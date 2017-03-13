Remember all that stuff I taught you yesterday? Reply

Lmao have you seen the bloopers for that scene? Whichever twin it was, he seemed like a lil shit.

It was Cole lol. It was just him in Friends

I'm quite surprised he decided to go back into acting. I think I remember the twins talking about how they were done with it, but even then if I had to pick between Dylan or Cole, I would have picked Dylan to go back into acting

I find him so attractive with the dark hair, it's kind of weird



I find him so attractive with the dark hair, it's kind of weird

I find him so attractive with the dark hair, it's kind of weird

I'm shook tbh



I'm shook tbh

i remember the first post with his picture with dark hair, iirc ONTD went all "eh he looks bad", riverdale starts and now we are lusting after him.



changing opinions is a sign of intelligence, so i guess we are all smart horny commenters!

People on here have been giving him shit for his voice but I was a Jonathan Taylor Thomas ho back in the day and it reminds me of JTT's voice sooooo.

hes actually rly good on riverdale, i was kind of surprised



child actors dont always turn out to be good adult actors, cc: abigail breslin

Dakota isnt bad either, better than her sister.

really? i watched 20th century women and elle fanning was great tbh the whole cast was

I think Dakota is a great actress who chooses terrible movies. She was good in Very Good Girls but the movie itself was awful.



I feel bad for her cause I've read comments (not on here but just general) saying she's not as pretty as Elle which I don't agree with. Dakota kind of reminds me of Malin Akerman, who I think is very pretty.

Elle outpaced her with 20th Century Women--better than anything Dakota has done

I think they're equally talented tbh and equally beautiful!

i like him in riverdale. veronica jughead betty >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> a literal rock on the ground >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> archie.

if only they could dye his hair better

This is how I feel too. Archie's just kind of there. I even prefer the scenes with the adults over him. Except Grundy.

Ar first I thought people were being over the top about the Archie character. But he truly is bland. It's so bad.

it's a shame archie is such a flop bc KJ is such a qt

Archie is so lame on the show like I really hope that's what they were going for

i havent seen much of the show but archie is ruining it for me so far, he's such a gary stu i cant handle it

veronica is losing favor with me, but otherwise mte!!

Someone has to be the Dawson.

Veronica is worse than Archie, tbh.

i was super sick this weekend so i binge watched riverdale in its entirety and was surprised by how much i loved it! i mean, it is a cw show, so it will probably run itself into the ground eventually. i feel like i can already guess the crap ass storylines they're gonna try to fill time with in the future. but for now i'm enjoying it!

any theories on who killed jason?



any theories on who killed jason?

I've been going over all the shit filler episodes they could do next season just to brace myself. I mean, if they're going to be wacky, I can only hope it can be as horribly iconic as "the origin of Jack Sheppherd's tattoo" on LOST or that episode of Six Feet Under where Dexter gets held hostage by a hitchhiker. Lol, for some reason I'm especially anxious about what kind of storylines they'd put a character like Kevin or the Pussycats through.



As for theories about the murderer, Hal still seems the shadiest just because he's the one who broke into the sheriff's house to steal all that shit. The way he acted with Betty freaked me out, and Alice laughing about how much of a soft loser he is stuck out to me. It's a bit occam's razor and seems so obvious that it's probably not him, but it's what I feel at the moment.



Though there was an interview with Cheryl's actress where she said that the reveal of the murderer would destroy Cheryl so I don't see how it would be Hal in that instance. Maybe one of her parents, but they're both horrible, and she knows they are.

isnt he a racist or is it the other twin?

As far as I know it's just him but I'd leave the door open for both.

How is he racist

What did he do?

he's racist and he abused his ex gf

He's so fine.

I'm still like that's ross's son?! like every ep lmao he looks good w/ the dark hair but I kinda like the young leo vibe he was rockin before



Him and KJ are so cute and funny on instagram.I'm still like that's ross's son?! like every ep lmao he looks good w/ the dark hair but I kinda like the young leo vibe he was rockin before

He looks like he could be the son of Jen Aniston & Schwimmer

I see it.

he looks good both tbh

i love how much they've become bffs

I am sick and tired of photographers pushing for cigarettes to be in pictures

He doesn't look different enough from his kid self here. He has to have dark hair or I can't see him as an adult.

Edited at 2017-03-13 04:01 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-03-13 04:01 am (UTC)

yall rly go nuts over any basic white boy.. tragic

Objectively, I don't think he's very good looking and I didn't think that for the first few episodes but then I started really liking Jughead. So objectively I still know he's very average but when I really like a character it elevates the actor's looks for me.

i can 100% understand that but i've seen so many ppl riding his dick since before the show started lol

we got plenty of blanc spaces for basic beige beauties



Edited at 2017-03-13 01:28 am (UTC)

Stop he's not even basic

this one may be white, but idt he's basic

seriously what the fuck

he's literally the definition of the word and he can't even act I don't know what these ppl are talking about there's nothing redeeming here

I just watched TOW The Holiday Armadillo the other day. That's all I have to contribute.

Is he the racist one that had his nudes leaked and was doing the "social experiment" shit?

He's trash but I love him as Jughead.



He's trash but I love him as Jughead.

no he's the one who abused his ex

wait what????

Cole I think is the racist one who was doing social experiment stuff. Dylan was the one with the nudes but I don't think they were full nudes? Afaik they were pics he took post workout or something. But I'm probably wrong.

Is Cole the twin that got his peen leaked?

I thought that was Dylan?

idk, I was reading this post and I just remembered that one of the twins showed his peen on insta or on skype.

-He looks like Harry Styles now



Let's not get ahead



That said, I love him on Riverdale! Reply

I honestly think face wise he looks better than him. Harry has a frog/troll thing going on. It's cute in a way tbh and I don't know how he pulls it off but he does. Reply

Lmao! Harry is a charming frog. Not many people pull off the froggy look. Reply

I find this guy basic but harry is actually unattractive sis, sorry. Reply

harry wishes Reply

he looks better than harry so ia Reply

yeah i think they're both horrendous looking but this guys face is so "off" Reply

I love watching his interviews. he speaks well. Reply

