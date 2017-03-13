Bulgaria's entry for Eurovision 2017
Kristian Kostov will represent Bulgaria in Kyiv with the song Beautiful Mess. He will be 17 in two days which makes him the first ever participant born in the 2000s.
I like it but at the same time I am disappointed it's a ballad.
jesus christ.
At least don't sing it in English if you're going for a ballad so it stand out a bit.
Who's entries are left now? Russia is one I believe.
Also, I'm digging Bulgaria's song a lot better than Sweden.
