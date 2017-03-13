why is everything so boring this year.



He will be 17 in two days which makes him the first ever participant born in the 2000s.



jesus christ.





"born in the 2000s" *eye twitch*

I don't hate it. Russia, on the other hand...

Also I'm closer with him in age than I'm with y'all, so I don't think him being 17 is a big deal lol

did you just call the rest of ontd old in a super roundabout way!?

UGH, another ballad.

Another generic ballad.

At least don't sing it in English if you're going for a ballad so it stand out a bit.

Goddamn he's young.



Who's entries are left now? Russia is one I believe.

i thought bulgaria was the last one?

Oh looks like you're right. So I guess that's all of them after all.

Russia already released theirs

Yeah I just saw. I'm kinda surprised they are even participating tbqh :/

Armenia is the only one left.



Edited at 2017-03-13 05:58 pm (UTC)

the site lists Artsvisk - 'Fly with me' as their entry, but i never heard the song

