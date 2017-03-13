Elementary 5x17 "The Ballad of Lady Frances" Promo
The police call in Holmes and Watson to consult on a homicide "heard" by a cutting edge gunshot detection system when they can't find any tangible evidence that a crime was committed. Also, Sherlock and Joan become suspicious of Shinwell when he's the target of a drive-by shooting that reveals a connection between him and an unsolved murder.
Madam Secretary 3x16 "Swept Away" Promo
Elizabeth's landmark global climate treaty with more than 200 countries is jeopardized when China threatens to back out due to her meeting with an ailing Dalai Lama. Also, Henry worries about his undercover operative's safety, and Jay is surprised when Abby serves him with a custody agreement for their daughter. Jan Maxwell guest stars as Vice President Teresa Hunt.
The Good Fight 1x06 "Social Media and Its Discontents" Promo
After landing tech mogul Neil Gross as a new client, the firm is tasked with figuring out a way to combat hate speech on his social media platform. Maia’s suspicions about her father grow after Uncle Jax pays an unwelcome visit. Lucca and Colin’s romance heats up. Carrie Preston and John Benjamin Hickey guest star.
Goddamn, Lucy Liu and babies. They just work. Also that is the calmest baby ever.
The Good Fight. Lucca quoted Alicia Florrick in her post coital bliss with Colin. McHart is still strong but Diane ain't going back. While on the subject of Diane, named partner and brought Chumhum in less than a month after leaving her old firm. Brava Diane! What else? CARRIE PRESTON IS AMAZING AS FUCKING ELSBETH TASCIONI. Never underestimate Elsbeth.
Neil Gross and Elsbeth Tascioni have always been great guest characters so I'm looking forward to their episodes.
Oh my Gregson, those cheeks!! Good thing Kitty didn't make two persons. There would have been too much cuteness on my screen.
I'm sad that Shinwell didn't show up this week but I'm glad that Margaret is not a nefarious nanny. Stay away from Victorian sex toys.
The Good Fight
Either TGF or FX's Feud is going to win the Emmys for main title design and music.
Re: The Good Fight
Re: The Good Fight
I find myself rooting for Maia as much as I did Alicia in her first season. No sympathy whatsoever for her parents, though.
Re: The Good Fight
Re: The Good Fight
Re: The Good Fight
I want all the new eps but I don't want the season to end.
The Chumhum fucker pissed me off with the "my current lawyers are old white men but these guys, these guys know how to fight" comments! These are lawyers, Ivy League educated and still he sees them as thugs!!!! WTAF I can't believe Diane or Eli's daughter didn't say anything.
I'm still not loving the rindells stuff but JFC at her father doing that to her! Her parents really ain't shit and I hope she goes in on them before they do anything else.
The relationship things were cute, I'm happy about everything that happened.
Also loved tonight's Elementary. With all the talk about his dad I was hoping he'd make an appearance or safe the day with his shady business but that didn't happen. The last scene was lovely and I was happy to see the NSA guy again.