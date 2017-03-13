‘DWTS’ Rigging Scandal: Cast ERUPTS Over Heather Morris’ Secret ‘Huge Advantage’

Omg Nancy Kerrigan will be on this show?



I lol'd. Reply

nnnnnnnnnnn omg Reply

how is that a secret... Reply

I mean, I'd probably be kind of pissed too? If you've worked as a dancer professionally you should probably only be allowed to be a pro? (or whatever they call it on the show I don't watch). Reply

Isn't that other girl from 5H on the show too? Isn't she a trained dancer? Reply

yes lol i think it's also dumb to let gymnast and ice skaters on this show too Reply

I say this as a huge fan of both: gymnasts and ice skaters aren't necessarily the greatest dancers. Shawn was a horrible dancer as a gymnast but she worked her ass off and learned. As a gymnast, it might have helped that she has some body awareness but it isn't a given that they'll be good. Laurie had extensive dance training though that was separate from her gym training. Reply

idk I don't know anything about fifth harmony, has she been dancing competitively since she was young like Heather? Reply

idk but everyone here always talks about how shes great at dancing



every season there is atleast one who has training or some experience in dance Reply

she was a competitive gymnast, then dancer as a child but focused on singing afterward. but it was never professional Reply

I'd probably be kind of pissed too



24 seasons in though? people have to know what's up by now!

I doubt any of the people who sign on watch the show, they don't live in middle america. Reply

they must have (or should have) done some research about dwts before signing up for it though. Reply

I could see people doing research about what the training entails but I doubt most of them give a shit about past contestants or care to watch previous seasons. Reply

I mean Alfonso tho... Reply

I know nothing about him. Reply

he's been acting, singing and dancing since he was a kid. He's also got an advantage. Reply

mario lopez too. this is nothing new. Reply

What the other user said. He was in a commercial for Pepsi with MJ in the 80s. Reply

I don't even watch the show but I feel like every season there's at least one trained dancer on the show. Reply

"secret"...



sorry but at this point you know what you're getting into w/ a show like dwts. and if you don't, then that's on you for not doing your due diligence & living under a rock. Reply

Her and Normani's castings convinced me to watch a season of this show for the second time ever. The last season I watched was the one that Amber Riley won. Reply

there have been plenty of past contestants with dancing background so this is nothing new. Reply

Lol this whole thing is a farce. Its not that serious. Let Heather wow us for a few weeks. Don't think there is much of a fan Base to get her to the trophy Reply

If they're doing that they might as well even the field / make it more competitive by only casting people with dance training, ice skaters etc for the season. Reply

This is not the ""scandal"" - oh never mind, this show doesn't deserve anything. Reply

collect your paycheck and go tbh. i'd much rather lose to a beyonce backup dancer than a youtube star Reply

It's not like she's a professional ballroom dancer. She's had dance training but it's not the same thing Reply

Secret?



Is DWTS going to have a huge reveal episode with archive footage and shocked judges? Reply

Nancy Kerrigan's in it? :D Reply

I don't see her winning tbh. But maybe it's because I find Maks' choreographies boring and I just don't like him. Reply

It took a lot to get him his first Mirrorball, I don't think it's a shoo-in. Reply

So, they're pissed someone better than them is likely to win..? K. Reply

Nancy Kerrigan, 47, is also creating a lot of tension behind the scenes



The only part of this post that interests me tbh. I'm invested in her still being an entitled bitch. Reply

there is a difference between ballroom and hip-hop so who knows how well she'll do Reply

Two seasons ago, Stephanie Tanner got a lousy partner and zero production value while the GMA weatherlady got the best partner and amazing numbers- of COURSE it's all rigged. Reply

im always surprised to hear people actually watch this show Reply

But give us more of this Nancy Kerrigan tea though... Reply

sounds like bullshit to build up excitement for this tired-ass show. Reply

The producers had to know about her dance experience before she was cast. The other contestants should be mad at them, not her. Reply

Erika Jayne needs to go in for the kill. Reply

I just wanna see some good dancing. Reply

