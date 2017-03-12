Sebastian Stan cast in new political drama, wraps 'I, Tonya'

speaking of politics, there's an EO coming out tomorrow about "reorganizing the executive branch." 🤢 Reply

Thread

Link

how a 240-year-old government fell to pieces in less than two months baffles me to this day



Edited at 2017-03-13 04:47 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

white men. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i found sam so insufferable in that stupid kong movie, but of course that was intentional for his character. that random 'bitch please' just takes you right out of the fucking movie too Reply

Thread

Link

I loved the movie but that line suuuccckkkeeeddd



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

holy shit he finally got a lead role!! ☺️💕 Reply

Thread

Link

ikr? it's about time 💖 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope this does well. I feel like so many of the marvel actors flop as a lead outside of the mcu & I don't want that for him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Yes, get those roles! Reply

Thread

Link

I've never watched Captain America but I watched him in Kings and aside from him the show was boring but his performance/storyline was heartbreaking. Reply

Thread

Link

if you like him as a tortured gay son you should watch Political Animals. It's more entertaining then Kings.







and he plays the tortured gay son really well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I liked Kings more. I thought it had better potential but the writing let it down. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OT but what the fuck is going on w Patton Oswalt's twitter Reply

Thread

Link

that other account is verified, I can't tell if this is some weird bit or he's been hacked?

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they've been working together so I think it's just him trolling and getting her publicity or he's been hacked ofc and doesn't realise Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Get it, Seb! Reply

Thread

Link

Diq me idec Reply

Thread

Link

Good for him. Or me. Reply

Thread

Link

i miss the days when he played gay characters Reply

Thread

Link

Yay :D Reply

Thread

Link

I am so happy for him. He deserved this. Reply

Thread

Link