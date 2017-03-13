"A Series of Unfortunate Events" gets renewed for a second season
We hope you're happy. Because you won't be, ever again. #ASOUE Season 2. pic.twitter.com/MlXpqqs2dJ— Netflix US (@netflix) March 13, 2017
source
i'm still not over uncle monty tho :(
i just couldn't get into it and gave up
one episode felt like forever
Congrats to them.
I heard they're doing 4 books for this season, which would make it end on The Hostile Hospital which has a super cliffhanger-y ending so that's pretty cool imo.
I still have to watch the final episode, but yay! The later books are much more interesting. Just give me The Carnivorous Carnival!!!!
it's fun in small doses
YOU KNOW THE ONE.
They could stand to give the kids a bit more character though.
It took me a while to finish the series but I really liked it tbh.