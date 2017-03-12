I love ASkars but I dread every time he comes on screen. His portrayal of an abusive man is too realistic (and it reminds me so much of my dad) and it keeps fucking with my head. Every time he's in a room with Celeste, I keep checking escape routes for her. Ugh. I wish he wasn't doing such a great job of playing him. Reply

Same. I hate his character but he's great at playing them. I hate the possessive (and abusive) behavior as well and hate to admit it reminds me of certain characteristics of my Dad as well. I cringe every time he's on screen.

mte, he's frightening



i honestly had no idea he was so talented

I've been following his work for a while (lol, who am I kidding, I'm one of his crazy stans), but this is the first time where one of his character is fucking with my head. He even played a rapist once and I had a hard time with that but it's nothing compared to watching him as Perry.

mte he's fucking terrifying. that voice 😩

Ugh ikr? The leading questions he asks Celeste before he goes off are so fucking scary.

I had to change the channel. I couldn't take it.

Honestly Alexander is a great actor, he was good in Melancholia as well as What Maisie Knew. I mean he was good in Legend of Tarzan too. I think he has a great physicality to him.



I hated him on True Blood though.

Reply

yeah he's got the textbook traits of an abuser down pat.

It makes me so angry and sad for her at the same time. His character is such a POS like she can't do anything without him thinking she lied or is keeping things from him. I didn't read the book, but I assume she stopped working because he wanted her to be with his kids 24/7. I hate his character sfm.

He is really scary and looks legit crazy. I hate his character and I can't imagine how Celeste is going to save herself from him. The talk they had with the therapist was such great television.

I'm watching the episode right now and this is legit the same reaction I have. He's so scary.

he reminds me so much of my horrible ex, down to the body type and coloring... i love watching it because its therapeutic in a way and it reminds me that i had nothing to do with my abuse and it lets me see how he managed to abuse me but i also hate watching it because it is done so well it hits so close to home

I tense up whenever he shows up on screen. He's doing a great job in the role but damn if I don't loathe his character and hope he's the one who's been murdered

ASkars is so scary as Perry. He's doing such a good job with the role. He honestly should get some noms come award season.

SAME. I didnt have a lot of faith he could play this accurately but its...unnerving to me. I breathe a little faster during his scenes. the whole ~abuser with a victim complex~ is so real.

i feel so uncomfortable for celeste every time he's around.

Yeah he genuinely stresses me out every time he's on screen

every time he's onscreen, my mom says "that guy looks like a serial killer"

This show is bomb! Sad there (obviously) won't be a second season.

i fucking love this show. it makes me wanna head down to monterey too. i keep fighting the urge to spoil it for myself! is it worth holding out until the end?

it's worth it imo

as someone who has already read the book, i wouldn't spoil yourself. i like the show but think i would be much more invested if i didn't know the ending.

i'm still downloading the ep but damn, the video preview. not surprised but i had no idea madeline was going to do that. is that in the book?

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Why are the kids picking on Ziggy? Is it because he's the new kid and he's not wealthy like them? Is that why everyone seems to blame him for Amabella's bullying?



Edited at 2017-03-13 02:41 am (UTC)

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] The therapist suggested that one of the kids found Ziggy's weak point and I'm guessing it might be the fact that he doesn't have a dad. But idk why the other kids aren't talking. Maybe they're also being bullied idk.

Thanks. I just find it weird but hey, maybe, they just don't want to be the narc or something.

I just think its fucking weird that this is all apparently happening in a 1st graders classroom where a teacher NEVER SEES ANYTHING HAPPEN like are you fucking kidding me. if this teacher sat me down with zero evidence, and the 'victims' testimony that her and my son were friends...id be like SO WHERE THE FUCK ARE YOU ALL THE TIME THEN?? check YOURSELF, bitch. stop putting shit on my kid.

I just started watching this show and it's so fucking good. The relationship Madeline has with her daughter reminds me of me and my mom :/ She's exactly like that character. Less aggressive but still very tightly wound.

The actresses are all spectacular, especially Reese. And Zoë is so beautiful, I can't.



The actresses are all spectacular, especially Reese. And Zoë is so beautiful, I can't.

Ed is so fucking creepy. That whole "I love sweat on women" thing. Dude. Stop. You already have a neckbeard you're on thin ice.



That scene in the car with Celeste and Madeline was fantastic she needs to go back to lawyering and beating everyone's asses.



The scene at the end when Perry almost breaks a wall trying to calm down was terrifying.



Chloe and her music picks are getting annoying. Go back to being a child, child.



Edited at 2017-03-13 02:40 am (UTC)

i loved ed until the last episode when he was giving WEIRD vibes with abby in the kitchen. the peeping work out thing just solidified that feeling.

