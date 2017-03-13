ONTD Roundup
For Sunday, March 12, 2017:
- Weekend Box Office: Kong is King
- Justin Bieber snubs his fans yet again and makes one of them cry after calling her sick
- Emma Watson Reveals She Is Attracted To Fictional Animals In Real Life
- The Walking Dead 7x13 Sneak Peek + Viewing Post
- Disney CEO Bob Iger Defends His Participation on Trump Panel
- Kim Recalls Paris Robbery on KUWTK
- Armie Hammer is into rope bondage; probably doesn't realize we can see his Twitter likes
happy monday everyone!
#fact #truth
Under Pressure
Queen/David bowie
🤷♀️
answering machine by matt nathanson.
he's precious
or Nocturne in E-flat Major, Op. 9 No. 2 from Chopin
156 by mew
Counting Crows - Good Time
i have a lot but these are the happier ones lmao
And "Impossible Soul" by Sufjan Stevens
which means i have to technically work from home but i cant really for my job so i just have to reply to emails
wooooo snow day even though im sick of it
anyone else get one yet?
i hope they do for us in MA lol
i hate my job.
I don't know why the East Coast keeps getting hammered with snow, been like this for the last two years now.
we're probably gonna get nothing, so I'm living vicariously through the rest of the NE. Philly NWS says their area should shelter in place, and the former head of the NY NWS said this:
so it's pretty dramatic already!
There's a big storm coming tomorrow. Hope it's bad enough to call out.
The grocery stores were ridic yesterday and today
365 Movies I Had Never Seen Before... But I Have Now
#095: Robin was great in this character exploring drama. Even Blake Lively was tolerable. Ryder was over-the-top, but it fit her character.
#096: This is definitely a tearjerker, but other than the story's outcome, I'm not exactly sure what the movie's point was.
#097: Hailee's performance was solid enough for me to excuse her music career, and the movie itself was enjoyable. Not incredibly profound, but better than most teen oriented dramas in the last couple of years.
#098: British Netflix movie about a weird-looking teenager who has the power to control electronics or whatever. Platitudinous.
#099: This was a bit darker than I was expecting it to be. The premise seems light yet also gross. I had no pity for the male lead, and I hated the ending.
More at my letterboxd
HURRY UP APRIL
so i've beat my coworker in literally every single work-related competition since i started at the end of last year (without even trying TBQH). now he hates me and is turning random shit into a contest to ~prove~ himself wtf.
like, literally cornering me in the office to give me a surprise spelling question or to see if i know the definition to random words. wtf??
i'm pretty sure he just can't stand the idea of a woman being better at him in everything but damn, get over it. do better.