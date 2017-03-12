Eliza Dushku reveals her battle with alcohol and drugs

i'm glad she's doing well. being sober must be really really hard. many people think addiction is a joke, and that can be overcome just with simple willpower... pfff, idiots.



well done to Eliza and to all the other ONTDers who successfully wake up in the morning and battle their addictions. Reply

Thread

Link

how does everyone cope with their mental illnesses?



i've been drikining somewhat and smoking a lot of weed but it's so much better than the side effects of my anti-depressants and anti-anxiety medications Reply

Thread

Link

I've been having a rough time after the election and the end of my fellowship, so I'm trying to not drink at all, exercise regularly, and eat foods I know make me mentally feel clearer like salmon, spinach, citrus fruits etc. I still ended up having a bit of a meltdown last week though. I probably should take a break from social media too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just be careful. My cousin was doing the same thing and then revealed to his family he's an alcoholic now. I know he doesn't like to take medication but his self-medicating turned into a dependency. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know how lame it sounds, but I really think practicing mindfulness and getting plenty of exercise and a clean diet is the best medicine. I don't do any of those things, which is probably why I'm struggling. I imagine my best self would do all those things. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ia with this whole comment :( which of course doesn't help because then i'm constantly blaming myself Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not lame. When I went through a period of intense depression two years ago, I kept telling my boyfriend I felt very detached from my body (which caused me to treat it like shit by drinking a lot and eating crap) and I didn't think therapy would do help, so he encouraged me to work out. After a few weeks of gentle prodding from him I decided to try it. And I'm not a big fitness person but feeling my pulse quicken, getting sweaty helped connect me to my body again and my mental health improved a lot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah that stuff is defs what made the biggest change for me back when i genuinely used to care about overcoming this shit (im sure i still do care but like..do i? I'm not even trying anymore?) and it's the go to thing for a reason. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think it sounds lame. I'm pretty much constantly paying attention to diet, exercise, and meditation, because I didn't like the way my meds just numbed me. It keeps things on an even keel for me, and I realize and acknowledge that this is just what works for me.



At the same time, I'm really careful about my emotional state, and am open to going back on medication should my current lifestyle no longer be effective. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i found exercise and healthy eating so important. i still get sad and anxious at times obviously, but i think having something healthy internal helped a lot in giving structure and not letting things get too bad. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Therapy and self-help books like "You're a Badass" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

rly badly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Weed is what I use for anxiety, but if I buy the wrong strain it can really make it all worse. I go for the indicas and hybrids, I rarely smoke sativas but will do when I'm feeling really down. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Poorly, and with gin. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

as someone who used alcohol to cope with mental illness all their lives: please don't do that. you're better off without. there are huge chunks of my life that i don't remember/am embarrassed by bc of it. rn i'm doing pretty bad to mediocre lol and not any better at finding other ways to self destruct but if there's one thing i'm glad i ditched it was booze. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Therapy. Practicing the CBT techniques I've learned in therapy. Meditation (my therapist is big on it and mindfulness for me). Need to get back to exercising. Taking a walk. Finding something distracting like a TV show if I can. Forcing myself to eat and drink water when I don't want to. Writing in a journal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm really really lucky that the first anti-depressants I tried are working well for me. I'm doing keto to lose weight and get healthier. I used to/still do spend a lot of time thinking about what my life would be like if I was the idealized version of myself. Lately I've started to implement that kind of behavior in my everyday life. What does best!me do in the evenings? All her dishes are done and she never leaves clothes all over the bedroom or bathroom floor. So I take care of those things in real life. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm on meds and in therapy. If you ever need to talk, please PM me, bb. <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

having a friend dealing w v similar circumstances as me/w a v similar mentality has helped me feel like theres someone to relate to, sought out counselling, tried meds, ive mostly found mindfulness/meditation/investing in myself to help me the most, as corny and obvious as that may sound. anxiety and depression sorta left me w an identity crisis and focusing on what my passions are and what i want to be helped me find some healthier mindsets/ways to spend my time. even stuff like my sense of style or the way i organize my room, my skincare routine, all the little things and habits that form my day-to-day. id also recommend a blood test to see if you have any vitamin/mineral deficiencies (if you havent already), b12, d, and iron can have a big effect on anxiety/depression. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Luckily I don't have many side effects from lexapro. In a wider sense, I changed my diet, I quit alcohol... I use colouring and writing to centre myself. I like using lists to see what I need to accomplish for the day and crossing them off and a lot of the time it's really basic stuff like showering, tidying up a drawer, doing a load of washing. Just... seeing that I've done something is really helpful to me.