I'm really suspicious of Ed now. Between that sweat comment to bonnie and that look he gave to Abigail when she was taking photos in the last episode I feel like he's going to do something creepy soon.

Him looking at Abigail made my skin crawl.

That's 100% the vibe I got in the last ep. That would explain why she wanted to move out, for one thing. 😕

The sweat comment was so weird and creepy.

the scene with abigail made my skin crawl. i turned to my husband and was like "this can NOT happen" so i was glad when it seemed like i was over reacting but now i dunno.

I love Adam Scott so it's making me sad it looks like it's heading that root lol

and yet its Madeline who is cheating so...I think maybe the show is trying to tell us its not always the obvious ones, or just because someone is socially awkward or gives ~vibes~ doesnt =



they're kinda doing that with Ziggy too...being that al the kids say he is nice/friendly, yet the teacher still says she sees "looks" and random nothings that concern her without any evidence. Reply

Just watched the episode and same. I feel sorry for him but also feel something's off. Reply

yeah, he's getting creepier with each episode

but they make him seem so mild and harmless

IDK Reply

the kids stay annoying. Reply

i like ziggy and amabella. every time she serves as the show's unofficial dj, chloe crosses the line from precocious to annoyingly unrealistic. Reply

i love amabella lmao but that might be bc i love renata. also she doesn't talk enough for me to dislike her. <3 chloe makes me wanna bang my head against a wall, my fuckin god. ziggy is....around. lmao Reply

ill agree with that. stop having the kid pick music. Reply

this was a good episode but for some reason it felt slower than the others. idk.



i liked the scene with jane and the child therapist. shailene was really good.



madeline sucks for cheating on ed but i'm having a hard time drudging up sympathy for him tbh, i'm still getting a lot of creeper vibes. like what was that comment to bonnie about liking sweat on women? or maybe those comments/looks are red herrings.



i felt so bad for celeste when she was talking about how being a mother isn't enough for her. nicole kidman was perfect in that scene. Reply

this episode was slow but weirdly not slow? like nothing too major happened but when the hour was over i was shocked. i felt like i'd only been watching for like 30 minutes. Reply

agreed all around. Reply

mte Reply

definitely, I couldn't believe it was the end! Reply

I feel like the comment that Ed made to Bonnie was him trying to be like "I like women who get out and get it done" or something that was supposed to be complimentary but not creepy and he didnt know how to do that and said it and was like GREAT.



idk tho, im pretty big in the "Ed isn't a creeper its a red herring to show how judgemental we are with so little evidence" Reply

I feel like even if Ed doesn't end up doing anything awful, he's still kind of creepy at the very least. Like, just because these looks and comments might have been placed as red herrings, it's still creepy behavior. Either way he's a creep IMO, lol Reply

this ep they changed something that was a twist in the book so i'm sooo interested as to where they're going w this. trust no 1!!! Reply

ooo what did they change Reply

What did they change? Reply

You mean the stuff about randomly finding Saxon?



Edited at 2017-03-13 02:55 am (UTC) Reply

yes and the affair. prob won't have any longstanding outcome but who knows~ Reply

what did they change?? Reply

i didn't read the book but i looked up the ending and the twist of Ziggy's father was exactly what i guessed from the show, so i feel like they're going to keep it but not have the brother tangent bc tbh that's dumb Reply

i, a book reader, talk about this with a guy at work (or let him talk to me about it so i don't spoil it) and he, a non book reader, has basically figured everything out and it amazes me. i don't remember ever figuring it out while reading what was happening



the shows really well done. it makes me want to live in monterey Reply

Thread

lead him in the wrong direction tbh!!!



Edited at 2017-03-13 03:05 am (UTC) Reply

i watched the first ep and this ep and guessed it lmao

was disappointed when i read the wiki tbh Reply

it's different when you're reading the book tbh Reply

ive always wanted to live in Monterey ;(



or Carmel, more so. but same area. Reply

someone i know, who also hasn't read the book, has figured everything out too. when they ask me if they're right about something and i say yes they get so annoyed w themselves lmao Reply

I haven't watched this episode yet but as someone who read the book I love coming in here to see what everyone's speculations are. Reply

This show is getting better with every ep. I'm going to need Reese, Nicole and ASkars to get nominated for some Emmys asap. The soundtrack is so good too. Pls tell me there's an official ost I can download with all the songs. Reply

There's a playlist on Spotify. Reply

Spotify isn't available in my country. Do you have a list of the songs, so I can google them? Or a screencap idk. Reply

shailene too! Reply

Nicole was so good this episode! Especially with the therapist, I feel like most actors try to oversell that but she had it perfect Reply

