Kpop post: GOT7,Highlight,Eric Nam and more!
GOT7's comeback with the unispired "Never Ever"
Here's Highlight formerly known as Beast with "It's still beautiful"
Eric Nam featuring IOI's SoMi in "You,Who?"
DalShabet's Subin (true talent tbh) with "Strawberry"
Justin Oh ft. Hyolyn from Sistar "Jekyll & Hyde"
LOOΠΔ 1/3 with "Love&Live"
Jiysus' Never Ever >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
But yeah I hope they end up performing more songs from the album instead cos....*side eyes*
i almost forget that i actually like all their singles prior to flight log because it's just all so meh and kinda a mess concept wise.. idt they're going to change their sound but that survey thing does give me a little hope that maybe they'll listen to fans more next comeback
I wish it was just all the members songs and creative direction next time but I won't hold my breath.
I'm pretty sure subin has been posted 3 times already but give her that promo! I love strawberry.
I had to listen to Eric Nam's song to see if Somi sang with that Kidz Bop tone she's known for and it wasn't bad, she sounds nice WITH him, but on her own her voice isn't very distinctive.
Also wtf is this Justin Oh song, some other girl sings solo, Hyolyn is just there for support.
I've never really listened to LOOΠΔ before but that song sounds like the ending credits song for a weekend drama about a young, plucky heroine.
it feels like they really wanna follow bts trends