‘DWTS’ Rigging Scandal: Cast ERUPTS Over Heather Morris’ Secret ‘Huge Advantage’

'She will most likely win,' dished an on set source.


  • Morris, 30, was a backup dancer for Beyoncé for 2 years before auditioning for 'So You Think You Can Dance'

  • “Heather is a professional dancer and a lot of people on the cast thinks that it is totally unfair because she has such a huge advantage,” an on-set source

  • “She is already acting like the Mirror Ball Trophy is her trophy!”

  • Nancy Kerrigan, 47, is also creating a lot of tension behind the scenes





The actress, and former backup dancer for Beyonce, is paired with Maksim Chmerkovskiy for season 24.


'Dancing with the Stars' season 24 starts on March 20th


Heather is no Britanny lmao. she's not dumb downplaying her dancing abilities


source: twitter x youtube
