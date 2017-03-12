Eliza Dushku reveals her battle with alcohol and drugs
-Revealed that she is a former alcoholic and drug user
-Has been sober for 8 years now
-Initially got sober for her family. Her brother didn't want her around his child until she got her life together.
-Is now a great auntie and her niece is teaching her the ways of Snapchat
-Is not interested in reviving Buffy
Source
I'm glad that she got her life together. I am ready to see her on my tv again.
well done to Eliza and to all the other ONTDers who successfully wake up in the morning and battle their addictions.
i've been drikining somewhat and smoking a lot of weed but it's so much better than the side effects of my anti-depressants and anti-anxiety medications
At the same time, I'm really careful about my emotional state, and am open to going back on medication should my current lifestyle no longer be effective.
I also see a therapist
Edited at 2017-03-13 01:17 am (UTC)
i'm on Lexapro and i utilize a lot of mindfulness techniques and meditation on a daily basis. i also use CBD, both tincture and vape. i also was in therapy weekly for many years but I've made so much progress i only go as needed. i use a lot of the ACT techniques i learned in therapy
pay attention to your weaknesses and don't hate yourself for them, strategize and try to figure out what you need to overcome or at least cope with them healthily.
also the most important: reminding myself that this too shall pass and tomorrow is a new day.
Edited at 2017-03-13 01:27 am (UTC)
So yeah, not well!
For a time I used alcohol but I realized it was the shittiest idea so I still drink but very small ammounts and like once or twice every month.
A lot of anti-depressants and anxiety can have side effects it sort of a trial and error to see which one will help with you the most. Im studying pharmacy so if you have any questions on drugs anything just message.
It hard but it is better to face the issues you are dealing with. I took me a few weeks to book an appointment to my therapist and I actually saw 3 people until I found someone I was comfortable with.
Making lifestyle changes helped me, exercising, cutting down on sugar and just going out with friends and interacting with people help me.
things have gotten slightly better but it took me forever to accept the fact that i had a drinking problem and now it's just fighting it everyday
And idk what it is lately but I have psychological issues with eating, it's a new thing but I'm sometimes literally terrified of eating. It's all due to anxiety again and it's not really bad but I am losing weight uncontrollably.
but i'm recovering
it's been a rough past few months
And then at xmas too my dad died (he was an evil abusive fucker, so no great loss, but it still messed with me a lot for various complicated reasons), and he's been an alcohol and tobacco abuser his whole life which led to his many many health complaints and illnesses.
And I know I get really addicted to food, and to TV, and various other things.
So i've been idk scared about alcohol. I drank a few bottles between xmas and new year, and it was becoming like a bottle a night situation because I was off for exam revision... so I had to literally just stop. And cut myself off.
I feel I could so easily become an alcoholic. And alcoholism is RIFE amongst medical students, it's really a huge huge widespread problem, like the medical student culture here is just swinging between binge drinking and plain alcoholism to exams/assessments/osces and back again... so i'm around it constantly anyway.
I'm bad enough with food - I can NEVER let myself get that way with booze :(((
It's so fucking easy to get caught up in these subjstances though and just sink on in to them for a short term apparent fix.
but liked i said, i'm a really "good drunk". i've never had to be sent home, never been kicked out of a bar or an event, never puked in the bar, never embarrassed myself or fell down ETC ETC ETC. but it's terrifying that i'll wake up with no memory of the last few hours. i'm afraid that one day my friends are going to let me go off on my own because they think i'm fine and i'm going to end up in a bad situation.
Edited at 2017-03-13 12:52 am (UTC)
Glad she's sober though <3