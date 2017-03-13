The View talks about the firing of US Attorney Preet Bharara
Today's hosts: Whoopi, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila
Today's HOT topics:
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara's firing (Popular culture context: SHOWTIME's Billions is loosely based on Bhrarara)
Kellyanne Conway spins Assange's CIA leak as something to do with Obama wiretapping on
Whoopi responds to the fake news that was written about her that endangered her life
Gillian Anderson and Jennifer Nadel talk empowering women and pay equality
Is it easier to parent when divorced?
BACKSTORY / The View episode in which was subject to the FAKE NEWS (March 1, 2017)
My theory that they cut down on politics while at Disney World seems true because we've got politics back on the show.
and 2 days later the attorney got fired by Trump. wow
Fox News is currently being investigated by the U.S. attorney of the southern district of New York.
The investigation concerns Fox's failure to advise shareholders of settlement payments made to sexual harassment victims.
The U.S. attorney who was investigating Fox News was Preet Bahara. He was just fired by Donald Trump.
Rupert Murdoch is the CEO of Fox News.
The attorney being short-listed to replace Preet Bahara is Rupert Murdoch's white-collar defense attorney, Marc Mukasey, son of former Bush attorney general, Michael Mukasey.
