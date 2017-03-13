Black Lightning Adds Christine Adams As Lynn Stewart

Christine Adams joins the cast of The CW's #BlackLightning - https://t.co/p6o8kyVJBg pic.twitter.com/M5fDgmayCn — We Got This Covered (@wgtc_site) 12 mars 2017

Black Lightning has cast British actress Christine Adams (Marvel's Agents of Shield) in the final lead role of the series, Lynn Stewart.In the comics, Lynn is Jefferson’s ex-wife, though the two maintain a good Relationship.This version of the character is described as a woman “who exudes confidence and intelligence. Although she’s got a mischievous side, she’s not one to be trifled with when it comes to family.”