Black Sails: 408 Promo + 407 Featurette + Twitter Round-Up
Synopsis: A rescue plan threatens to divide Flint and Silver; the true price of freedom becomes apparent to Max; Rackham seeks his prey; the Walrus enters uncharted territory.
Meanwhile, Twitter blesses us with this on-set shot of Toby Schmitz on the beach:
Plus some more cast & crew tweets, incl Hannah New calling Toby "Schmitzle" and set photos!
When a #BehindtheScenes photo— #BlkSailsBrethren (@BlkSailsBrethrn) 9. März 2017
is just as, if not more convincing as
an on camera shot. #BlackSails #BlkSailsBrethren @fallofasparrow pic.twitter.com/do93JIePFb
Biggest argument against a Treasure Island spinoff is a lack of female characters. @hannahnewuk + @zethu_dlomo owned the last ep #blacksails— Luke Arnold (@LongLukeArnold) 7. März 2017
Bringing our Hometown of Philly to @BlkSails_STARZ! Watch tonight! #phillywinter #eaglessixersphilliesflyers @jon_steinberg @BlkSailsCreatrs pic.twitter.com/Nr3vv88FBU— Dan Shotz (@danshotz) 13. März 2017
Streets of Philadelphia. ❄🏴#BlackSails pic.twitter.com/Gegn6NTGB8— Toby Schmitz (@fallofasparrow) 13. März 2017
I call her Hannah Without Borders. Last day on set. She held it together better than me. Magnificent @hannahnewuk ❤ #BlackSails pic.twitter.com/6BOJZYQAKK— Toby Schmitz (@fallofasparrow) 6. März 2017
Thank you Schmitzle! What a blessing to work with you...everyday standing on the shoulders of giants (and not cos you're tall) ❤️#blacksails https://t.co/4NcvElfURw— Hannah New (@hannahnewuk) 6. März 2017
'It's just you and I my friend...' 🎵 #StreetsOfPhiladelphia @craigojacko #BlackSails pic.twitter.com/hFTHy6nXH5— Toby Schmitz (@fallofasparrow) 13. März 2017
Japes with Japes. An electric dance partner from the very first ep. #BlackSails @JParkerK ⚡ pic.twitter.com/KFX3pRxMxo— Toby Schmitz (@fallofasparrow) 6. März 2017
Source 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Crew, on a scale from 1 to Jack Rackham, how haute is your winter couture?
(x)
Haven't watched this season yet but has the downfall of my OTP silverflint started?
man i had a dream about this episode last night that ended with thomas and flint being reunited and IT WAS SO CUTE I WOKE UP HEARTBROKEN IT WASNT REAL
nhf silver's dumbass plan when he knows damn well that madi wouldn't be on board with it either. the one time flint is right could you actually listen to him.
i've given up trying to care about billy and rogers so i'm glad they're minimizing their screentime by making them share it.
looking forward to skeleton island next ep!
I'm so happy Eleanor's grandmother is a HBIC (and in the credits!), I absolutely love her, loved her scene with Jack and later also with Max. I also loved Jack impersonating Max, it was hilarious and I can't wait for Maxanne reconciliation. The Jack-Anne scene reminded me of why I initially really loved their partnership so much.
Julius is the smartest character there, I hope he survives.
Flint is so reasonable and mellow this season, I hardly recognize him at all sometimes. I'm here for finally getting some Flint-Silver conflict.
Bye Jack, was nice knowing you, no way in hell do you kill Flint.
was meant to reply to this in live watch post but forgot lol
this is where another truest otp, jack/name, will strike
(But i'm mostly in ben gunn camp, he has to do something besides running around and unchaining traitor, right? lmao)
On a serious note, the emotional beats were superb. Definitely a quieter episode, but I loved it as much as last week's equally amazing but way more chaotic episode. Max, Jack, Feathertits >>>>
Ita re: Billy being a mess this season tho. I've never been too attached to him, but he's generally been written consistently. I'd be pretty pissed if I was a Billy fan rn.
Was it just me or the music this episode sounded different?
I can't anymore at the constant canonization of Charles Vane
Also I find it a bit hypocritical that Jack went to see the Guthries to ask for their help with revenge for Eleanor's death as an argument, when he hated Eleanor
One of my main complaints for the last two seasons is the suppression of some good musical themes. Gimme that hurdy gurdy goodness and traditional tunes that season 1 and 2 had. #musicnerd
but it feels like all the iconic themes, like flint's sad gay flute or max/eleanor's theme haven't been around in forever.
And yes, the music is notably different, and to me it's been so for the entire season. I first noticed during the chase sequence when Eleanor escapes to the fort, but it rly stood out to me after Eleanor's death when we get the lingering shot of Flint looking at the burning house, there's some rly heavy, dark organ (?) there that sounds very diff from S1-3.
(more reason to keep tweeting @ Starz to sell me more of the soundtrack so I can analyse properly)
i'm so over vane's name being brought up. he was a flop pirate in life, enough with the post-mortem retcon
already
your suffering has only just begun, 403 is where things kick into gear
(but feel free to come if you need hugs or rum. we're here for you.)
Join ontd-blacksails!
Members Only S4 viewing posts every Saturday at 4pm EST/3pm CST!
Members Only Discussion posts every Saturday night as the new episodes drop online!
Join us.
we're a chill bunch, pm the same ppl you see in the black sails posts over here, and the live discussions are always a good mix of sophisticated discussion of meta-narrative and cries for billy to shut up take off his fucking shirt. (oh and prayers for flint to find some peace. always that.)
Edited at 2017-03-13 07:02 pm (UTC)
Re: Join ontd-blacksails!
after that s4 fuckery we deserve it all
prayers for flint to find some peace
did we officially give up on non-abstinent flint? i think at this point we should =(
4.7 rules my heart
i figured what bugs me about that umbrella/beach pic - i previously saw toby only in raybans, not aviators. not a fan of aviators.
do you think feathertits and idelle will get married in philadelphia? i would very like a small ceremony at the end. at least for them.