reply

I've been watching with mom and we think it's a total riot. We knew all the men in that age (and now still) were trash, but seeing it play out on screen is sad. Reply

How was the second ep compared to the first? Reply

Lol am a bad female for enjoying the campy bitch fights than their emotional journeys? Honestly wish Murphy had gone full Murphy and let this be a bitch out.



I don't think we should stop wanting cat fights between women, think we should highlight the mens more cause this shit is hilarious to me. More drama, less kumbaya



Edited at 2017-03-13 05:53 pm (UTC) Reply

I am right there with you. I actually thought the exact same thing about myself when I was I watching the last episode. Reply

At the beginning when she asked for an autograph and said her grandma loved her since she was a kid had me cracking up.



They phone it in most of the time, but I'm honestly loving it. Reply

The grandma line was so perfect. haha Reply

who phones in it? certainly not sarandon and lange. Reply

I am LIVING for this show. So good. Reply

Sad to know Jessica and/or Susan got an Emmy nod on lock with such phoned in performances lolll



This ep was so slow I think I'm just gonna wait until it's over and binge watch it Reply

I'm already annoyed at Susan's Emmy campaign and it is still 3/4 months away from nominations, LoL She is such a #Martyr. Reply

Mandatory ontd comment about watching a new show:



Is this good ontd?

Should I watch it? Reply

Still gonna get around to watching but its sounds like such a Ryan Murphy wheelhouse show Im sort of in no sure for the camp dramatics I know he's gonna try. Still much like the OJ show, he can make shit intruiging enough when its got actual historical context Reply

buzzfeed had an interesting article on this. i feel like you must remember this probably did this better. Reply

I'm obsessed with old hollywood, just the scandals and how much came to light later on. Reply

Jessica is always the best part of any of Ryan Murphy's show, so it kills me that she barely gets work outside of them Reply

“This is for La Belle Crawford,” she said.

“She doesn’t drink scotch,” I said. “She drinks vodka.”

“I don’t care what she drinks. This is going into her fucking face.”

I found this interesting article http://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2017/03/fx-feud-bette-davis which gave this gift to me.

If you already know the story this show is dull as hell. Reply

This is the best show right now. I'm currently binging You Must Remember This... Reply

I love this show sfm, the scenes where Joan is doing her catty faux-nice to Bette's face are my favorite, hahah. Reply

ugh that kid playing davis' daughter must go. she's HORRID. ruined the entire momentum this show is building with her shitty fucking acting. Reply

She will always be Sally Draper to me. Reply

