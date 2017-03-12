X-Files: The 15 Most Disturbing, Disgusting Monsters

the end scene for Squeeze was super creepy. Reply

Doug is such a piece of shit but Tooms is probably the X-Files creature that freaked me out the most.



Went to the source and was happy to see that the Peacock Family is #1 as they're my favorite.







My friend and I did a ranking of favorite episodes a year ago and apparently no one was surprised at my love for "Home".

The guy from Milagro was super creepy. Not a monster, but still was quite odd.

One summer in high school I would stay up late and watch x-files reruns and went into Home all innocent like. Didn't sleep the rest of the night.



Never been the same since



And Tooms man. Still not over it.



Also that episode with the roaches cutting into or out of people's bodies? Made me paranoid.

I'll never forget watching Home for the first time, completely unspoiled. That shit was traumatizing.

Was that monster on the right inspired by that nasty earthworm? Hdeuehebshsjkwmw I'm triggered.

i saw david duchovny's band last month and he gave me a high five. it was awesome

lmfao i STILL think of his band when i hear people mention the movie hell or high water. i'm like.. but that's dd's album name...

I still refuse to watch the roach episode. I just can't.

i've been doing an x-files rewatch. i love that the theme song to this show and unsolved mysteries scared little me so much i couldn't watch either if i was home alone.



the underdeveloped twin from "humbug" was creepy af. Reply

I remember we'd have to mute the opening theme because it would scare and make my baby sister cry. Reply

i used to mute the theme, too, and skipped the intro/credits when i rewatched it a couple of years ago. although i think it's a fantastic theme!



humbug is one of the best xfiles episodes ever. i watched the director's commentary and was glad they acknowledged the ~problematic parts.

The Home episode freaked me out so much



The Home episode freaked me out so much

And yay creepy posts! Dark Water is on tv right now so I'm watching it. Any scary movie recommendations?

This one always scared me

oh crap I forgot about that episode, he was so freaking creepy Reply

This episode was so weird but I loved Scully at the end of it. Reply

I don't even remember the episode's plot, but yes, this was unnerving. Reply

it didn't scare me much because i'd always think of tim burton's oompa loompas whenever he showed up. ._. Reply

does anyone remember the ep where a guy ate sick people or something, then when he regurgitated them they'd reform healed? dat was nasty



also Home is messed up





I still haven't watched the new season, I need to do that



I still haven't watched the new season, I need to do that

nah that fucking Fluke worm man thing was so gross, and it pissed me off that they didn't kill it when they had the chance, it was literally a fucking creepy ass ugly worm sucking face thing and they just casually put it in the back of an ambulance with some arm restraints ?????



The only episodes of The X-Files I truly enjoy are the standalone and MOTW ones. The mythology and big arc ones were lost on me. I kind of want to just marathon all those aforementioned episodes now...

Yeah did any of those storylines ever get tied up. Like Mulders sister and Scullys baby. I can't remember now.



I remember being annoyed by the 1st movie bc it didn't answer any of the questions the show left unanswered. Reply

yes-ish



yes-ish

chris carter is a fucking troll and i hate him.

Some individual mythology eps are really moving or feature great Mulder/Scully moments (thinking of and Scully's abduction in S2 and her cancer arc in S4), but ia the mytharc as a whole is a mess.

I agree with 1 and 2.



I agree with 1 and 2.

I need to do a rewatch. It's been a couple of years.

Great list! All super creepy.



Great list! All super creepy.

I just want to interject that I say, "I want to play" to my husband quite a bit.

also I still don't get why Scully is like so sceptical about alien and ~supernatural life even after her whole ordeal with Tooms



like cmon sis Reply

because science

mulder are you suggesting

Who would've thought Tooms would be even creepier irl than he was on the show?

X Files....i still dont have the courage to watch it bc of shit like this.

pls do, natasha

That doll gave me the creeps so bad when I was a kid. The little girl, too, tbh.

i love when cases go unsolved, always made them creepier

ugh that tooms guy freaked me out so much when I first saw that episode... like I remember thinking, he could come into my room.. I would never be safe from him, he could get to anyone! ugh nightmares

i can't go to sleep now

fuck me up, peacocks. i can't hear "wonderful wonderful" the same way ever again since seeing that ep. some fucking david lynch blue velvet meets hills have eyes underground shit.



the gr8 mutato from the amaaaazing cher ep creeps me tf out because no one seemed to care that he. was. a. rapist. i care tho~



also the guy from hungry, ick. Reply

Okay, I was so not ready for that image on the right as I was scrolling through ontd.

Yeah a cut would be nice

Samuel Aboah is the creepiest for me, that is the only episode i flat out skipped when i rewatched the show a couple of years ago. i know it's such a simple horror staple, but red eyes freak me out so much.



i grew up watching this show, so i don't find it that scary. i like how they didn't give many fucks and would just experiment with monsters and ideas. my favourite eps are Clyde Bruckman's Final Repose and the one with murders in a military prison. both are done sooo well.



the most hated one is with the writer obsessed with and stalking Scully. i couldn't believe it was written by William Gibson b/c of how creepy and sexist it was. :\



Edited at 2017-03-13 09:17 am (UTC) Reply

Damn I remember these

