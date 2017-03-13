Black Sails: 408 Promo + 407 Featurette + Twitter Round-Up

Haven't watched this season yet but has the downfall of my OTP silverflint started? Reply

Thread

Link

yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm still watching last season but I spoiled myself via tumblr and damn I am not looking forward to Madi being the catalyst for dividing Silver + Flint. It just feels kind of expected and unimaginative. Reply

Thread

Link

where is Thomas???? i legit don't care about anything else i just want Thomas back and for Flint to find him come on!!!!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

this episode was a gift of jack hilarity



man i had a dream about this episode last night that ended with thomas and flint being reunited and IT WAS SO CUTE I WOKE UP HEARTBROKEN IT WASNT REAL

Reply

Thread

Link

i've always been neutral on jack at best but he's burrowing his way into my heart this season. figures that he'll probably be dead before the finale. though i'm still willing to make that sacrifice if it means maxanne get their happy ending. jack and max were incredible this ep and i adore grandma guthrie, the true mvp. except i'm nhf the drowning of cats especially when that cat happens to be a certain ginger pirate captain.



nhf silver's dumbass plan when he knows damn well that madi wouldn't be on board with it either. the one time flint is right could you actually listen to him.



i've given up trying to care about billy and rogers so i'm glad they're minimizing their screentime by making them share it.



looking forward to skeleton island next ep! Reply

Thread

Link

Schmitzle is a gift on Twitter, loved that Hannah pick and Luke saying they shouldn't do TI because of the lack of women and how Eleanor and Madi rocked their episode.



I'm so happy Eleanor's grandmother is a HBIC (and in the credits!), I absolutely love her, loved her scene with Jack and later also with Max. I also loved Jack impersonating Max, it was hilarious and I can't wait for Maxanne reconciliation. The Jack-Anne scene reminded me of why I initially really loved their partnership so much.



Julius is the smartest character there, I hope he survives.



Flint is so reasonable and mellow this season, I hardly recognize him at all sometimes. I'm here for finally getting some Flint-Silver conflict.



Bye Jack, was nice knowing you, no way in hell do you kill Flint. Reply

Thread

Link

Bye Jack, was nice knowing you, no way in hell do you kill Flint.



was meant to reply to this in live watch post but forgot lol

this is where another truest otp, jack/name, will strike Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Meaning? Jack/his reputation is his true OTP but I don't understand how it'll 'strike' when he goes after Flint. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

turning his back on pirates? on what his suddenly beloved vane gave his life for? jack the traitor rackham Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So it's not gonna happen (him killing Flint) because he won't be able to live with his reputation as a pirate being destroyed/being labeled a traitor? Yeah I can see that. The question is then what does happen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We speculate the background character that comes through for flint might be jack

(But i'm mostly in ben gunn camp, he has to do something besides running around and unchaining traitor, right? lmao) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao I loved Sunday's episode so fucking much. Jack doing his impression of Max killed me.



On a serious note, the emotional beats were superb. Definitely a quieter episode, but I loved it as much as last week's equally amazing but way more chaotic episode. Max, Jack, Feathertits >>>> Reply

Thread

Link

I kind of like this show, but damn, writing is horribly inconsistent. I binge-watched three seasons in few days, and it's obvious how they pull characters from side to side for the sake of the story and shocking moments. And I don't like Flint or Silver. I kind of like Billy because he was the most consistent and actor is very good, but this season Billy is a mess. Reply

Thread

Link

Honest question, how can you enjoy watching if you like neither Silver nor Flint? Not trying to be a dick here, just genuinely curious, since the story revolves all around those two. If I didn't like them, I think I'd get pretty fed-up with the show since it centers on them so heavily.



Ita re: Billy being a mess this season tho. I've never been too attached to him, but he's generally been written consistently. I'd be pretty pissed if I was a Billy fan rn. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Toby Schmitz is such a weirdo, I love him. Reply

Thread

Link

I freaked out when they showed Eleanor's face looking at Rogers

Was it just me or the music this episode sounded different?

I can't anymore at the constant canonization of Charles Vane

Also I find it a bit hypocritical that Jack went to see the Guthries to ask for their help with revenge for Eleanor's death as an argument, when he hated Eleanor Reply

Thread

Link

the music was def strange. darker, slower, and different instruments than what bear usually uses for the score. i liked the odd mood it set. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, they had the sad concertina theme going with soulful violins on the side (I'm a sucker for squeezebox utilization in pirate shit, come at me). They haven't used that theme in a while, but I couldn't say what season it's from.



One of my main complaints for the last two seasons is the suppression of some good musical themes. Gimme that hurdy gurdy goodness and traditional tunes that season 1 and 2 had. #musicnerd Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, i feel like the music is less... idk, thematic, yes. the last bits i can remember is the cello during silverflint's shark-wrestling adventure, and a cello piece somewhere in s4, can't remember the ep.



but it feels like all the iconic themes, like flint's sad gay flute or max/eleanor's theme haven't been around in forever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao I totally forgot about sad gay flute. There's some legit great pieces in there, it baffles me that they wouldn't use it more. Maybe they're committing to the grim-darkness, idk. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

'all saints' from s1 >>>>>>> Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I jumped at Zombie!Eleanor, but tbh I loved it. Suffer, Rogers, suffer!



And yes, the music is notably different, and to me it's been so for the entire season. I first noticed during the chase sequence when Eleanor escapes to the fort, but it rly stood out to me after Eleanor's death when we get the lingering shot of Flint looking at the burning house, there's some rly heavy, dark organ (?) there that sounds very diff from S1-3.



(more reason to keep tweeting @ Starz to sell me more of the soundtrack so I can analyse properly) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they def have a new soundtrack this season, i've noticed it as well. it's different but i like it, they need to release an ost album again.



i'm so over vane's name being brought up. he was a flop pirate in life, enough with the post-mortem retcon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched the first two episodes things huuuuuurt

already Reply

Thread

Link

oh sweetie

your suffering has only just begun, 403 is where things kick into gear Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm just trying to ..think of who can be dead or maimed and my brain short circuits. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hope you're not reading any of the comments here, or recent interviews, or even look at the tweets up there too closely. seriously. leave now and come back when you're caught up, there's spoilers everywhere.



(but feel free to come if you need hugs or rum. we're here for you.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

enjoy every second of it again and again Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Legit thought that was Paul Giammatti in the screen cap on that vid Reply

Thread

Link

btw, since we're nearing the end anyway, i'm leaving this ad for the ontd_blacksails comm here!



Members Only S4 viewing posts every Saturday at 4pm EST/3pm CST!

Members Only Discussion posts every Saturday night as the new episodes drop online!



Join us.



we're a chill bunch, pm the same ppl you see in the black sails posts over here, and the live discussions are always a good mix of sophisticated discussion of meta-narrative and cries for billy to shut up take off his fucking shirt. (oh and prayers for flint to find some peace. always that.)



Edited at 2017-03-13 07:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

cries for billy to shut up take off his fucking shirt



after that s4 fuckery we deserve it all



prayers for flint to find some peace



did we officially give up on non-abstinent flint? i think at this point we should =( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link