‘DWTS’ Rigging Scandal: Cast ERUPTS Over Heather Morris’ Secret ‘Huge Advantage’
'She will most likely win,' dished an on set source.
The actress, and former backup dancer for Beyonce, is paired with Maksim Chmerkovskiy for season 24.
'Dancing with the Stars' season 24 starts on March 20th
Heather is no Britanny lmao. she's not dumb downplaying her dancing abilities
source: twitter x youtube
- Morris, 30, was a backup dancer for Beyoncé for 2 years before auditioning for 'So You Think You Can Dance'
- “Heather is a professional dancer and a lot of people on the cast thinks that it is totally unfair because she has such a huge advantage,” an on-set source
- “She is already acting like the Mirror Ball Trophy is her trophy!”
- Nancy Kerrigan, 47, is also creating a lot of tension behind the scenes
every season there is atleast one who has training or some experience in dance
24 seasons in though? people have to know what's up by now!
sorry but at this point you know what you're getting into w/ a show like dwts. and if you don't, then that's on you for not doing your due diligence & living under a rock.
Is DWTS going to have a huge reveal episode with archive footage and shocked judges?
The only part of this post that interests me tbh. I'm invested in her still being an entitled bitch.
Unless Maks effs up on choreo, at least there will be interesting dances to watch? Also, it doesn't mean she's gonna win necessarily. It depends if mid-west audiences are gonna vote for her if that actually counts for anything.