it was such a heavy episode, idk if i can make it the entire season and that's a privilege of mine in itself. i can turn my back and be unaffected but these are issues that need to be addressed in a way more public manner and im glad we have a mainstream show tackling it, especially in the trump era.



This is one of those shows to me where it takes me a few weeks to process like one episode its so intense and depressing and its great to see it on primetime television. It just gives me so much anxiety. Reply

i loved it, but my only concern is that they're going with an overarching theme (exploitation) rather than a single crime. i feel like the weakest parts of last season were when they diverged from the assault (the girls pill addiction, the black v latino clash at the school). there's always one story that im more emotionally invested in than the others



and there's too many good shows on sunday night lmao. idk how im gonna keep up w this, big little lies, and feud Reply

I think that even with there being more a theme this season than an actual crime yet, there'll be some more focus because this season is 8 episodes vs 10 last season and 11 in season 1. Reply

So glad my bb Richard Cabral is a main character this season!! <3 He was my fave part of S1 and he def wasn't in S2 enough.



Edited at 2017-03-13 02:19 pm (UTC)

I haven't seen this show but it seems like it's excellent but I feel like if it was in a cable channel would be more popular idk Reply

yeah the censored swearing really throws me off.



I also really wish that American Crime Story had a different title, because I feel like that throws people off re: this show Reply

The ratings last year weren't high so I'm surprised that it got renewed but glad b/c it's such high quality acting. Reply

Felicity Huffman needs to do more movies, she has an Oscar in her! 100%!



(somewhere in Hollywood, Terri Hatcher is ripping American Crime promo posters down at subway stations) Reply

every plot was more depressing than the last as the episode went on. also felicity huffman not playing a racist/asshole??? i'm shocked! but i'm sure that older white lady will be plenty evil taking place from the looks of the promo. Reply

lmao she seems like the white hero this time around and I'm so happy! It was exhausting hating her for 2 seasons (especially season 1 omg I raged!!) Reply

i couldn't watch season 1 past like episode two because i'd be so enraged i started to cry lol. she seems so nice (from what little i've seen of her off-screen) i was like please stop making me associate awful characters with her lol Reply

Her entire storyline in season one made me want to hit her. Like girl your son didnt want to introduce his fiance to you because even he knows your racist. Reply

Ugh, I didn't realize they were moving this to Sundays and I missed it. This season looks intense, so I'm gonna try to watch this before next week so I can keep up. Reply

hopefully this season is a lot better than the last one Reply

so many good shows on sunday, i don't think i can take another one. Last season was so good but so draining for me, i dont know if it's better to watch an episode every week or to binge watch it when it's done, last time i did that and i was upset for a few days. Reply

I actually had to binge the entire first season in a few days for my job (lol) -- it was so draining and nearly killed me emotionally, but I was totally hooked from then on. Reply

this show keeps popping up on netflix but can anyone give me a rape rundown of the first season? how explicit it is and also how focused on ~false accusations it is? I didn't ask these questions before starting bates motel and learned a v upsetting lesson, so. Reply

Season 2 is the rape potential false allegations focused one, I don't remember an explicit rape storyline in season 1, although there is a woman in a coma after being beaten and left for dead and I might be forgetting if she was raped too Reply

My landlord doesn't pay for FX so I can watch Feud live, so I was pissed I had to wait an hour between Big Little Lies and Last Week Tonight. Now I'm happy this is back! Yay! Reply

Ooh I forgot this started up again last night. Need to watch after work. Reply

OP who is in your icon? she's gorgeous Reply

cindy kimberly! (@wolfiecindy) Reply

ty! i followed and justin bieber was the first recommendation. did they date? Reply

she would never lmao. he made her popular by posting one of her pics on his insta. she basically was like 'ok cool but idc about him' Reply

omg was that the girl where he was like "who is this" and she ended up being like 15 Reply

yep thats her lmao. and he STILL tried to flirt with her after he found out who she was/how old she was. mess Reply

omw. well now i feel a little creepy, but she is a gorgeous girl no doubt. how old is she now? Reply

18 Reply

I never watched this series before would you recommend it? I like crime shows. Reply

i've only seen season 2, but i would definitely rec. its focused on the people affected by the crime instead of like the cops/lawers. its an emotional roller coaster Reply

I think I'm going to pass on this season. This show is a little too heavy for me.

It always catches my interest during the beginning of the season and then loses me towards the end. I never finished last season and don't really care to. Reply

Watched this for the first time last night...it was pretty difficult to watch. The cast was stellar though. I love Regina and Felicity. I'm going to tune in for the next episode, but again, it definitely was tough to watch. Reply

soo good (ofc) but it's really hard to watch. and it really stays with you :/ Reply

Kind of an underrated anthology of a show but as others have said, it can be a bit heavy handed Reply

