Riverdale Ep. 8 Photos + Writer Addresses Asexual Jughead and Queerbaiting

Fred and his crew are about to start construction when he loses his crew probably thanks to Clifford and his hairpiece. Archie gets his friends to pitch in and help but after[Spoiler (click to open)]Mooseis attacked, they end up in Southside Serpent territory where they probably find out about FP. With Jughead’s secret revealed, he is worried about how his friends will react. Meanwhile, Veronica and Betty throw Polly a baby shower even though she's hesitant given how shitty both Penelope and Alice are.
David Katzenberg directed the episode, and it's written by Julia Cohen. Doesn't air until March 30.
Britta Lundin, one of the writers for Riverdale, was on an episode of a podcast called Fansplaining. It's a podcast about fandom in case you couldn't tell.
-Including Lundin and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, 5 of the 11 writers are gay. She's tried pitching multiple lesbian storylines even it's just for a "day player", but it remains to be seen if any of her suggestions made it on the show.
-Some of the writers came from Glee (none of them being RIB obviously) and some from Degrassi. This is Lundin's first time writing for a show.
-Has not checked out any fanfiction because she's legally not allowed to. It's a thing where a fan could accuse and sue the writer of stealing their idea if it's known that the writer possibly laid eyes on their story.
-On Jughead discourse: "I mean the Jughead situation’s interesting. Jughead has been a character that’s been around for 75 years [...] in the most recent run of the Jughead comics written by Chip Zdarsky [...] Jughead came out explicitly as asexual in those comics. That’s not to say that he’s necessarily asexual in every comic, although I guess fans are free to read him that way whenever they want to. He’s never really shown interest in women and he’s always loved hamburgers and you could definitely read that as asexual for 75 years. [...] I mean there’s just like a million different canons, right. [...] he’s like not explicitly anything in Riverdale right now. [...] I don’t know what the right answer here is, because I think the best thing to do is be truthful, and the truth is, it’s not addressed in Season 1. We don’t know if we’re getting a Season 2. If we do get a Season 2, they may address it, or they might not! And I don’t actually think they’ve decided yet. So... Yeah! I mean and that’s kinda the truth, like, I don’t wanna say that in a baity way of like “yeah you should keep watching and maybe we’ll do it!” But, if it makes you uncomfortable, don’t watch it and go read those comics where he is ace. That’s still there. It exists and you should absolutely embrace that. I don’t know, I honestly don’t know if Riverdale’s gonna make it canon or not. I don’t know."
On queerbaiting: "And I think that’s what queerbaiting is, is like, pretending like you’re gonna do it and then not actually...having zero intention of actually doing it. I don’t know if Riverdale’s pretending like we’re gonna do it. [...] OK, I’ll say this. First of all I don’t know what Roberto had in mind when he wrote [Veronica kissing Betty] because I wasn’t in the writer’s room then because there wasn’t a writer’s room. And I’m not psychic. But I can tell you what, I can guess, and I can guess what he meant by that scene and I believe what he meant was exactly what Cheryl said the very next line that came out of anyone’s mouth after the kiss, when Cheryl says something like “sorry ladies faux lesbian kissing hasn’t been in since 1999,” whatever she said. [...] So if I had to guess I guess Roberto meant this is not a gay thing, this is just something they’re doing to make a big splash and Cheryl immediately undercuts it. I think what he hoped was taking away everyone being like, that emoji face you just made. Everyone goes “oh, OK, I get it, it was just a joke.” I think maybe queer fans have a different reaction to that scene than straight fans, and they have a little…their reaction is a little like, oh my God. They—this might—oh my God! This might be everything I dreamed! And then either they just ignore Cheryl’s reaction or they think, well, the kiss was real and the reaction was fake, not the other way around.
imo theyve found the perfect way to have their cake and eat it too
ONTD viciously talked about this happening yet there's still a bunch of people here watching it? What gives? Its not like the show even hás good writing.
then you have people who point out that riverdale is set to be its own thing and that aro ace jughead is only canon in the one off comics. which is technically true since aro ace jughead is in the north comics but nowhere else. therefore it shouldn't even be a debate.
then you have people who believe people who are calling for aro ace jughead are ignoring 75 years of jughead's history.
honestly its tiring.
i've been lucky that the few people i follow that brought it up did so when the comments first came up then left it alone bc it's clear there's 2 separate issues at play and a lot of people don't actually know much about jughead as a character.
Jughead as an asexual is canon and even the showrunner has said so
Apparently they filmed three different endings for the finale in case they didn't get renewed so now that they did, they'll use the cliffhanger ending or whatever.
It feels like so many shows these days rush ships. I don't know if it's out of fan pressure or fear of cancellation or what, but I kind of hate it.
So yeah, they'll probably do that barf worthy thing.
What a fucking dumbass, honestly.
(Cole seems pretty smart too, irl. <3)
I ship Betty/Jughead and Veronica/Cheryl so far.
I didn't think I'd be so into this show, because I'm a lot older than their target demo, but I'm getting Dawsons Creek and Veronica Mars vibes which I'm excited about because those are my all time favorite shows.
As long as they keep him blended into the group I think he'll be okay, but he's not a strong enough character yet to really carry anything on his own.
And I think going forward Archie will be more involved with the main plotline since the back half is supposed to be Serpents heavy
From a legal point of view, writing fan fiction is a copyright violation. Only the production company owns the characters, scripts, etc., and thus is the only entity that can use them creatively. Unless the production company sanctions the writer to use the characters, it's technically illegal.
So if a writer did read some fan fiction and decide to use the plot points in a future episode, would a fan fiction writer really be able to sue for plagiarism? S/he doesn't legally own the characters used in the story, so would s/he be entitled to damages?
Which is why these writers are staying away, because in a court case they'd have to prove the fanfic wasn't transformative, and if they lose that, they'd have to prove that their use was within the fair use act. Not something that anyone would want to risk.
Though I don't think that's really the big driver so much as them all just wanting to avoid the headache of litigation and the bad publicity. Even where you've got a good chance of winning a case that's not always worth it, and fan fic I'd class as more hassle than it's worth. There's a huge risk of pissing off the audience. Most fandoms engage in fanfic and see it as harmless, even beneficial in raising audience profile, so long as no authors are commercially benefitting. Which the vast majority of them don't. That alone would severely limit the awardable damages anyway, so you'd get a costly case that'd create a lot of bad will. It's doubtful fans would take kindly to the writers ripping off a fanfic plot and then defending themselves by using the copyright argument to make the fan into the bad guy - it all comes off as pretty hypocritical, even if technically they'd be in the right over the characters. All a bit David vs Goliath. You'd likely get into a moral tit for tat over who'd done the most copying, and even if you came out of it having won legally you'd still have suffered the reputational damage.
Not to mention that there's not much precedent been set on it at the moment and the risk always is that if you lose a test case you set an unhelpful one for your cause. It's a heck of a lot safer for them to just avoid fan fic so that the issue never comes up.