That seems so scary and I'd never go anywhere without a bodyguard ever again.



I understand that it's their show, but I wish she didn't have to recount all of the details for an audience of millions. Reply

They're really going to sell out on this, huh.



Sad Reply

The beginning, middle and end of this comment makes no sense. Reply

She's selling her traumatic experience for cash money on her show $$$



What aren't you getting sweetheart? Reply

it would be kind of weird if they just skipped over this event like it never happened. Reply

Don't miss the episode everyone will be talking about

So let me get this straight:



You're chastising a woman who was assaulted, held against her will and robbed in her own home because she's telling her story on her reality show?



She could've ran to many of the news outlets, made $$$ off the interview but she's not so she's still sad?



Give me a fucking break. Reply

yes because it's crazy for a reality show to explore a real life event of its main character that all of its viewers' obviously knew happened/are curious about.. it would be much better just to graze over it and act like it never happened so then you could make a similar comment about how fake the show/the Kardashians are!! Reply

I agree. They're exploiting it, and it's tacky, but I'm not surprised. I don't put anything past that family. Reply

at least it's a little less tacky since it's about an actual Kardashian and not someone else here? idk.



i'm low key siding with the Kardashians on this. who the fuck am i? they're trash - you're right.



i mean i see how it can be tacky but at the same time it's a "reality show." they can finally use reality here instead of writing up conflicts like Kim not wanting Scott in her fucken video game due to his "recent actions" to Kourtney. and i mean if they had an episode about Lamar's situation then of course they will go there.at least it's a little less tacky since it's about an actual Kardashian and not someone else here? idk.i'm low key siding with the Kardashians on this. who the fuck am i? they're trash - you're right. Reply

this is so awful that this happened to her, I can't imagine the trauma and ptsd. Reply

I swear this was posted before. Or maybe it was a trailer idk Reply

This is weird to me, I know people process experiences differently but idk I don't think I could go on to talk about it so soon. Reply

or make a spectacle/tv event out of it that the "whole world will be talking about" Reply

But that's her JOB!1!!11!! Reply

I probably couldn't either. I imagine she thought she might as well now and then she doesn't have to discuss it again if she doesn't want to. Reply

I don't think I could either but I don't know how people are surprised she is. I don't see how it wouldn't be outlined in some way on their show. I feel like at least if she shares her pov on the show she has more control as opposed to being asked by tabloids or interviewers. while the show mostly is vapid entertainment, I think they are going to be respectful regarding this.



Edited at 2017-03-13 05:51 am (UTC) Reply

Recounting the event repeatedly is a very common coping mechanism / symptom of trauma-induced PTSD. You tell the story to try and get it to make sense, if you see what I mean. Reply

I don't think I could either but I guess people just deal with trauma differently.



Would've been a little strange if they had never brought it up on show, I think. Maybe Reply

They shouldn't have put this in the show Reply

why not? Reply

They are exploiting what happened to kim for ratings and using it to promote the show ("Don't miss the episode the whole world will be talking about!"). That's gross to me. Reply

not surprised since they talked about what happened to lamar. Reply

I think Kris definitely coerced her into filming talking heads and making an episode out of it =/



Going through that was traumatic enough and yes talking about it is good but like not if she's not ready or in such a public and uncomfortable position imo but I guess she might be sort of okay with it?



Idk I'm sure everyone in this family is quite use to pushing aside their feelings for the sake of the show Reply

god poor kim



i couldn't imagine it Reply

I know people are already commenting on this saying she's selling out but imo I would rather talk about it once on my own show where i have control rather than either dodging it for years or being asked in a vanity fair interview where it could be turned against you.



the experience sounds like something i would never get over. reminds me of sharon tate. Reply

except sharon tate died Reply

...sharon tate and her baby were brutally murdered. Reply

She is a survivor, she alone gets to dictate her choices when it comes to this experience. If she wants to set the record straight, 4-5 months later (at airtime), then more power to her. I wish her the best in her continued recovery. I don't know think I could endure, honestly. Reply

That reminded me to download the show, thanks! Reply

lol why they all look like ghouls tho Reply

omg. i need a gif of kim saying "i made that bitch famous" during kanye's show Reply

When they played that exact line from the song in the show I was 👀. So shady. Reply

Tune in next week when the fam heads to Paris. It's gonna be CRAY. #KUWTK is back next Sunday 9|8c only on E! pic.twitter.com/OnNlxSc6Ib — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) March 13, 2017

Reply

ugh those outfits Reply

wait the premiere doesnt even cover the paris thing? jfc they are milking this thing for all its worth Reply

they were filming b4 paris Reply

Balmain is sf tacky Reply

