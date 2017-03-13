dog

lovewillneverletyoudown: calvin harris finally lifts 'music ban' on ex rita ora



- calvin reportedly banned rita ora from performing any of their collaborated music material after their unceremonious split in 2014
- rita ora and calvin harris have now put aside their differences – with him finally allowing her to sing their songs – in particular the groundbreaking pop song, i will never let you down
- i will never let you down topped the charts and saved the music industry upon release 2 years ago



source / source2
