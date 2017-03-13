I have *such* a soft spot for Lorde, I don't even know why. I don't even follow her that closely, I just feel vaguely protective of her and wish her success. Reply

I felt like Green Light sounded a bit off live, but I lived for her dancing and it came together by the end.



Liability was great, she sounded beautiful. Reply

IA that Green Light sounded off. I couldn't quite tell what it was but it just didn't sound great but she performed well. Reply

Her dancing for Green Light was cracking me up. I want the confidence to freely dance crazy in public like Lorde someday. Reply

Same. I almost can't mock her for it no matter how silly she might look because I don't have the guts to move freely and not worry what I look like whereas she doesn't look like she gives a fuck... Reply

I want the confidence to freely dance crazy in public like Lorde someday.



I think their is a thin line between confidence and shamelessness.



But then we have to ask if doing something humiliating and mediocre(to the point of it being shameful) in public and passing it as entertainment is to some degree confident..... Reply

Gurl I have social anxiety so anything that someone does with zero fucks to public opinion is confidence in my eyes. Shameless or not get it Lorde Reply

i love the miss havisham realness Reply

I also didn't really get the outfit for Liability. It it supposed to be like a bride motif? Is that kind of veil/headpiece cultural in some way? Reply

Green Light fucking slays me it's such a grower, I'm so glad she's back. Reply

My favorite song in months. Hope it's huge. Reply

ia it's so good Reply

I thought Green Light would grow on me and had it on my workout playlist but it's still just ok to me. Lemme wait for the entire album.



Edited at 2017-03-13 04:17 pm (UTC) Reply

I loooove "Liability" Reply

liability is so much better live



green light.. not so much Reply

Mte, I hated it at first but the performance sold it to me. Reply

Wtf is that outfit? A liability? Reply

lol Reply

Green Light sucks and so does her seizure dancing Reply

Just call it bad dancing. Referring to it as seizure dancing is offensive, in my humble opinion. Reply

Third-rate Kate Bush outakes lbr Reply

She is not a songstress



But really...is she okay?



Edited at 2017-03-13 04:23 pm (UTC) Reply

lmao i love that line! Reply

This is her broken heart era. Let ha live! Reply

Is she trying to channel her inner Miss Havisham with that old wedding gown? I love Liability. #relatable tbh Reply

liability >>>



i've had it on repeat. it's so good. green light is still growing on me Reply

