March 12th, 2017, 10:12 pm

Big Little Lies: Episode 5 Preview (HBO)

I keep forgetting this show airs at 9pm, not 10pm so I'm watching now, but discuss amongst yourselves! Please use spoiler cuts when discussing book details for non-readers!
i honestly had no idea he was so talented
Honestly Alexander is a great actor, he was good in Melancholia as well as What Maisie Knew. I mean he was good in Legend of Tarzan too. I think he has a great physicality to him.
I hated him on True Blood though.
The actresses are all spectacular, especially Reese. And Zoë is so beautiful, I can't.
That scene in the car with Celeste and Madeline was fantastic she needs to go back to lawyering and beating everyone's asses.
The scene at the end when Perry almost breaks a wall trying to calm down was terrifying.
Chloe and her music picks are getting annoying. Go back to being a child, child.
they're kinda doing that with Ziggy too...being that al the kids say he is nice/friendly, yet the teacher still says she sees "looks" and random nothings that concern her without any evidence.
but they make him seem so mild and harmless
i liked the scene with jane and the child therapist. shailene was really good.
madeline sucks for cheating on ed but i'm having a hard time drudging up sympathy for him tbh, i'm still getting a lot of creeper vibes. like what was that comment to bonnie about liking sweat on women? or maybe those comments/looks are red herrings.
i felt so bad for celeste when she was talking about how being a mother isn't enough for her. nicole kidman was perfect in that scene.
idk tho, im pretty big in the "Ed isn't a creeper its a red herring to show how judgemental we are with so little evidence"
the shows really well done. it makes me want to live in monterey
lead him in the wrong direction tbh!!!
was disappointed when i read the wiki tbh
or Carmel, more so. but same area.
Love that Jane's song is "Bloody Mother Fucking Asshole." ❤️ And the "being a mother isn't enough" convo was incredibly refreshing; I am so here for more characters who are open about not being into motherhood / not wanting kids in the first place. (We sorta started going there with Carrie Mathison a few years back, but...not so much now.)