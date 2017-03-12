X-Files: The 15 Most Disturbing, Disgusting Monsters




Samuel-Aboah

14. SAMUEL ABOAH (SEASON 4, EPISODE 3)



About: Samuel Aboah was a teliko who traveled to the United States from Burkina Faso. He lacked a pituitary gland and hunted down African-American men in Philadelphia to replenish his hormones after disabling them with a blowdart.

Chinga

11. CHINGA THE DOLL (SEASON 5, EPISODE 10)



About: Chinga was the name of a doll discovered by Rich Turner, while lobstering in Maine. The doll was gifted by him to his daughter, Polly. However, Chinga was empowered through witchcraft and became evil. Chinga overtook Polly and was used to enforce Polly's demands and short temper through fear and even death. Chinga killed by forcing people to commit suicide, in particularly gruesome ways.

Eve-9-and-10

8. EVE 9 & 10 (SEASON 1, EPISODE 11)



About: The Eve Series was a group of identical female human clones designed to have superior intelligence and strength. The genetic profile of the Eve series was modified and re-deployed by Eve 7 to create a second run of the Eve Series. This second run consisted of Teena Simmons and Cindy Reardon, who were later re-classified Eve 9 and Eve 10 respectively.

Bark-Creatures

5. BARK CREATURES (SEASON 5, EPISODE 4)



About: The bark creatures are unidentified predator who are remarkably human-like, albeit with a wood-like texture to its skin and glowing red eyes.

squeeze-1

2. EUGENE VICTOR TOOMS (SEASON 1, EPISODES 3 & 21)



About: Eugene Victor Tooms was a genetic mutant serial killer who was capable of squeezing his body through narrow gaps; his unique muscle and bone structures allowed for extreme elongation and contortion of his body.

He also had an incredibly low metabolic rate, allowing him to slip into hibernation periods lasting thirty years at a time. Between these periods of hibernation, Tooms would feed on human livers; usually five livers were consumed by murdering random citizens and removing the organ from each victim with his bare hands. Tooms would typically hibernate at the same location, in a nest made of newspaper strips glued together with his own bile.

