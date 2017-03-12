X-Files: The 15 Most Disturbing, Disgusting Monsters
14. SAMUEL ABOAH (SEASON 4, EPISODE 3)
About: Samuel Aboah was a teliko who traveled to the United States from Burkina Faso. He lacked a pituitary gland and hunted down African-American men in Philadelphia to replenish his hormones after disabling them with a blowdart.
11. CHINGA THE DOLL (SEASON 5, EPISODE 10)
About: Chinga was the name of a doll discovered by Rich Turner, while lobstering in Maine. The doll was gifted by him to his daughter, Polly. However, Chinga was empowered through witchcraft and became evil. Chinga overtook Polly and was used to enforce Polly's demands and short temper through fear and even death. Chinga killed by forcing people to commit suicide, in particularly gruesome ways.
8. EVE 9 & 10 (SEASON 1, EPISODE 11)
About: The Eve Series was a group of identical female human clones designed to have superior intelligence and strength. The genetic profile of the Eve series was modified and re-deployed by Eve 7 to create a second run of the Eve Series. This second run consisted of Teena Simmons and Cindy Reardon, who were later re-classified Eve 9 and Eve 10 respectively.
5. BARK CREATURES (SEASON 5, EPISODE 4)
About: The bark creatures are unidentified predator who are remarkably human-like, albeit with a wood-like texture to its skin and glowing red eyes.
2. EUGENE VICTOR TOOMS (SEASON 1, EPISODES 3 & 21)
About: Eugene Victor Tooms was a genetic mutant serial killer who was capable of squeezing his body through narrow gaps; his unique muscle and bone structures allowed for extreme elongation and contortion of his body.
He also had an incredibly low metabolic rate, allowing him to slip into hibernation periods lasting thirty years at a time. Between these periods of hibernation, Tooms would feed on human livers; usually five livers were consumed by murdering random citizens and removing the organ from each victim with his bare hands. Tooms would typically hibernate at the same location, in a nest made of newspaper strips glued together with his own bile.
Went to the source and was happy to see that the Peacock Family is #1 as they're my favorite.
My friend and I did a ranking of favorite episodes a year ago and apparently no one was surprised at my love for "Home".
Never been the same since
And Tooms man. Still not over it.
Also that episode with the roaches cutting into or out of people's bodies? Made me paranoid.
the underdeveloped twin from "humbug" was creepy af.
humbug is one of the best xfiles episodes ever. i watched the director's commentary and was glad they acknowledged the ~problematic parts.
And yay creepy posts! Dark Water is on tv right now so I'm watching it. Any scary movie recommendations?
also Home is messed up
I still haven't watched the new season, I need to do that
I remember being annoyed by the 1st movie bc it didn't answer any of the questions the show left unanswered.
chris carter is a fucking troll and i hate him.
I need to do a rewatch. It's been a couple of years.
I just want to interject that I say, "I want to play" to my husband quite a bit.
like cmon sis
Who would've thought Tooms would be even creepier irl than he was on the show?
the gr8 mutato from the amaaaazing cher ep creeps me tf out because no one seemed to care that he. was. a. rapist. i care tho~
also the guy from hungry, ick.
i grew up watching this show, so i don't find it that scary. i like how they didn't give many fucks and would just experiment with monsters and ideas. my favourite eps are Clyde Bruckman's Final Repose and the one with murders in a military prison. both are done sooo well.
the most hated one is with the writer obsessed with and stalking Scully. i couldn't believe it was written by William Gibson b/c of how creepy and sexist it was. :\
