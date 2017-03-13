Black Sails: 408 Promo + 407 Featurette + Twitter Round-Up



Synopsis: A rescue plan threatens to divide Flint and Silver; the true price of freedom becomes apparent to Max; Rackham seeks his prey; the Walrus enters uncharted territory.



Meanwhile, Twitter blesses us with this on-set shot of Toby Schmitz on the beach:
Plus some more cast & crew tweets, incl Hannah New calling Toby "Schmitzle" and set photos!

Source 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Crew, on a scale from 1 to Jack Rackham, how haute is your winter couture?

(x)
Tagged: , , , ,