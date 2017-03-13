The View talks about the firing of US Attorney Preet Bharara

I love that these posts are always at the same time as Spicy's marble mouthed conferences. Keep fighting the good fight, OP! Reply

I'm timing it to that now and post ONTD Roundup. If that helps. Reply

It's perfect. I come inside from doing yard work at this time, get on ONTD, turn on the presser, open Twitter ... and enjoy the misery. Reply

marble mouthed is right. I actually sat down to try and listen/watch and it was pure torture. The guy is clueless Reply

gillian looks so good with glasses Reply

The View is back to normal!



FAQ (People are asking questions and it keeps repeating)



Why are there daily View posts?

We have them because we need to talk politics on this community without having to go to ontd_p or gathering celebrity reactions on every fickle political matter. The thing is we need a post that is celebrity on nature to appear on this community. The best way is to do it with The View because they do talk politics and it happens daily.



Before on ONTD, people did do daily posts for certain shows. Check the archives. I'm not doing anything new. I'm just repurposing it to have discourse in regards to the political climate of the US.



Why the fuck do you call him 45?

It's only two characters to type out his name. It's numerical. I don't have to fucking type out his long ass name which is 12 characters with the space or 15 if you include the middle initial and the period. I'm not going to call him "he who must not be named" because frankly too many characters and spaces. Any alternative nickname is already too long.



Taking other questions that need to be answered as to why daily View posts are happening. Reply

thanks 4 these posts sis Reply

Link

No problem. Reply

Link

Do people really complain about these posts??





Nvm don't answer that. Reply

Ppl have really complained about daily View posts?? wish i had their problems Reply

Doing the lord's work! Reply

I've actually found these posts to be a great resource in trying to keep up with what is going on, so I hope they continue! Reply

I always appreciate these posts, bb! ontd_p is dead af and has been for ages, not to mention it's not even the same ONTD crowd there anymore so it's not the same as talking about things here. Thanks for the hard work <3 Reply

Bless you for these posts <3 Reply

Link

Yaaaas let them know! Bless you tbh Reply

Link

I used to skip these posts because Jedidiah makes my face hurt, and then I got it. Thank you for keeping it up. Reply

Also, typing his name out gives you targeted ads about him on some sites. He doesn't need the extra attention or Google news alerts (let's be real, he has them). Reply

Link

When spicy points Reply

Link

Internal review huh Spicy! Reply

OP, my sister went to The LEGO Store in DC this past weekend and brought home a brand new LEGO Batman set (WITH JOKER!) for our niece. The Joker is smiling in it and I was like, "something looks off about this..." and then I remembered my main reference is your icon, LoL :-D Reply

Link

That's hilarious. I almost bought a LEGO BATMAN set at Walmart but it was weird. Reply

Link

https://www.washingtonpost.com/poli tics/us-attorney-asked-to-investigate-tr ump-for-alleged-constitutional-violation/2 017/03/08/845f51a8-0390-11e7-b1e9-a05d3c 21f7cf_story.html



and 2 days later the attorney got fired by Trump. wow and 2 days later the attorney got fired by Trump. wow Reply

Link

Shocking. Just shocking. Reply

Fox News is currently being investigated by the U.S. attorney of the southern district of New York.

The investigation concerns Fox's failure to advise shareholders of settlement payments made to sexual harassment victims.

The U.S. attorney who was investigating Fox News was Preet Bahara. He was just fired by Donald Trump.

Rupert Murdoch is the CEO of Fox News.

The attorney being short-listed to replace Preet Bahara is Rupert Murdoch's white-collar defense attorney, Marc Mukasey, son of former Bush attorney general, Michael Mukasey.



http://nypost.com/2016/11/10/defense-la wyer-mukasey-on-trumps-short-list-to-rep lace-bharara/ This just gets murkier and murkierFox News is currently being investigated by the U.S. attorney of the southern district of New York.The investigation concerns Fox's failure to advise shareholders of settlement payments made to sexual harassment victims.The U.S. attorney who was investigating Fox News was Preet Bahara. He was just fired by Donald Trump.Rupert Murdoch is the CEO of Fox News.The attorney being short-listed to replace Preet Bahara is Rupert Murdoch's white-collar defense attorney, Marc Mukasey, son of former Bush attorney general, Michael Mukasey. Reply

Link

I'm mostly shocked that Rupert Murdock isn't being put on giant blast. He set the stage years ago during the News International scandal, and came out of it surprisingly clean. I truly don't understand what's happening with MSM as a whole anymore. There's no normalizing this, and we're so caught up on each NEW scandal that we can't process all the old ones. Reply

Link

I remember reading that this weekend. Wasn't terribly shocked, either. This entire administration is full of cronies. It's way worse than W's, I think. More obvious, maybe. Reply

Kellyanne Conway says President Obama could have been spying on President Trump through his microwave. pic.twitter.com/cwcQXH3C4a — AJ+ (@ajplus) March 13, 2017

._. Reply

Link

I read about that and i just. i can't. Reply

Link

I'll give her one thing, she knows the demographic well. Reply

Link

Wait. What? This can't be real. Reply

Link

It's real. It was on a USA Today appearance from Kellyanne Conway. Reply

Link

SPICY RIGHT NOW IS FUCKING AWFUL ON THIS. Reply

Link

Dapper Tapper strikes again! Reply

Link

"What their intentions is" Reply

Link

He has a Masters from the George W. Bush School of Public Speaking Reply

Link

is our children learning? Reply

Link

Spicey's tie is almost as big as his head wtf Reply

Link

SPICY CAN YOU STOP TALKING ABOUT HEALTHCARE. I don't think you fucking understand how healthcare works in this damn country. Reply

Link

none of these greedy idiots in the GOP understand Reply

Link

they understand just fine. they just don't care Reply

Link

"As Chauhan continues to ask about Russia, Spicer interjects, “Such a great country that allows you to be here.”



In her Medium post, Chauhan, who is of Indian heritage, characterized that response as threatening and racist."



WTFFFFFFFF Reply

Link

Disgusting and not surprising in the least. It's not like he got the position based on merit. Reply

