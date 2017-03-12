Josh knocked it out of the park tonight, especially in the scene right after he tried to kill King George. And damn, revenge driven David is really attractive and I need him back soon. LOL.



Ugh at Hook wanting to propose to Emma but David's going to fucking pissed once he figures out the truth. I can't wait!



And I always appreciate August. Can't wait until he comes back!

I assumed Hook had done it right from the start but bought the misdirection with George so kudos there. Nice to see Alan Dale again.

Zelena the rapist remains disgusting as usual.



Zelena the rapist remains disgusting as usual.



Edited at 2017-03-13 01:17 am (UTC)

The writers are absolute crap.... Anti-Hook/CSers have been saying he's still trash and CS is 100% abusive for years. But you damn well know everyone will find out and forgive him (because in this show, you're nothing with a man) as we know that they are filming the wedding. lololololololololol I canfuckingnot. Hook is still a piece of shit??The writers are absolute crap.... Anti-Hook/CSers have been saying he's still trash and CS is 100% abusive for years. But you damn well know everyone will find out and forgive him (because in this show, you're nothing with a man) as we know that they are filming the wedding.

I hate Hook but how has he been abusive to Emma?

- He refused to take no for an answer (I will wear you down/I'm not going anywhere/etc)

- He's lied to her and manipulated her about numerous things

- He threatened suicide (jumping off a building) to get her attention

- He called her an anchor around his neck and a pretty, blonde distraction to intentionally hurt her

- He was thisclose to killing her entire family

- He continues to pretend he's changed and simply plays the wannabe hero

I honestly don't know how anyone likes or even tolerates Hook. He's by far one of the worst characters on TV ever.

i can't look at hook without seeing the potbellied version in the wish universe. best thing ever. 😂

this show used to be the best sunday show, now it's just a mess. thank god for madam secretary!

i need more old/fat/drunk hook!



i need more old/fat/drunk hook!

I like how they keep acting like CaptainSwan will break up but they never will.

This was playing at the laundromat and I was so confused about what this show was, it looked like a Desperate Housewives knockoff at first, but I guess that's what I get when I can't really hear what's going on. But something about Pinocchio?

something about pinocchio, snow white and prince charming whose daughter (whose son was adopted by the evil queen, who also shares custody of a baby her bf robin hood had with the wicked witch) lives with captain hook. their enemy is rumpelstiltskin (who is also the beast, and son of peter pan) and had a baby with Belle. Little Red Riding Hood is a werewolf etc.

tl;dr it used to be a fun crappy show to watch now its just a cheap cgi mess.



tl;dr it used to be a fun crappy show to watch now its just a cheap cgi mess.



Edited at 2017-03-13 03:04 am (UTC)

Haha, thank you for the update! It was always one of those that I was going to catch up with and now it's a pass.

can this show die so that 'the 10th kingdom' can finally be reborn from the ashes

people only loved the 10th Kingdom because it was a very short lived show. I guarantee you that ONTD would hate it by the 1st half of the second season or any form of it ever being made again.

i think it would be fine if they kept it short like the original series but goddamnit I WAS PROMISED MORE AND THEY HAVE YET TO DELIVER.

