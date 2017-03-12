smoking

Girls 6x06 Promo - "Full Disclosure"



Desi wants to bail on a gig that was planned for a birthday party for Marnie's mom in New Jersey. Meanwhile, Hannah turns down Adam's request to screen his film, but gets important advice from her dad and his new partner, Keith; and Elijah catches the acting bug again after helping a coworker with an audition. (airs March 19, 2017)

