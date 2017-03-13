Iron Fist: Finn Jones Responds To Show's Negative Critics
#IronFist star Finn Jones admits "a white American billionaire superhero" is hard to root for after Trump https://t.co/CdbpxZOCap pic.twitter.com/vW27D9jvwR— Radio Times (@RadioTimes) 13 mars 2017
"I think the world has changed a lot since we were filming that television show. I’m playing a white American billionaire superhero, at a time when the white American billionaire archetype is public enemy number one, especially in the US."
"We filmed the show way before Trump’s election, and I think it’s very interesting to see how that perception, now that Trump’s in power, how it makes it very difficult to root for someone coming from white privilege, when that archetype is public enemy number one."
"Danny is a fish out of water, and you don’t really understand where he’s coming from. But I think there’s also a level of intrigue. People need to see the full series – Iron Fist doesn’t end until the last episode of Defenders. He really goes on a journey of self-discovery, and grows into the role. It’s paced out; it’s a long journey."
"I think it’s very clear and very simple; these shows are made for the fans, not for critics. I think the fans of the source material and the fans of the Netflix and Marvel shows will love what we’ve created. I think it’s that simple."
source
friend...
The "It's for the Fans" defense--there are fans who happen to be critics, and fans in general deserve actually good movies/series.
STOP.
but, i wasn't rooting for him before that so...
well not that he was just a rich white boy but accompanied with the whole asian mysticism stuff
I don't mind slow pacing when it's done correctly but also don't expect viewers to stick around for that long if you can't captivate them with your character or story from the beginning.
Justice for Lewis!
really wish they could do the defenders without him
can't imagine what that feels like