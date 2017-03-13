yay!!!!! it was a great first season.



i'm still not over uncle monty tho :( Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't like this at all and stopped after the 3rd episode. Reply

Thread

Link

My husband and I gave it two episodes before giving up. We watched the movie to see if there was any comparison and realized that's the style of the books and has nothing to do with the movie or shows interpretation. I liked the movie much more, I thought it had a lot more heart. Plus Meryl and Jim are perfect. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah same. i got three episodes in and realized i hadn't been paying attention at all because i was too bored with it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same. i got so bored. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same but mostly because it was just a bit too hopeless for me, there wasn't anything that I knew I could look forward to Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same

i just couldn't get into it and gave up

one episode felt like forever Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

such a boring show..and I was excited too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't like it. Then I realized I'm not their demo. :S >.> -_-

Congrats to them. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh yeah, this has already come and gone. Can't even remember it popping up in the New category. Reply

Thread

Link

Yaaay I'm excited to see how they do the Austere Academy. I think it'll be super entertaining to see the kids around other kids for once. Also I neeeeeed to know who will play Esme Squalor and I need her to be fabulous af.



I heard they're doing 4 books for this season, which would make it end on The Hostile Hospital which has a super cliffhanger-y ending so that's pretty cool imo. Reply

Thread

Link

Omg I forgot about Esme. I'm gonna end up stanning for her by accident probably. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still haven't finished it but they're doing one of my two favorite books so yeah! Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't like this at all but my kids loved it. Reply

Thread

Link

Yesss Reply

Thread

Link

As long as we get more Patrick Warburton cosplaying Archer, I'm down. Reply

Thread

Link

That letter is brilliant!



I still have to watch the final episode, but yay! The later books are much more interesting. Just give me The Carnivorous Carnival !!!! Reply

Thread

Link

I haven't watched this yet but I love L. Snicket and that a children's writer finally made a series that tells you the world is horrible, you can't depend on adults and the only sure thing is sadness. Reply

Thread

Link

Those themes really spoke to me as a kid and probs shaped my perspective on the world for the rest of my life tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i couldn't binge watch this but i'm glad it got renewed tbh



it's fun in small doses Reply

Thread

Link

yeah if you try to watch it all at once it gets exhausting pretty fast. its because its so repetitive. i dont think the later books have that problem as much (its been a long time since I read them) so hopefully the next season is better on that front. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched it in 4-5 parts and really liked it. I wouldn't binge it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All of my favorite books are in the second half of the series, so I didn't really watch Season 1. Really excited to watch Austere Academy, Ersatz Elevator, and Vile Village! I reread those so many times when I was younger Reply

Thread

Link

It was nice but I liked the movie better :/ Reply

Thread

Link

these books were my jam as a kid and this adaptation was so good, i'm so happy with this news. another reason to live. Reply

Thread

Link

I'll probably watch it. I cant decide if I like the kids better in the show than i did in the movie. Their acting ranges from OK to bad, but appearance wise they're perfect. though i still cant get over that they found an emily browning lookalike for violet. Reply

Thread

Link

yessss I loved the first season! Got through it way too quickly tho. Probably my own fault but ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Thread

Link

I'd never read the books and couldn't remember anything from the movie so I was pretty crushed by the "twist" they put in there.



YOU KNOW THE ONE. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm glad! I never read the books but I saw the movie and really enjoyed the series. It seems like a faithful adaptation with the author being so involved. Yes I even like NPH as Olaf.



They could stand to give the kids a bit more character though. Reply

Thread

Link

Why ? It's so boring I keep forcing myself to finish episode 4. Reply

Thread

Link

i rly enjoyed it so yay! Reply

Thread

Link