Eliza Dushku reveals her battle with alcohol and drugs



-Revealed that she is a former alcoholic and drug user

-Has been sober for 8 years now

-Initially got sober for her family. Her brother didn't want her around his child until she got her life together.

-Is now a great auntie and her niece is teaching her the ways of Snapchat

-Is not interested in reviving Buffy

I'm glad that she got her life together. I am ready to see her on my tv again.
