March 13th, 2017, 12:56 am evillemmons Life After Happily Ever After - a new song from Tangled: The Series it's adorable <3source Tagged: disney, mandy moore, new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3131 comments Add comment
rapunzel>>>>
Mandy's voice is so beautiful
I liked Cassandra too.
For some reason, it got me thinking of the Tarzan tv series they had after the movie, I used to watch that one, too, lol.
Edited at 2017-03-13 02:13 am (UTC)
now that i'm thinking about it, though, a series that focuses on elsa discovering the secret behind her powers and going on adventures (with her female sidekick/love interest - a gabrielle to her xena, if you will) to uncover the mythology of her world could be interesting.