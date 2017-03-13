ONTD Roundup

LMAO Reply

omg Reply

This perfect first comment omg Reply

omg lamo Reply

OH MY GOD. Reply

omg that needs to be the new 'creepy little girl grinning in front of a burning house' meme. Shop that dude into hilarious pics and whatnot. Reply

LMAOOOO Reply

lmao fuck

still, fuck the police! Reply

lmfao Reply

so true Reply

this post is a rollercoaster from the beg! Reply

I have no idea where I'm going to live in 17 days. Fun times! Reply

I figure no one will let my dog be homeless. I have a few couches to crash on. It's just so expensive here and finding housing that isn't a dump is a full time job. Reply

:( i hope you figure it out! keeping my fingers crosses Reply

your all time favorite song?

Under Pressure

Queen/David bowie Reply

nah by shania twain/it's all coming back to my now by celine



🤷‍♀️ Reply

"Since I've Been Loving You" by Led Zeppelin Reply

uff.



answering machine by matt nathanson. Reply

<3 <3 <3 i've seen him so many times but not for YEARS. i always think of the great bits he stuck into answering machine live, "i guess insecurities catch up to you when you're stupid and you lie"



he's precious Reply

Hallelujah- Leonard Cohen Reply

guinevere - eli young band Reply

the man of metropolis steals our hearts by sufjan steven Reply

How to Disappear Completely from Radiohead



or Nocturne in E-flat Major, Op. 9 No. 2 from Chopin Reply

weird fishes/arpeggi - radiohead Reply

Everybody wants to rule the world - tears for fears version Reply

i want to be well - sufjan stevens Reply

la mer by nine inch nails

156 by mew Reply

America - Simon & Garfunkel Reply

Weezer - Island in the Sun

Counting Crows - Good Time



i have a lot but these are the happier ones lmao Reply

There are a lot but "Oh Comely" by Neutral Milk Hotel is the first one that comes to mind.



And "Impossible Soul" by Sufjan Stevens



And "Impossible Soul" by Sufjan Stevens

burial - miike snow Reply

god, i don't even have one anymore tbh :( Reply

a fire on a hill - hands like houses. Reply

whats love got to do with it? by tina turner Reply

we are 'physically closed' for snow tomorrow

which means i have to technically work from home but i cant really for my job so i just have to reply to emails



wooooo snow day even though im sick of it

anyone else get one yet? Reply

I'm prob going to get one lol Reply

If the state calls a travel ban then we're closed, so I'm hoping Reply

ooh shit what state you in?

i hope they do for us in MA lol Reply

Parent

We only close f it's raining heavily and well... I haven't had that happen yet :( Reply

It takes a lot for us to get a snow day in Chicago Reply

My office never closes. Even if there is a state of emergency. which there will be here in PA. so instead we have to use a vacation day / personal day.



i hate my job. Reply

We're supposed to get a bunch of snow tonight. I'm not looking forward to it. Reply

YUGE snowstorm coming up folks, did y'all buy your milk sandwich yet? Reply

I can't shovels now drunk. It's hard work. Reply

You're in New England, right?



I don't know why the East Coast keeps getting hammered with snow, been like this for the last two years now. Reply

Parent

We haven't had much snow here in Michigan. We've just had a lot of nonsense this winter that isn't snow-rain, ice, wind that knocked power out to a million people. I just want a regular snow storm. knowing my luck we will get it in April. Reply

Parent

we're probably gonna get nothing, so I'm living vicariously through the rest of the NE. Philly NWS says their area should shelter in place, and the former head of the NY NWS said this:

@TweetsTheWx @NWSNewYorkNY If you can't handle uncertainty, you made a bad career choice if you're a meteorologist or NYC's Mayor. — Gary Szatkowski (@GarySzatkowski) March 13, 2017



we're probably gonna get nothing, so I'm living vicariously through the rest of the NE. Philly NWS says their area should shelter in place, and the former head of the NY NWS said this:

@TweetsTheWx @NWSNewYorkNY If you can't handle uncertainty, you made a bad career choice if you're a meteorologist or NYC's Mayor. — Gary Szatkowski (@GarySzatkowski) March 13, 2017

so it's pretty dramatic already!

Happy Monday!

