so beautiful.. when she hits those high notes, s0 pleasing to the ears
Nothing would give my Black ass that much pleasure then licking the tears of her racist fans.
I work with kids and they leave their radios on at night.. I hear this song at least 12 times a night and I'm convinced her voice will signal the apocalypse one day
her white blank page cover was really good tho
he... idek what that is. he should find another hobby.