I also see a therapist



Edited at 2017-03-13 01:17 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you may want to look into CBD. it can help with depression and anxiety.



i'm on Lexapro and i utilize a lot of mindfulness techniques and meditation on a daily basis. i also use CBD, both tincture and vape. i also was in therapy weekly for many years but I've made so much progress i only go as needed. i use a lot of the ACT techniques i learned in therapy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



pay attention to your weaknesses and don't hate yourself for them, strategize and try to figure out what you need to overcome or at least cope with them healthily. i think realizing my own limitations and allowing myself to have them instead of comparing myself to people without mental health problems and trying to live up to those standards was the biggest thing for me. Also I started setting myself up to have a better day tomorrow. I can feel like complete shit one day but I decided I needed to do things like shower, brush my teeth, clean my room, change the sheets, etc no matter how much i didn't feel like it that specific day because I knew there was a better chance of me waking up the next day and feeling better if I felt like I woke up with a literally clean slate. (i saw a post about that same thing but i dont know if doing this made my mental health better or if my mental health got better and i was able to do this tbh.)pay attention to your weaknesses and don't hate yourself for them, strategize and try to figure out what you need to overcome or at least cope with them healthily. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i cut off alcohol when it gets real bad, and then i overeat :/ though i've been practicing mindfulnes and trying to keep my room tidy. tidying it up makes such a difference no joke. cooking from scrath makes me feel accomplished. making and sharing art as well.



also the most important: reminding myself that this too shall pass and tomorrow is a new day.



Edited at 2017-03-13 01:27 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A heap of weed and food which together, as you can imagine, is making me look pretty gorgeous and thats a big help to my self esteem lollll.



So yeah, not well! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If I'm not completely in the throes of a major depressive period, then I make sure I keep in touch with my friends and get proactive about doing something I like at least once a week. I go to my mediocre therapist at least once every six weeks, she's not the greatest but she's covered and at least I get to vent or talk it out. My ocd gets really bad when I'm stressed and I just let it out, I've learned it's just better to give in to it than to get even more stressed trying to control it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I started to have symptoms of depression when I lost my job and one of the things I did was stop going to facebook completely because I kept comparing myself to others and that's the worst thing someone can do, that thing was making me feel like a failure, so I stopped being active in social media and it did wonders for my mental health, given I only got symptoms and my family realized it and helped me before I had the illness, but it was a great advice. Also excercizing helped me, also doing some other activities to keep my mind busy, I know that I should go to the doctor but tbh in my culture we don't do that shit, is kinda shamed so eh, idk



For a time I used alcohol but I realized it was the shittiest idea so I still drink but very small ammounts and like once or twice every month. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was lucky my GP gave me a pretty new to the market anti depressant and it as been amazing for me and it has little side effects just need a blood test to check the liver function. I also wouldn't recommend taking medications with weed or alcohol.

A lot of anti-depressants and anxiety can have side effects it sort of a trial and error to see which one will help with you the most. Im studying pharmacy so if you have any questions on drugs anything just message.

It hard but it is better to face the issues you are dealing with. I took me a few weeks to book an appointment to my therapist and I actually saw 3 people until I found someone I was comfortable with.

Making lifestyle changes helped me, exercising, cutting down on sugar and just going out with friends and interacting with people help me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

drinking and it's fucking horrible bc i am def a functioning alcoholic



things have gotten slightly better but it took me forever to accept the fact that i had a drinking problem and now it's just fighting it everyday Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

poorly. my psychiatrist is sending me back to therapy because it's gotten bad again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't. But I find that if I feel myself slipping a little I shut myself off from the world; I don't really see or talk to people except for work, I don't go out and do things unless I go alone and it's heavily planned before hand. I know some people would think that's counterproductive but honestly it helps me keep my thoughts and anxiety as minimal as possible i.e. if I'm going to the movies alone, I don't have to stress about what I'm wearing, putting on makeup, I can get there as early or late as I want to, etc. Just the little stupid things that pile up quickly when I'm already feeling overwhelmed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm doing much better than I was a couple of years ago thankfully but I still get awful anxiety about certain situations.



And idk what it is lately but I have psychological issues with eating, it's a new thing but I'm sometimes literally terrified of eating. It's all due to anxiety again and it's not really bad but I am losing weight uncontrollably. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ed



but i'm recovering Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Normally, therapy. Since I can't afford that right now, TCM and overeating. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

by skipping class and avoiding ppl. also forgetting to take my meds constantly.



it's been a rough past few months Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm glad she's doing well now, she always seemed like a rly nice person Reply

Thread

Link

Same, and I liked her and Rick fox together. Random couple but it seemed like they were in it fir the long run. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

good for her! Reply

Thread

Link

aw yay I'm glad to hear she's doing better Reply

Thread

Link

on topic, I did read an article on WaPo recently about how women are binge drinking at growing rates and how normalized binge drinking is in media esp aimed at white women, it was a bit eye opening tbh Reply

