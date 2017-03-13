March 13th, 2017, 07:51 pm babarsuhail Lorde performing "Green Light" and "Liability" on SNL source 1, 2 Tagged: live performance, lorde, saturday night live (nbc) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 9898 comments Add comment
Liability was great, she sounded beautiful.
I think their is a thin line between confidence and shamelessness.
But then we have to ask if doing something humiliating and mediocre(to the point of it being shameful) in public and passing it as entertainment is to some degree confident.....
green light.. not so much
But really...is she okay?
i've had it on repeat. it's so good. green light is still growing on me