There's a big storm coming tomorrow. Hope it's bad enough to call out. Reply

I'm bringing extra clothes and a toothbrush just in case they decide to mandate people tonight. Reply

I just signed up for HelloFresh and I am so fucking excited to not have to grocery shop anymore. I hope it's as good as it looks. Reply

I had Blue Apron for two weeks and I loved it! Hope you enjoy it~ Reply

I've wanted to try that for some time. Their meals look good. Reply

The grocery stores were ridic yesterday and today This blizzard approaching the East Coast with over 2 feet of snow

ppl go nuts and act like that storm of the century ep of iasip lmao Reply

People are so extra. A lady tried to cut in front of me at the register and I kindly told her to sit her ass down. Reply

Good luck with the snow storm! I have always wanted to see snow irl but 2 ft of snow is too much hahaha Reply

#095: Robin was great in this character exploring drama. Even Blake Lively was tolerable. Ryder was over-the-top, but it fit her character.



[ The rest... ]



#096: This is definitely a tearjerker, but other than the story's outcome, I'm not exactly sure what the movie's point was.







#097: Hailee's performance was solid enough for me to excuse her music career, and the movie itself was enjoyable. Not incredibly profound, but better than most teen oriented dramas in the last couple of years.







#098: British Netflix movie about a weird-looking teenager who has the power to control electronics or whatever. Platitudinous.







#099: This was a bit darker than I was expecting it to be. The premise seems light yet also gross. I had no pity for the male lead, and I hated the ending. #096: This is definitely a tearjerker, but other than the story's outcome, I'm not exactly sure what the movie's point was.#097: Hailee's performance was solid enough for me to excuse her music career, and the movie itself was enjoyable. Not incredibly profound, but better than most teen oriented dramas in the last couple of years.#098: British Netflix movie about a weird-looking teenager who has the power to control electronics or whatever. Platitudinous.#099: This was a bit darker than I was expecting it to be. The premise seems light yet also gross. I had no pity for the male lead, and I hated the ending.



More at my letterboxd



#095: Robin was great in this character exploring drama. Even Blake Lively was tolerable. Ryder was over-the-top, but it fit her character.

More at my letterboxd

i love robin wright a lot Reply

I remember watching Pippa Lee but cannot remember wtf it was about/what happened 😳 Reply

Hey everyone! I am looking for some healthy dinner ideas for tonight! Any ideas? Reply

salmon and veggies Reply

vegetable soup Reply

spring rolls with peanut sauce Reply

ice chips and black coffee Reply

http://www.koreanbapsang.com/2015/10/to fu-bibimbap.html I've made this before and it's good! (didn't use this site's recipe but it looks exactly like the one I made) Reply

April STILL isn't in labor

Oh man I remember when I first saw this they said she would be having the baby "in a few minutes" Reply

OMG SOMEONE ELSE IS WATCHING! i've been watching since it went live and i swear it's never happening Reply

I check in at least once a day just to see what's going on. I've watched her sit down and damn, it literally takes a full minute to do so. Reply

Parent

I know more than I ever thought I would about giraffe pregnancy and labour signs thanks to April. And the poor things have 14-15 month pregnancies! That's too damn much. Reply

Parent

i'm so mad about it.



HURRY UP APRIL Reply

What a trooper! Reply

they're sure she's preggo, right? Reply

I've been checking on her every damn day. Whoever tried to estimate her labour date is soooo off. Reply

I've given up now. I'll see the next GOT book before she gives birth. Reply

hello everyone Reply

thank god, i was just freaking out thinking I'd actually have to get some work done, glad this showed up when it did. Reply

lmao i've been falling asleep to eps of king of the hill these last few days. ur icon reminded me~ Reply

happy monday!

so i've beat my coworker in literally every single work-related competition since i started at the end of last year (without even trying TBQH). now he hates me and is turning random shit into a contest to ~prove~ himself wtf.



like, literally cornering me in the office to give me a surprise spelling question or to see if i know the definition to random words. wtf??



i'm pretty sure he just can't stand the idea of a woman being better at him in everything but damn, get over it. do better. Reply

he's just jelly Reply

men are weak Reply

He sounds pathetic. Reply

men are weak [2] Reply

you're a hero Reply

Lmao he's pathetic and you're awesome. Reply

ugh I am sick of men Reply

lol men are such babies. keep being fab, sis! Reply

