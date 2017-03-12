Angelina Jolie Had A Tattoo To "Bind" Her To Brad Pitt
New photos have surfaced of Angelina Jolie getting another tattoo in February of last year. Brad Pitt got a tattoo of a Buddhist symbol on his stomach in the same ink as Jolie's tattoo, as a symbolic binding. (Didn't work, obviously.) The tattoos were done by The tattoo was done by a former monk named Ajarn Noo Kanpai in Thailand. He also did Angelina's tat of a huge tiger on her lower back. His tats are apparently really expensive and really popular with celebrities.
Would you get matching/coordinating tattoos?
But I would definitely get this style of tattoo done.
there are video receipts. thats why i never trusted this bitch even after her un mother theresa image overhaul. idc about drugs or husband poachin or even tonguing relatives but animal abuse is a whole other level of crazy
eh, i think i would get matching tattoos, if it didn't obviously reference the other person. i'd do it much faster for friendship than romance tho