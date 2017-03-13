March 13th, 2017, 07:30 am mistqueens American Crime 3x02 Promo Sourcethoughts on the premiere? Tagged: television - abc, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3636 comments Add comment
ayyy it was too much tho :(((((((((((
and there's too many good shows on sunday night lmao. idk how im gonna keep up w this, big little lies, and feud
Edited at 2017-03-13 02:19 pm (UTC)
I also really wish that American Crime Story had a different title, because I feel like that throws people off re: this show
(somewhere in Hollywood, Terri Hatcher is ripping American Crime promo posters down at subway stations)
It always catches my interest during the beginning of the season and then loses me towards the end. I never finished last season and don't really care to.