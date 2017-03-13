lovewillneverletyoudown: calvin harris finally lifts 'music ban' on ex rita ora
- calvin reportedly banned rita ora from performing any of their collaborated music material after their unceremonious split in 2014
- rita ora and calvin harris have now put aside their differences – with him finally allowing her to sing their songs – in particular the groundbreaking pop song, i will never let you down
- i will never let you down topped the charts and saved the music industry upon release 2 years ago
source / source2
possibly 2018. this decade...for sure.
has she retired from music?
2013 2014 2015 2016this year!!!
get your coins ready or least at the very least stream a song or two on Spotify/YouTube or download the .zip if it doesn't get shelved!!11
support talent.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
Hmm. This is the first I've heard of it.
but no one knows what darkrooms are anymore so the concept is like wat for the first 15 seconds and then it just become them messing with color. still good song tho.
Edited at 2017-03-13 07:03 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-03-13 10:07 am (UTC)