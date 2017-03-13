[movie] legobatman: joker

The View talks about the firing of US Attorney Preet Bharara



Today's hosts: Whoopi, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila

Today's HOT topics:
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara's firing (Popular culture context: SHOWTIME's Billions is loosely based on Bhrarara)
Kellyanne Conway spins Assange's CIA leak as something to do with Obama wiretapping on 45
Whoopi responds to the fake news that was written about her that endangered her life
Gillian Anderson and Jennifer Nadel talk empowering women and pay equality
Is it easier to parent when divorced?






BACKSTORY / The View episode in which was subject to the FAKE NEWS (March 1, 2017)






My theory that they cut down on politics while at Disney World seems true because we've got politics back on the show.

SOURCE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
Tagged: , , , , ,