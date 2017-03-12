Sebastian Stan cast in new political drama, wraps 'I, Tonya'



- Sebastian will play the lead, an investigator who "reluctantly teams with veterans of the 1966 Operation Abilene to convince Congress to award the Medal of Honor to a courageous Air Force medic."


imsebastianstan It's a wrap.... 😔 #gloomy Thank you @bilzabub for this gem of a wrap gift. Looking forward to sharing this story. The right way.


pwhauser Missing this cast & crew. Glad the movie's in the scissor room #ITonya #Atlanta #film #TonyaHarding #NancyKerrigan

