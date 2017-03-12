March 12th, 2017, 10:11 pm itsalanisbitch Kim Recalls Paris Robbery on KUWTK -The robbers asked her for money but she said she didn't have any-Dragged her around -They had a gun to her-Duct taped her faceSource their intro for S13 got me #shook Tagged: kardashian / jenner, television promo / stills, theft Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 9393 comments Add comment
I understand that it's their show, but I wish she didn't have to recount all of the details for an audience of millions.
Sad
What aren't you getting sweetheart?
You're chastising a woman who was assaulted, held against her will and robbed in her own home because she's telling her story on her reality show?
She could've ran to many of the news outlets, made $$$ off the interview but she's not so she's still sad?
Give me a fucking break.
at least it's a little less tacky since it's about an actual Kardashian and not someone else here? idk.
i'm low key siding with the Kardashians on this. who the fuck am i? they're trash - you're right.
Edited at 2017-03-13 05:51 am (UTC)
Recounting the event repeatedly is a very common coping mechanism / symptom of trauma-induced PTSD. You tell the story to try and get it to make sense, if you see what I mean.
Would've been a little strange if they had never brought it up on show, I think. Maybe
Going through that was traumatic enough and yes talking about it is good but like not if she's not ready or in such a public and uncomfortable position imo but I guess she might be sort of okay with it?
Idk I'm sure everyone in this family is quite use to pushing aside their feelings for the sake of the show
i couldn't imagine it
the experience sounds like something i would never get over. reminds me of sharon tate.
