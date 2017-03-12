Riverdale Ep. 8 Photos + Writer Addresses Asexual Jughead and Queerbaiting

Fansplaining sounds like an interesting podcast Reply

The CW will queerbait any audience and that's a fact. Reply

#factsonly



imo theyve found the perfect way to have their cake and eat it too Reply

Isn't this the same fucking show that had two of their characters kiss on the very first episode and then never talk about it?



ONTD viciously talked about this happening yet there's still a bunch of people here watching it? What gives? Its not like the show even hás good writing.



Edited at 2017-03-13 05:56 am (UTC)

The fanfiction thing is an interesting point. Reply

the jughead/bughead discourse on tumblr is scary Reply

Oooh deets please Reply

just typical tumblr mess. if you ship bughead you are committing dangerous asexual erasure. the writers of riverdale are aphobes for not making jughead asexual. theres another camp that also says that jughead was gay-coded, and making him asexual in the comics in the first place was just a case of homophobia. Reply

😒 @ her comments re:queerbaiting and asexual jughead. missing the point entirely. Reply

I think she's just choosing her words carefully and trying to toe the line because she's a staff writer (which is the lowest level of TV writer) and it would not be wise to criticize any choices her boss may have made. Doesn't seem like she's in the easiest position to actually comment on this. Reply

i get that but she still chose to speak rather than just saying "they didn't have much to do with me" bc some of the stuff she said isn't exactly true or even relevant to either discussion. sucks for her but sucks for the viewers more.

I think archie gets attacked because serpents think he's Jason.. But I guess I'll sacrifice archie if Kevin can meet his bae Reply

Ha, I'm so excited to see Joaquin again. I've been trying to figure out if it's Kevin or Moose that's in the bar with Archie when the Serpents get aggressive, and I'm leaning towards Moose, but it'd be nice if Kevin was there too. He seems to be missing from the baby shower so I'd assume so. Reply

the asexual Jughead debate on tumblr is such a clusterfuck. you have people who cause drama if anyone on there even has anything on their tumblr not related to aromantic asexual.



then you have people who point out that riverdale is set to be its own thing and that aro ace jughead is only canon in the one off comics. which is technically true since aro ace jughead is in the north comics but nowhere else. therefore it shouldn't even be a debate.



then you have people who believe people who are calling for aro ace jughead are ignoring 75 years of jughead's history.



honestly its tiring.





Reply

i've literally avoided anything on tumblr related to jughead that isn't pretty gifs tbh Reply

it's incredibly stupid and i wish people would stop doing this.



i've been lucky that the few people i follow that brought it up did so when the comments first came up then left it alone bc it's clear there's 2 separate issues at play and a lot of people don't actually know much about jughead as a character.

i never want to disrespect anyone's experiences or feelings but some of those ppl really need to chill. i've seen phrases like straight-washing and aro-erasure, and while i understand the importance of representation, it was never canon so it's not like something was taken AWAY. Reply

its exhausting Reply

Hate Tumblr but it would have been a nice opportunity to have some asexual representation. So I think people are within their rights to feel pissed Reply

jughead and betty are arguably the best characters in the show but that romance is so rushed. whatever happened to slow burn? Reply

it'll probably end quickly too. at least they both had someone to support them through their troubles. Reply

I wonder if it was a case of them thinking they wouldn't get renewed.



Apparently they filmed three different endings for the finale in case they didn't get renewed so now that they did, they'll use the cliffhanger ending or whatever. Reply

I love them, but I agree. It's something that I would have loved to see play itself out more.



It feels like so many shows these days rush ships. I don't know if it's out of fan pressure or fear of cancellation or what, but I kind of hate it. Reply

It's what's stopping me from fully getting into them. They have been so rushed, it doesn't even feel like they have a foundation to grow from. They have potential...but I'm not a fan of rushed couples. Reply

It is, but Archie/Betty annoyed me, so if they're dumping that, all the better (unless they do the shitty 'But now another guy wants her, I do too!' bit.) Reply

Unfortunately, I think the showrunner is an Archie/Betty fan and has said in an interview that he's interested in shifting the love triangle to being Archie-Betty-Jughead before doing the iconic love triangle.