Thread

Link

yeah i recently admitted to a couple of close friends that i probably have a drinking problem but i am not at a place yet where i'm ready to really seek help for it. i'm going to try and just cut back on my weekday drinking for now and see if i can feel better about it/myself. i don't think i'm an alcoholic per se but i can see myself getting there eventually if i don't make some life changes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this was exactly how i was and it turned into what i would consider alcoholism. so i hope you can get on top of it sooner the better bb <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, i struggle with this. i need to get it together. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I drink maybe once a year but that article really freaked me out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was watching a miniseries on drinking and learned that alcoholism is now judged on a scale of risk while consuming. the entire model of determining alcoholism has been changed due to millennial drinking habits and that blew my mind. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is totally my best friend. her whole life revolves around drinking. the drinking culture in our city/state is huge so when she was college i thought it was normal but she's been out of college a few years now and hasn't dialed it back much at all, still goes out binge drinking 5 nights a week. i don't think she ever really paid attention to my concerns because her other best friend was completely out of control and instead of scaring her, i think she was just like 'well i'm not that bad!' Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The whole "wine mum" aesthetic that seems to circulate Facebook is just... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This was a good read. Ty! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been really like intensely trying not to overdo it since xmas, especially since then. My mum introduced me to this type of wine which I LOVVVVVEEE, like I hate all wine, but I can drink this shit by the bottle no problem.



And then at xmas too my dad died (he was an evil abusive fucker, so no great loss, but it still messed with me a lot for various complicated reasons), and he's been an alcohol and tobacco abuser his whole life which led to his many many health complaints and illnesses.



And I know I get really addicted to food, and to TV, and various other things.



So i've been idk scared about alcohol. I drank a few bottles between xmas and new year, and it was becoming like a bottle a night situation because I was off for exam revision... so I had to literally just stop. And cut myself off.



I feel I could so easily become an alcoholic. And alcoholism is RIFE amongst medical students, it's really a huge huge widespread problem, like the medical student culture here is just swinging between binge drinking and plain alcoholism to exams/assessments/osces and back again... so i'm around it constantly anyway.



I'm bad enough with food - I can NEVER let myself get that way with booze :(((



It's so fucking easy to get caught up in these subjstances though and just sink on in to them for a short term apparent fix. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Visit just about any UK city over the weekend and see this firsthand, its beyond shocking the states some of these young women get into. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh for a good 4 years there when i was in uni/abroad i binge drank like a MOTHERFUCKER. i'm also a classic black out drunk who (fortunately or unfortunately) can act like i'm totally fine and yet be an actual automaton. amy schumer in her newest stand up brought up this thing like "has anyone ever blacked out and came too while you were still awake?" and i was like "OHHH only 90% of the nights i've gone out". at my work christmas party i legit blacked out for a good 5 hours. no idea what happened.



but liked i said, i'm a really "good drunk". i've never had to be sent home, never been kicked out of a bar or an event, never puked in the bar, never embarrassed myself or fell down ETC ETC ETC. but it's terrifying that i'll wake up with no memory of the last few hours. i'm afraid that one day my friends are going to let me go off on my own because they think i'm fine and i'm going to end up in a bad situation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's depressing, and sometimes I wonder if the stress and fear of growing up with a severely alcoholic mother is the only reason I haven't ended up there myself. Normalizing binge drinking is no better than normalizing drug abuse. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

proud of her and for anyone who overcomes addiction <3 Reply

Thread

Link

she was one of my first crushes. i'm happy she's doing better now. overcoming addiction/alcoholism can be very difficult, like i look at my mom and i'm so amazed and proud of her. i'm proud of anyone who can overcome it.



Edited at 2017-03-13 12:52 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

good for her. I can't imagine how hard beating addiction is. tangential: I miss Dollhouse. Reply

Thread

Link

i miss dollhouse too. i still can't listen to "travelling woman" without tearing up a little thinking of sierra. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As a drug and alcohol therapist, I've had the most clients be 18-24 year olds with a binge drug problem, whether that was alcohol or other drugs. Reply

Thread

Link

What's your definition of binge drinking? J/w. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm always rooting for her <3 Tru Calling should've never been cancelled!! Reply

Thread

Link

I came here to see if anyone was going to mention Tru Calling! I've rewatched it a million times and it's hella cheesy but still so good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It improved so much by the end and then it was gone before we got any answers. I was so pissed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really need to rewatch that. I was so in love with the first season Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved that show but I remember thinking she was such an awful actress lol



Glad she's sober though <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I used to love that show. Should have had more seasons. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so happy for her. i wish more people spoke up about sobriety! Reply

Thread

Link

Good for her. Alcoholism is terrible. Reply

Thread

Link