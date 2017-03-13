Iron Fist: Finn Jones Responds To Show's Negative Critics

"at a time when the white American billionaire archetype is public enemy number one"



friend... Reply

Thread

Link





The "It's for the Fans" defense--there are fans who happen to be critics, and fans in general deserve actually good movies/series.



STOP. The "It's for the Fans" defense--there are fans who happen to be critics, and fans in general deserve actually good movies/series.STOP. Reply

Thread

Link

maybe he's talking about the fans that freak out when anything is changed from the original (i.e. mary jane from spiderman not having red hair) because those people do deserve terrible content. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Someone should have told him to shut the fuck up. Not to mention that most of the critique are from people that have read the comics, understand how problematic the source material is and still went to watch the first six episodes and STILL say that it/you suck. Bye.



Edited at 2017-03-13 05:05 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I mean I guess.



but, i wasn't rooting for him before that so... Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah... except the negative reviews weren't really because we don't want to see a rich white boy. Almost every review I read said the fight scenes were boring, Danny is uninteresting, the show is overall flat and dull. Reply

Thread

Link

lol yea since I haven't seen it I was going to ask, is that actually what the criticism was about or is that just how he views it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that was the criticism before the reviews came out



well not that he was just a rich white boy but accompanied with the whole asian mysticism stuff



Edited at 2017-03-13 05:11 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There was a lot of criticism initially over the hiring of a white actor, I guess that's what he's talking about here, but that doesn't really have anything to do with the negative reviews of the first six episodes that have come out since then, that's critics saying flat-out that it's not a well-done tv show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For a split second I thought he was calling Trump a superhero. Reply

Thread

Link

"People need to see the full series – Iron Fist doesn’t end until the last episode of Defenders. He really goes on a journey of self-discovery, and grows into the role. It’s paced out; it’s a long journey."



I don't mind slow pacing when it's done correctly but also don't expect viewers to stick around for that long if you can't captivate them with your character or story from the beginning. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah the critics got the first six eps and hated them. i'm not wasting 6 hours to possibly get to some good stuff down the line. and tbh the marvel netflix shows kind of fall apart towards the end so i really don't foresee a huge uptick in quality. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bye! Not him trying to use the election results as a way to deflect from this overused white savior trope!



Justice for Lewis! Reply

Thread

Link

ha! suffer Reply

Thread

Link

nope your show just sucks

really wish they could do the defenders without him Reply

Thread

Link

hoping he'll be killed off after all these bad reviews, tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh that ~it's for the fans~ argument was nonsense when the suicide squad reviews came out and it's nonsense now. Reply

Thread

Link

lol the 'these shows are for the fans, not the critics' defense. is that why the other 3 have metacritic scores that are 40+ points higher??



Edited at 2017-03-13 05:06 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

yeah dude that's the only reason. Reply

Thread

Link

It doesn't matter if its got bad reviews you know it will be watched with a high viewership. Reply

Thread

Link

guilty lmaooo. these bad reviews got me more intrigued now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's been MCU's formula for a while now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idk i think it'll get significantly lower viwership than the rest of the Marvel Netflix shows. People from what I've seen were pretty meh on the show even before the reviews came out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link