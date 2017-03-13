Elementary 5x17 "The Ballad of Lady Frances" Promo

I liked both episodes of Elementary and The Good Fight this week.



Goddamn, Lucy Liu and babies. They just work. Also that is the calmest baby ever.



The Good Fight. Lucca quoted Alicia Florrick in her post coital bliss with Colin. McHart is still strong but Diane ain't going back. While on the subject of Diane, named partner and brought Chumhum in less than a month after leaving her old firm. Brava Diane! What else? CARRIE PRESTON IS AMAZING AS FUCKING ELSBETH TASCIONI. Never underestimate Elsbeth. Reply

I'm not caught up yet but seriously, how many times has Chumhum changed representation throughout the series, I've lost count lol.



Neil Gross and Elsbeth Tascioni have always been great guest characters so I'm looking forward to their episodes. Reply

We had such an amazing time filming! #ArchieWinters #elementary @HolmesWatson221 @ELEMENTARYStaff @Elementary_CBS @LucyLiu @opheliabits pic.twitter.com/2cV0MxWE6p — Brittany Orzechowski (@brittnicole377) 13 March 2017

Oh my Gregson, those cheeks!! Good thing Kitty didn't make two persons. There would have been too much cuteness on my screen.



I'm sad that Shinwell didn't show up this week but I'm glad that Margaret is not a nefarious nanny. Stay away from Victorian sex toys. Oh my Gregson, those cheeks!! Good thing Kitty didn't make two persons. There would have been too much cuteness on my screen.I'm sad that Shinwell didn't show up this week but I'm glad that Margaret is not a nefarious nanny. Stay away from Victorian sex toys. Reply

I've watched the first two episodes and so far I'm liking everything and everyone, except the Rindells. (They remind me of Peter Florrick?) I'm still waiting for courtroom Diane to show up.



Either TGF or FX's Feud is going to win the Emmys for main title design and music. Reply

Courtroom Diane shows up in episode three. Rindells piss me off as well. Maia is lovable but her parents. GODDAMNIT. Reply

Thanks. I don't want Diane and her firm to represent the Rindells but inevitably the show is going to make her do just that, isn't it?



I find myself rooting for Maia as much as I did Alicia in her first season. No sympathy whatsoever for her parents, though. Reply

yeah the rindells are def not my favorite part of the show Reply

Maia is alright, I guess, as long as she's talking to or about her parents. Reply

i hope she gets to work on cases that aren't about her parents! like i don't expect a season 1 alicia trajectory from her since maia just passed the bar, but i wanna see her, yknow... work for clients? Reply

I'm loving Elementary this season but from what I've read it's pretty certain that this is the last year. :( :(



I want all the new eps but I don't want the season to end. Reply

Most of CBS's new shows are not doing that well, so fingers crossed they'll renew Elementary for another season, as long as it's still profitable. Reply

What's that on your head, Bell Reply

I'm LOVING TGF!!!!! I'm SO happy to have my bb Elsbeth back and OMG the way she OWNED Matthew Perry's character tonight!!! DAMN I watched and rewatched those scenes and cackled tf out because I hate his character and I'm annoyed asf that he's back. I hope she becomes a regular because she's magic.



The Chumhum fucker pissed me off with the "my current lawyers are old white men but these guys, these guys know how to fight" comments! These are lawyers, Ivy League educated and still he sees them as thugs!!!! WTAF I can't believe Diane or Eli's daughter didn't say anything.





I'm still not loving the rindells stuff but JFC at her father doing that to her! Her parents really ain't shit and I hope she goes in on them before they do anything else.



The relationship things were cute, I'm happy about everything that happened.



Also loved tonight's Elementary. With all the talk about his dad I was hoping he'd make an appearance or safe the day with his shady business but that didn't happen. The last scene was lovely and I was happy to see the NSA guy again. Reply

Anytime Maia says "he is my father"...i just want to slap her across the face. Reply