So yeah, they'll probably do that barf worthy thing. Reply

I think maybe queer fans have a different reaction to that scene than straight fans, and they have a little…their reaction is a little like, oh my God. They—this might—oh my God! This might be everything I dreamed! And then either they just ignore Cheryl’s reaction or they think, well, the kiss was real and the reaction was fake, not the other way around.



What a fucking dumbass, honestly. Reply

Ugh I love Jughead & Betty sfm I'm still searching for that one story in the comics where they went on a date at a carnival ahhh



(Cole seems pretty smart too, irl. <3)



Reply

I can't believe that I find him and his brother attractive Reply

Me too. I used to watch them when they were kids (Ilololol) but surprised to find out that they're only 3 years younger than me hahaha



Edited at 2017-03-13 06:23 am (UTC)

hmmm maybe if they hadn't use the kiss for every promo to hype up the show 🤔 Reply

Archie is such a Dawson. Dawson was such a whiny little bitch baby, even as a kid I noticed. In the comics Archies the main character, on the show I can't wait to watch a scene with anybody other than him. I don't think it's the actor, because I wanted to see that dog movie and he looked qt in that. Could the writers try to not make him such a douche? The Grundy storyline...pissed me off and I couldn't wait for it to end.

I ship Betty/Jughead and Veronica/Cheryl so far.

I didn't think I'd be so into this show, because I'm a lot older than their target demo, but I'm getting Dawsons Creek and Veronica Mars vibes which I'm excited about because those are my all time favorite shows.

Reply

This past episode was the first time I wasn't actively annoyed by Archie, and I think it's because he was actually involved with the main storyline instead of off with Grundy or working on his terrible music.



As long as they keep him blended into the group I think he'll be okay, but he's not a strong enough character yet to really carry anything on his own. Reply

I liked him more in this last episode too. I'm reminded of Dawson because he was always bitching about his directing/director stuff and being such a self involved butthole and Archie is the same with his music. I think you're right, as long as they keep the group storylines together to give him something to work with than he won't be so annoying. Reply

Archie really worked for me this past episode because of his earnestness in wanting to help Jughead out so much.



And I think going forward Archie will be more involved with the main plotline since the back half is supposed to be Serpents heavy Reply

Parent

I wish I had seen all those teenage shows when I was younger because I think they'd help me appreciate Riverdale more. I missed out on watching Buffy, Dawson's Creek, Degrassi, One Tree Hill, Veronica Mars, etc. because I was more interested in anime at the time. The only ones I got into were Gilmore Girls and a bit of Skins. I do love the Twin Peaks influence tho. Reply

Parent

Not being legally allowed to read fan fiction is an interesting requirement for TV writers. I can see the logic behind it, but I can also see it as a legal gray area.



From a legal point of view, writing fan fiction is a copyright violation. Only the production company owns the characters, scripts, etc., and thus is the only entity that can use them creatively. Unless the production company sanctions the writer to use the characters, it's technically illegal.



So if a writer did read some fan fiction and decide to use the plot points in a future episode, would a fan fiction writer really be able to sue for plagiarism? S/he doesn't legally own the characters used in the story, so would s/he be entitled to damages? Reply

plagiarism isn't illegal. if the copyright has expired, then you can plagiarize anything you want. and as long as a fanfic is transformative, it's not a copyright violation. The Wind Done Gone won its suit with Margaret Mitchell's estate/Gone with the Wind, because the court found it was transformative, even though the former book was sold. Also, why Stephanie Meyers has never gone after 50 Shades.



Which is why these writers are staying away, because in a court case they'd have to prove the fanfic wasn't transformative, and if they lose that, they'd have to prove that their use was within the fair use act. Not something that anyone would want to risk. Reply

Thank you for bringing up the Gone with the Wind thing because I was trying to remember what the case was Reply

