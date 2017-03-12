The Game of Thrones showrunners talk Jon/Dany, dragon white walkers and Season 8 Writing Line Up
David Benioff, Dan Weiss, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams were at the GOT SXSW panel today and here is basically the rundown:
Benioff and Weiss say they will continue to write together, but will not be part of a sequel or prequel. #GameofThrones #SXSW— Winter is Coming (@WiCnet) March 12, 2017
Season 8 writing assignments:— A Storm of Spoilers (@StormofSpoilers) March 12, 2017
Episode 1: Dave Hill
Episode 2: Bryan Cogman
The other 4: Weiss and Benioff#SXSW #GoT
When asked if Jon Snow and Dany might meet, Benioff says, "that feels so obvious. Maybe we should just avoid that..." #GameofThrones #SXSW— A Storm of Spoilers (@StormofSpoilers) March 12, 2017
"Is it possible to have a dragon white walker?"— A Storm of Spoilers (@StormofSpoilers) March 12, 2017
Benioff: "Maybe."#sxsw #GameOfThrones
Benioff calls House Greyjoy his favorite sigil, but Weiss and Benioff both identify with the Lannisters the most. #SXSW #GameofThrones— Winter is Coming (@WiCnet) March 12, 2017
So @SophieT would like @justinbieber to appear on #GameofThrones #SXSW— Winter is Coming (@WiCnet) March 12, 2017
"Every year, something collapses." Weiss, when asked about the "craziest thing that's ever happened" on a #GameOfThrones set. #SXSW— A Storm of Spoilers (@StormofSpoilers) March 12, 2017
Favorite deaths:— A Storm of Spoilers (@StormofSpoilers) March 12, 2017
Maisie: Viserys
Sophie: Oberyn
Weiss: Joffrey
Benioff: Ramsay#SXSW #GameofThrones
