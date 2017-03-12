Kpop post: GOT7,Highlight,Eric Nam and more!

ROT7 tried it!



the true never ever bop

i'm still shook from that rollin song by brave girls

I hate GOT7's title track but the rest are good imo, considering the members wrote them vs JYP. I mean at least the MV for Never Ever is beautiful so that's a consolation.



But yeah I hope they end up performing more songs from the album instead cos....*side eyes*

Got7? more like GOt-no more ideas

the album is okay but yikes this title track.......

you didn't have to embarrass got7 on ontd too



i almost forget that i actually like all their singles prior to flight log because it's just all so meh and kinda a mess concept wise.. idt they're going to change their sound but that survey thing does give me a little hope that maybe they'll listen to fans more next comeback

Hopefully the next album will be something in a different direction. Though I do like the other songs off this new album.





I wish it was just all the members songs and creative direction next time but I won't hold my breath.

the flight log albums are fairly solid so it isn't all bad but they really need to bring it with the next comeback single or idek..

I made it 30 seconds into the got7 song...



I made it 30 seconds into the got7 song...

I'm pretty sure subin has been posted 3 times already but give her that promo! I love strawberry.

got7's non-title tracks are always 100x better than their singles, idk why jyp ent makes the choices they do

I liked the Highlight song; I was curious about what they'd do now that they're on they're own.



I had to listen to Eric Nam's song to see if Somi sang with that Kidz Bop tone she's known for and it wasn't bad, she sounds nice WITH him, but on her own her voice isn't very distinctive.



Also wtf is this Justin Oh song, some other girl sings solo, Hyolyn is just there for support.



I've never really listened to LOOΠΔ before but that song sounds like the ending credits song for a weekend drama about a young, plucky heroine. Reply

Cool

that millionaire spending millions on LOOΠΔ should've kept some dollars for decent songs because YIKES all of their songs suck big time

yall werent kidding with the tropical sound thing in kpop



it feels like they really wanna follow bts trends

