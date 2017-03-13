ophelia-jlm

Elementary 5x17 "The Ballad of Lady Frances" Promo



The police call in Holmes and Watson to consult on a homicide "heard" by a cutting edge gunshot detection system when they can't find any tangible evidence that a crime was committed. Also, Sherlock and Joan become suspicious of Shinwell when he's the target of a drive-by shooting that reveals a connection between him and an unsolved murder.


Madam Secretary 3x16 "Swept Away" Promo



Elizabeth's landmark global climate treaty with more than 200 countries is jeopardized when China threatens to back out due to her meeting with an ailing Dalai Lama. Also, Henry worries about his undercover operative's safety, and Jay is surprised when Abby serves him with a custody agreement for their daughter. Jan Maxwell guest stars as Vice President Teresa Hunt.


The Good Fight 1x06 "Social Media and Its Discontents" Promo



After landing tech mogul Neil Gross as a new client, the firm is tasked with figuring out a way to combat hate speech on his social media platform. Maia’s suspicions about her father grow after Uncle Jax pays an unwelcome visit. Lucca and Colin’s romance heats up. Carrie Preston and John Benjamin Hickey guest star.

