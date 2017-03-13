Beauty and the Beast release postponed in Malaysia
The Malaysian release of Disney's live-action remake of 'Beauty and the Beast' has been postponed for 'internal review'.
No reason for this has been given but the film has courted controversy elsewhere for its depiction of a gay character (most notably in Russia which ended up releasing it with a 16+ rating) and Malaysia in particular prohibits homosexuality due to Sharia law and carries a punishment of up to 20 years in prison as well as a whipping.
In addition the Malaysian government’s Film Censorship Board said that gay characters can only be allowed to be depicted in films if there is a lesson to be learned from it or if they turn straight by the end of the film.
