Angelina Jolie Had A Tattoo To "Bind" Her To Brad Pitt

New photos have surfaced of Angelina Jolie getting another tattoo in February of last year. Brad Pitt got a tattoo of a Buddhist symbol on his stomach in the same ink as Jolie's tattoo, as a symbolic binding. (Didn't work, obviously.) The tattoos were done by The tattoo was done by a former monk named Ajarn Noo Kanpai in Thailand. He also did Angelina's tat of a huge tiger on her lower back. His tats are apparently really expensive and really popular with celebrities.



Would you get matching/coordinating tattoos?

