Girls 6x06 Promo - "Full Disclosure"

Jessa is annoying. Adam can go die in a hole, idc.

Hannah with a baby sounds like a disaster waiting to happen.

Glad Ray broke up with that petulant child.

I got bored and changed the channel on the rest of this episode.

i'm gonna stream it now, but even without watching i agree with you. Reply

this season is good I will miss this show Reply

agreed and agreed Reply

ugh Jessa is such a narcissist it kills me. Her headcannon of her/Adam's relationship, and Adam's/Hannah's is insane. Reply

I mean she's obviously trying to justify their relationship as being worth losing Hannah and it infuriated her to see that Hannah and Adam had actual depth and love. Reply

there's something i weirdly like about lena dunham when she's acting. i don't know if it's her voice or the inflection she has or the fact that she looks different or WHATEVERRRRRRRRRR but there's something about her i think i like and it annoys me that she sucks a lot in person and her show is kind of wonky too. Reply

she's a trash person but i like her on girls a lot i find something about her weirdly comforting Reply

this is the nicest thing anyone has ever said about her on this site and i appreciate and respect you for it. Reply

i agree & was thinking that tonight but i have no idea what it exactly is that i like about her acting. it's very natural? idk Reply

Yeah ia I actually don't mind Hannah that much Reply

same. i can totally recognize she's a trash human irl but i love her on girls. Reply

i wish you guys had told me about that patrick wilson cameo 2 episodes ago

i'm his biggest fan on here Reply

it wouldn't make any sense in the actual show but god i still want him in every episode until the finale. Reply

Have you seen the Wilson Brothers a.k.a. Van Wilson perform?



Edited at 2017-03-13 03:54 am (UTC)

I'm not watching this season but why go through all the trouble of getting Ray and Marnie together if they aren't going to be together? Reply

mte. i sadly shipped it but marnie has regressed even further and is a total asshole right now i can't even be that sad Reply

omfg when elijah is like "she's saying something like crispy egg rolls??? like how could they be any crispierrr...?" i died Reply

when he was like oooh I found Loreen! And it was a man lmao Reply

i laughed when he called him an ashtray person Reply

On Kim K's Snapchat, Kris can be heard in the background asking someone, "was his boyfriend there?" To which someone replies, "you mean Jonathan?" lmao did someone just out Cheban? Reply

he's not gay? Reply

worst kept secret Reply

damn i still haven't seen last weeks ep Reply

Elijah is a darling- as always

Ray and Shosh are endgame -I want Ray to be happy!

Adam and Jessa can fuck off.



i love this show and i'm gonna miss it.



also Marnie is *jean ralphio's voice* the woooorst

another great episode for elijah. not only did he tell hannah the harsh truth but i laughed hard at eggroll line, ashtray person line and when hannah told him that loreen was missing and she was scared her mom would be sex trafficked and he said "what is this muppets take manhattan"



thank fuck ray broke up with marnie. idk who was worse in this episode marnie or jessa. Reply

they are both shit Reply

Elijah had all the great lines <3 Reply

OMG yeeah! I mean I thought telling straight up like that was hurtful, but she needed to hear it. Maybe she'll grow up and have the baby. Honestly Idk if the thing that I would change is that perhaps the "Are u gonna cry now?" Reply

wtf who is she pregnant with? I only watched season 1, but read a synopsis of some of the other seasons



lmao thanks



Is she keeping it or not?



I feel like she's gonna end up with Adam though. Reply

She went to write a story on surfing and hooked up with the surf instructor played by Riz Ahmed. So she's planning on raising the baby alone. Reply

fuck i love this episode.

i said the same thing that loreen said in the laundromat.

this season is good. Reply

i didn't love the first episode and i was worried that i wasn't going to enjoy the rest, but the last three episodes have been awesome. i'm finding that i like hannah, ray, and elijah the most this season. previous seasons, hannah annoyed me. maybe it's because they're making her into a more sympathetic character?



i also appreciated elijah's honesty, even if it was harsh. it's true.



jessa and marnie are driving me up a wall. Reply

