Black Lightning Adds Christine Adams As Lynn Stewart
Black Lightning has cast British actress Christine Adams (Marvel's Agents of Shield) in the final lead role of the series, Lynn Stewart.
In the comics, Lynn is Jefferson’s ex-wife, though the two maintain a good Relationship.
This version of the character is described as a woman “who exudes confidence and intelligence. Although she’s got a mischievous side, she’s not one to be trifled with when it comes to family.”
for once CW did well