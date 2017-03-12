katherine

The Game of Thrones showrunners talk Jon/Dany, dragon white walkers and Season 8 Writing Line Up

Game-of-Thrones-SXSW-Joe-Biden-768x576

This post is brought to you by Joe and Jill Biden.

David Benioff, Dan Weiss, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams were at the GOT SXSW panel today and here is basically the rundown:



























more at
SOURCE
SOURCE
SOURCE
Tagged: , ,