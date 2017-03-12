Girls 6x06 Promo - "Full Disclosure"
Desi wants to bail on a gig that was planned for a birthday party for Marnie's mom in New Jersey. Meanwhile, Hannah turns down Adam's request to screen his film, but gets important advice from her dad and his new partner, Keith; and Elijah catches the acting bug again after helping a coworker with an audition. (airs March 19, 2017)
source
Hannah with a baby sounds like a disaster waiting to happen.
Glad Ray broke up with that petulant child.
I got bored and changed the channel on the rest of this episode.
i'm his biggest fan on here
Ray and Shosh are endgame -I want Ray to be happy!
Adam and Jessa can fuck off.
i love this show and i'm gonna miss it.
also Marnie is *jean ralphio's voice* the woooorst
thank fuck ray broke up with marnie. idk who was worse in this episode marnie or jessa.
Is she keeping it or not?
I feel like she's gonna end up with Adam though.
i said the same thing that loreen said in the laundromat.
this season is good.
i also appreciated elijah's honesty, even if it was harsh. it's true.
jessa and marnie are driving me up a wall.