Sebastian Stan cast in new political drama, wraps 'I, Tonya'
.@SamuelLJackson, Sebastian Stan join political drama "The Last Full Measure" https://t.co/1ZaUBTOfmj pic.twitter.com/lSQUTxYP5c— Variety (@Variety) March 8, 2017
- Sebastian will play the lead, an investigator who "reluctantly teams with veterans of the 1966 Operation Abilene to convince Congress to award the Medal of Honor to a courageous Air Force medic."
imsebastianstan It's a wrap.... 😔 #gloomy Thank you @bilzabub for this gem of a wrap gift. Looking forward to sharing this story. The right way.
pwhauser Missing this cast & crew. Glad the movie's in the scissor room #ITonya #Atlanta #film #TonyaHarding #NancyKerrigan
and he plays the tortured gay son really well
Get it, Seb!
Yay :D