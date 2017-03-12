I am sick of all the different communities so that we only see a few of the main characters every week. And I know it's never going to be better because AMC wants it this way so they only have to pay the main cast for a few episodes a year each. It's ruining the fucking show. Reply

Thread

Link

yep i hate it, like everyone hates it. its crazy how long its been since we've seen maggie, or something useful of sasha. and now next week theres still no rick or michonne >:( amc needs to stop being cheap as fuck or those ratings are gonna sink even lower Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We have only seen Maggie ONCE since Glen died. And fucking Rosita is the one they show mourning? I'm so tired of this show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ita it's realllly put me off it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder if they did this with Mad Men. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They started doing it towards the end, but it was never this bad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

AMC are going to be their own downfall. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mfte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree. I miss seeing the gang together. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it got really old fast. i don't get why they don't listen to anything the fans hate lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If they are credited in the opening sequence, they get paid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This. Regular cast members are all getting paid to do nothing. Which makes this decision even crazier but I guess AMC doesn't care. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no, they are not getting paid Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Chandler said they are not paid if they are not in the episode Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No, they aren't. It may work that way on other shows, but TWD definitely isn't paying cast members who aren't in episodes - Chandler Riggs came right out and said on Reddit that the reason the cast has been split up so much is because AMC won't give them enough money to pay the whole main cast for every episode. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well, that's some bullshit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it lasts the rest of the season I think :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

according to that report, the cast doesn't even make all that much money compared to other tv shows, and like someone else said, anyone whose name is in the credits is getting paid if they're in the ep or not Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no, they are not getting paid Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nope - they apparently don't get paid unless they're in the episode. As I said above, Chandler Riggs said on Reddit that the reason the cast is split up and no one appears in all the episodes is because AMC won't pay the whole main cast for every episode, just the ones they're in. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh man they better do sasha right Reply

Thread

Link

oh you know they wont





already have my standards and hopes lowered Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tonight's ep was pretty good. crazy morgan is back, and the kingdom is getting ready for war finally Reply

Thread

Link

I'm ready to fully hate on Rosita for dragging Sasha into her bullshit suicide mission. Reply

Thread

Link

I could hardly pay attention to this episode, this season is getting so boring, I can't stand them doing this, only focusing on a handful of characters each week with them all separated. Guess I'll have to wait for Netflix, I'll bingewatch and pay more attention. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh I forgot about this lmao



Was it any good? Reply

Thread

Link

Why did my baby pass he had a promising life 😢 Reply

Thread

Link

Like someone said, I wish this show was on one of the cable channels like Showtime or Starz. Getting 60 actually minutes (or close to it) with no commercials and giving us less fragmented group per episode. What could have been...



How quickly will Gregory die because he's quick to sell anyone up the river and I cannot at this. Reply

Thread

Link

Getting a poor kid killed over a cantaloupe, I can't blame Morgan for murdering Richard and going crazy. It's not even a good fruit.



I hope the writers don't forget that Sasha is an excellent sharp shooter like how they forgot Rosita used to give gun training classes. Reply

Thread

Link

How did they forget Rosita gave shooting lessons? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

I thought that was Daryl and Jesus in the thumbnail. Lord I need to get my eyes checked. Reply

Thread

Link

omg I had to scroll back up because that's who I thought it was too. Maggie bringing the shadow beard. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hope jesus rats them out. they are just going to fuck up everything Reply

Thread

Link

I thought tonight's episode was really good :( I know the next three episodes will not be as good Reply

Thread

Link

I'm still watching the ep now but all I have to say is that I've been waiting since last year for that kingdom ginger to make a reappearance and it'd about fucking time.



Otherwise meh Reply

Thread

Link

I liked that bit where Morgan was in the street losing his mind. And then when he killed Richard. And his scene with Carol at the end. I zoned out on everything else Reply

Thread

Link

one of the worst épisodes ever

WOW it was terrible



the show is Nothing without Rick/Andrew and Richonne Reply

Thread

Link

Need to catch up Reply

Thread

Link