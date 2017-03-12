March 12th, 2017, 09:02 pm klutzy_girl Once Upon A Time - 6.13 - Ill-Boding Patterns Source Tagged: once upon a time (abc), television, television - abc, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1616 comments Add comment
Ugh at Hook wanting to propose to Emma but David's going to fucking pissed once he figures out the truth. I can't wait!
And I always appreciate August. Can't wait until he comes back!
Zelena the rapist remains disgusting as usual.
Edited at 2017-03-13 01:17 am (UTC)
The writers are absolute crap.... Anti-Hook/CSers have been saying he's still trash and CS is 100% abusive for years. But you damn well know everyone will find out and forgive him (because in this show, you're nothing with a man) as we know that they are filming the wedding.
- He's lied to her and manipulated her about numerous things
- He threatened suicide (jumping off a building) to get her attention
- He called her an anchor around his neck and a pretty, blonde distraction to intentionally hurt her
- He was thisclose to killing her entire family
- He continues to pretend he's changed and simply plays the wannabe hero
i need more old/fat/drunk hook!
tl;dr it used to be a fun crappy show to watch now its just a cheap cgi mess.
Edited at 2017-03-13 03:04 am (UTC)