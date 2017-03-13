Julia Louis-Dreyfus celebrates Northwestern's first NCAA Tournament bid

ROCK CHALK, BABY!







GOOOOOOOO KU! Sad about our Big 12 Tourney performance. Praying for our boys!!! Reply

Lighting candles around an digital frame replaying this on loop, TBH (No, really!) Reply

she's so cute Reply

THATS MY SCHOOL BIHHHHHHHH



#GOCATS #CATSNATION



im still so shook about this, i never thought this would happen lmao Reply

lol congrats!! You guys should get a lot of coverage. Crossing my fingers you guys beat Vandy and Gonzaga remains cursed! Reply

is ontd doing brackets this year tho Reply

Honestly made this post hoping someone would do it. I liked not being terrible last year! Reply

she's so cute. I still think it's crazy that her father was a billionaire and she's so...normal? Reply

I'm filling out my bracket based primarily on PAC12 pride.



I have UCLA, Oregon, and Arizona all in the Final Four. lmao.



I'm not gonna win shit. Reply

'Hall, a sophomore walk-on who would like someone to block his shot and say "no soup for you!".'



Lol!

Lmao I fucking love JLD - she's legit the richest person I can think of who is a good human being and not a huge fuckface which is even more of an "accomplishment" when you consider she's been a billionaire heiress since birth Reply

What? She was??? Reply

Yeah her grandfather started some huge French shipping conglomerate and her dad was in charge of some energy company and worth something like $3 billion when he died last year. Reply

You're forgetting to mention that she's been reported to have been his favourite child, as she went out and made a big success of her self on her own.



Like, my love for JLD runs so deep at this point, it's not even funny. Reply

back to back VILLANOVA WILDCATS!!!!!!!!!!! Reply

Oh shit they actually made it? Thats surprising. They gotta lot of sports writer alumnis too but the sports programs never really popped off Reply

I was hoping that after we pooped the bed in our football bowl game, Ohio State would get their act together on the basketball side....but instead it continued to be a comedy of errors which ended in us not even getting invited to the NIT tournament. So now the question of "How bad do you have to be to not even get an invite to the NIT?" has been answered.



Ahh, well, it's only 170 days until football season again...



