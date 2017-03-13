the tv movie was cute. i kinda ship cassandra with the evil chick. Reply

i'm very confused, the first episode was like a movie and then we'll have shorter episodes?

yup. "tangled: before ever after" is a DCOM prequel to the tv show.

i didn't know clancy brown could sing

Can't watch, I'm boycotting Disney.

lol

what for?

I'm not v good at linking things through mobile but there's a couple posts down (I'm sure you've already seen by now) that talks about how the Disney CEO is a Trump supporter. It shouldn't be surprising to any of us really, I was being facetious.

Oh, okay, yeah, I know what you're talking about.

Omg Clancy Brown as the King!? Lol is he gonna end up being a bad guy

he won't :D

Mandy Moore's voice is so pleasant

It's really angelic

her face too tbh

Ryan Adams didn't deserve her.

ditto

the early 2000s pop star we all should have been rooting for

this looks surprisingly cute

i love this

rapunzel>>>>

this is ADORABLE



Mandy's voice is so beautiful

Disney Channel about to be lit between this show and that new show coming out in April Andi Mack. That show is going to have conservatives pissed. lmao

Oh I caught the little movie/prequel they aired on Friday. It was super cute. I really love that they have the movie voice actors back, I love Mandy as Rapunzel.



I liked Cassandra too.



For some reason, it got me thinking of the Tarzan tv series they had after the movie, I used to watch that one, too, lol.

I can't believe Andi Mack saved Disney!



Edited at 2017-03-13 02:13 am (UTC)

That show about to save that entire station.

So how the hell do the king and queen know she is their daughter now that she is a brunette?

Original movie gave the impression that her eyes gave it away.

the mom's a brunette, and she looks like her.

I feel affronted at toyfair not having a Cassandra doll. I WANT ONE @DISNEY, GIMME

I still don't get why Frozen was such a bigger hit than Tangled. Tangled is way more funny, I loved the music way more and Flynn is a total babe.

agreeeeed

