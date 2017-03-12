What's she been doing with ha life and Harvard degree now that she doesn't have ANTM? Reply

Getting her daughter ready to be Americas Next Top Model.

Tyra couldn't even get ha self to be America's Next Top Model! I would say those who can't do teach, but she couldn't even do that!

*Harvard certificate

YASSS QUEEN! I miss her show sf much, I'm sure all of us here do.

Yeah i used to love it too. Can u imagine the memes if the show was on these days? 😲

I miss her as ANTM host, Rita was a mess

i don't understand why they would even choose her. she's not a model. the last time i heard her on the radio was her feature in an IGGY song lol.



i guess good for her for doing the most with the least?

seriously, especially when there are so many actual models who might have been down for the gig. was rita just the cheapest option or what?

Was Rita's show cancelled?

this flat out lie

i'm sure the producers (and i) would've loved naomi now that she's free from "the face," but i doubt she'd touch anything tyra's had her hand in - much less created lmao - even though she'd be the perfect fit to make the show entertainingly messy.

haha omg I posted this too late! I included this video and asked: if they were looking for ANTM Talent, why wouldn't they hire Jade, someone proven to beat Nick at his own game!







Edited at 2017-03-13 01:01 am (UTC)

How many episodes until she mentions being a model in Paris and sharing an apartment with 100 other girls?

Episode 1 when they introduce her.

Followed by a tragic story about getting made fun of for her forehead and lankiness.

That being said, I love her messy ass.



That being said, I love her messy ass. Reply

THank you for just bringing this into my head. Tyra/Naomi: FEUD season 2.

I wonder if Naomi is going to be in the Crime Story season about Gianni

Give me Feud 2: Alyssa vs. Coco or give me NOTHING!



Edited at 2017-03-13 01:12 am (UTC)

omg yesss

HFT

Come back to ANTM

haha the Rita season would be known as the lost season!

frfr

SMFH - they should have made her a judge. But I guess more direct interaction will allow her to be even messier. I expect something like this:

lol omg, what is this?

Nicole is a judge on UKs X-Factor and that was her guy who made it the finals where they have to duet with someone, he chose her and she took control as if she was competing.

MOre accurately, what happened is that there were technical issues with the microphone, so they had to share one mic.

Parent

lmaoo

i miss seeing her on tv, shes hilariously extra

me 2

congrats to her

Wow. I think... I might actually.... Watch? 🤔🤔 I knew I missed Tyra but I had no idea this much.

i haven't watched since the Hoff left. i doubt that will change.

if she's the host i might actually watch it lol. i miss tyra :(

At least this a step up from recording videos with Patrick Star!

omg forgot she had that pyramid scheme make-up business

What, you don't want to be a ~beautytainer~?

lol i've seen so many of these videos with different celebs.



and by so many i mean like 3

lmao that is so sad

Tyra, wtf are you doing??

