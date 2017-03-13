lovewillneverletyoudown: calvin harris finally lifts 'music ban' on ex rita ora

she was singing them anyway, no? she was at a club i went to in abu dhabi during F1 and she sang it lmao Reply

a true risk taker Reply

Rita Ora - the second studio album "#R2isk Taker" coming 2017. possibly 2018. this decade...for sure. Reply

It sounded like it was a ban on US performing? Reply

She was performing a different arrangement and changed some of the lyrics up. It sounded basically the same but she got around it by using technical loopholes. Reply

I will never let you down, is prob her best song. Reply

First time I hear a song of hers. She can keep it. Reply

Omg that's Rita Ora? I've heard this a million times and had no idea who was singing. Reply

i really like how she looks with the pink wig Reply

her only good song rip Reply

lmao i love that song



has she retired from music? Reply

I think she was stuck in a terrible deal with Roc Nation and Columbia who are no longer partners. When she signed with Roc Nation when she was like 17 or 18 and it was like 2008? and they were part of Columbia/Sony. But then Roc Nation moved to Universal, yet Rita was tied to both Sony and Universal. I think she sued Roc Nation to get out of her contract with the same thing Jojo did about it being illegal to have a contract over a certain amount of years and how it's impossible to be tied to two labels who are no longer affiliated. I think her manager who has ties to Atlantic/Warner got her out of the contract tho and that she's now signed to Atlantic and will eventually release her 2nd album through them. Reply

#R2 is coming 2013 2014 2015 2016 this year!!!



get your coins ready or least at the very least stream a song or two on Spotify/YouTube or download the .zip if it doesn't get shelved!!11



support talent. Reply

She's gonna save pop music this year. Reply

i will never let you down topped the charts and saved the music industry upon release 2 years ago



Hmm. This is the first I've heard of it. Reply

I actually really liked that song



but no one knows what darkrooms are anymore so the concept is like wat for the first 15 seconds and then it just become them messing with color. still good song tho.



Edited at 2017-03-13 07:03 am (UTC) Reply

Her manager must be one of the best in the business. She gets so many plum deals and endorsements despite the general public not really checking for her at all Reply

Mte it's like she doesn't even sing yet she's always at events and people know her name. Madness Reply

such great news. #talentwins Reply

I actually like IWNLYD, it's the closest of any of Calvin's recent production to sound like his older music Reply

Im surprised he didnt catch shit for this Reply

So it only took him 2 years to stop being a petty ass? Well, personal growth is personal growth, I guess, no matter how overdue.



Edited at 2017-03-13 10:07 am (UTC) Reply

