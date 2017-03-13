I am willing to give up Christmas and my birthday presents if her career flops so hard that she can't bounce back.



Nothing would give my Black ass that much pleasure then licking the tears of her racist fans. Reply

Thread

Link

I'd throw in my birthday and christmas if we could insure we'd never have to hear this damn song again (not that i clicked the video, but damn it's on the radio here all. the. time.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

CO FUCKING SIGN!!



I work with kids and they leave their radios on at night.. I hear this song at least 12 times a night and I'm convinced her voice will signal the apocalypse one day Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





get this off of ontd Reply

Thread

Link

OP, how much are you getting paid? Reply

Thread

Link





all out of the kindness of my heart Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lemme save this gif lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This looks painful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This gif.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dead



her white blank page cover was really good tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The 03 Bonnie and Clyde of this generation. Reply

Thread

Link

kids....like this song? Reply

Thread

Link





Yeah, I'm trying to comprehend WHYYYY.. IDEK Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember I liked the songs from that 90's band this song samples the melody from as a kid. When you take out the "Am I out of my head? Am I out of my mind?" part, then the song seems like it exists as part of an evil plot to destroy our youth. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk ha and this is the first time I'm listening to this song, but wtf she sounds terrible Reply

Thread

Link

Who would've thought a Fastball song would be relevant in 2017? Reply

Thread

Link

op what do you do for fun? Like what are your hobbies? Do you have any friends? Reply

Thread

Link

This performance is embarrassingly bad, but I actually like this song. I know it's trash, but I can't help it. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Thread

Link

is it so good, you can't explain it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What can they say? It's complicated. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is so sad. He thinks he's so cool. Reply

Thread

Link

I am speechless at his ridiculous outfit, and this horrific song and performance. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

maybe i'm old, but it's weird to perform this song at a kids' event. Reply

Thread

Link

Rihanna performed rude boy a few years back so this doesn't surprise me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Definitely old. Song back in the 90's were some of the most dirtiest. 2 become 1, liquid dreams, slave4u. The list goes on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

michelle, i'm old enough to remember all of those! hell, i'm old enough to remember the song it samples. maybe i'm finally realizing how sexual everything is and i'm just like "well, damn" all of the time.



Edited at 2017-03-13 03:43 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

2 Become 1 had the iconic safe sex message!



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think they were performed at the Kids Choice Awards. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omfg I still get embarrassed when I remember that song from the early 90's that went like "girl I'm gonna make you sweat, sweat till you can't sweat no more, and if you cry out I'm gonna push it some more..." I used to sing it all the time with no clue what it meant. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is what you came for music video's impact Reply

Thread

Link

she cant sing to save her life and the stanning is getting pathetic, ironic or not.



he... idek what that is. he should find another hobby. Reply

Thread

Link

a hobby that includes lots of needs for buckles. i am aghast at the number of buckles on his outfit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link