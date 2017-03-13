Iron Fist: Finn Jones Responds To Show's Negative Critics



"I think the world has changed a lot since we were filming that television show. I’m playing a white American billionaire superhero, at a time when the white American billionaire archetype is public enemy number one, especially in the US."

"We filmed the show way before Trump’s election, and I think it’s very interesting to see how that perception, now that Trump’s in power, how it makes it very difficult to root for someone coming from white privilege, when that archetype is public enemy number one."

"Danny is a fish out of water, and you don’t really understand where he’s coming from. But I think there’s also a level of intrigue. People need to see the full series – Iron Fist doesn’t end until the last episode of Defenders. He really goes on a journey of self-discovery, and grows into the role. It’s paced out; it’s a long journey."

"I think it’s very clear and very simple; these shows are made for the fans, not for critics. I think the fans of the source material and the fans of the Netflix and Marvel shows will love what we’ve created. I think it’s that simple."

source
