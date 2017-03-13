March 13th, 2017, 01:52 am evillemmons Cole Sprouse Plays "Riverdale" Rapid Fire! -He looks like Harry Styles now-He talks about his instagram accounts-He talks about how he met his co-stars -He'd be stuck on an island with Luke Perry source Tagged: actor / actress, disney, interview, television - cw Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 210210 comments Add comment
I find him so attractive with the dark hair, it's kind of weird
I'm shook tbh
changing opinions is a sign of intelligence, so i guess we are all smart horny commenters!
child actors dont always turn out to be good adult actors, cc: abigail breslin
I feel bad for her cause I've read comments (not on here but just general) saying she's not as pretty as Elle which I don't agree with. Dakota kind of reminds me of Malin Akerman, who I think is very pretty.
Ar first I thought people were being over the top about the Archie character. But he truly is bland. It's so bad.
any theories on who killed jason?
As for theories about the murderer, Hal still seems the shadiest just because he's the one who broke into the sheriff's house to steal all that shit. The way he acted with Betty freaked me out, and Alice laughing about how much of a soft loser he is stuck out to me. It's a bit occam's razor and seems so obvious that it's probably not him, but it's what I feel at the moment.
Though there was an interview with Cheryl's actress where she said that the reveal of the murderer would destroy Cheryl so I don't see how it would be Hal in that instance. Maybe one of her parents, but they're both horrible, and she knows they are.
What did he do?
I'm still like that's ross's son?! like every ep lmao he looks good w/ the dark hair but I kinda like the young leo vibe he was rockin before
I see it.
Edited at 2017-03-13 04:01 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-03-13 01:28 am (UTC)
He's trash but I love him as Jughead.
Let's not get ahead of ourselves now...
That said, I love him on Riverdale!
I honestly think face wise he looks better than him. Harry has a frog/troll thing going on. It's cute in a way tbh and I don't know how he pulls it off but he does.