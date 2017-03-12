WonderWoman

DC doesn't want their movies to be "get powers, fight bad guys"




-They dont want their movies to be formulaic like other superhero movies.

-While they may follow origin stories for their upcoming movies, they want each one to feel distinct from one another and for each character to live in their own world while being part of the larger DCEU.

-They decided to mix Wonder Womans past and New52 origin together.





Source S2
Image and video hosting by TinyPic
Honestly i'm disappointed in this casting since it means Artemis will be nothing more then a glorified extra/cameo
Tagged: , , , ,