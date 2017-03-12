Angelina Jolie Had A Tattoo To "Bind" Her To Brad Pitt

At least its not his name or face? That traditional tattooing seems extra painful. Reply

what kind of character development. queen of learning from her past mistakes Reply

lol Reply

god she was so trashy at one point. queen of turning her image around Reply

What's his return policy? Reply

They didn't get matching tattoos though.



But I would definitely get this style of tattoo done. Reply

if its something obscure like that, the risk of it backfiring becomes less important so maybe Reply

lol she always gonna have that crazy inside of her...i'll never forget this bitch admitted to torturing and killing animals, that shit isn't your garden variety rebellious streak Reply

wow, seriously? i only remember the knife obsession & blood play, didn't know that Reply

WHAT Reply

When did she admit to that stuff? She admitted to wearing vials of Billy Bob's blood but never heard anything about her abusing animals. Reply

http://gawker.com/391692/young-ange lina-jolies-greatest-sin-its-not-sm-or-h eroin



there are video receipts. thats why i never trusted this bitch even after her un mother theresa image overhaul. idc about drugs or husband poachin or even tonguing relatives but animal abuse is a whole other level of crazy there are video receipts. thats why i never trusted this bitch even after her un mother theresa image overhaul. idc about drugs or husband poachin or even tonguing relatives but animal abuse is a whole other level of crazy Reply

I do remember those rumors, wasn't there some video it's like vaguely in my memory. Reply

lmao and yet people looove to stan ha so much Reply

lol fuck her and her fake ass image Reply

Holy shit, WHAT???! Reply

Holy shit. That's psychopath level of crazy and the fact that there are video receipts Reply

damn, and yet, there's still people here who treat her like Mother Teresa. Reply

holy fucking shit i never knew this. fuck her. dead to me. Reply

It's amazing how well she's covered this up even when there are video receipts of her explicitly admitting that she tortured and killed animals. I made a similar comment in an Angie post a few months back and received similar replies from people who were shocked they hadn't caught wind of this before. Reply

i wonder if she's retouched the ritual tattoo in her left should blade, bc it's super intricate & it's holding up so well



eh, i think i would get matching tattoos, if it didn't obviously reference the other person. i'd do it much faster for friendship than romance tho Reply

wonder what the tattoo means Reply

Lol fuck no. Reply

Never. Tbh, it screams either hubris or insecurity to me -- bad idea either way. Reply

pics dont work for me Reply

??? They work for me. But a few other people say they can't see them... Reply

do you have ublock? Reply

I can't see the pics 😢 Reply

my friend got a matching tattoo with a girl she works with saying "lol" and "omg" in hearts and made everyone get stickers of it too lmfao. they've known each other for a year and I'm just waiting for their downfall tbh Reply

Two ex coworkers of mine got matching tattoos. And then one got transfered. And got a boyfriend. And stopped being a heaux. And the friendship dissolved. It was hilarious to watch from afar, because you just KNEW it was going to end horribly once ink hit skin. Reply

My siblings and I have talked about getting matching/coordinated tattoos, but we've never been able to agree on what. Reply

Same here! But for me and my siblings it's not that we haven't agreed, it's simply that we have put the discussion off for a few years because the youngest of us is only turning 13 this year so.. yeah. We've also talked about trying to get our mom to join in as well, but idk how that would go, haha. Reply

it's not a matching tattoo at least but it much suck to have that permanent reminder :| no thx Reply

