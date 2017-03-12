Disney CEO Bob Iger Defends His Participation on Trump Panel
- Disney Ceo Bob Iger had to defend his participation on the Drump panel to the company's shareholders in an annual meeting of theirs.
- Speakers @ the meeting presented petitions with more than 500,000 signatures for him to step down from the panel, some defending the theory that Disney could suffer economical repercussions with the public boycotting the parks, movies, and ABC series.
- “I think there is an opportunity for me to express views that I think … are of value to the company and its shareholders.” Iger responded and added that he would take positions “adversarial to the view of the administration” on a number of issues, including immigration, adding that “it’s not an endorsement."
- He also said that he thinks Disney can make the "biggest impact on the planet" by keep sending powerful messages in their productions (like "Zootopia", "Rogue One", "Black-ish", etc).
- Claims that other issue he will disagree with Drump is on climate change, adding that those issues are "very real".
I don't think I commercially support any Disney work but I'd boycott if it turns out I did. I've cut out a couple shows for their connection to Mark Burnett/Trump
God I hate this country on its best days.
oh myyyygod
Yeah I dont get it. In our country, we've passed the question of "Is climate change real" a looooong time ago and are more focused on "What is the best way to combat it."
Also, y'all need to recycle better. I remember we only had to separate glass, plastic and cardboard when I was in DC.
Nope. I doubt very few people here will stop watching Marvel, Disney/Pixar and/or Star Wars films even if they suggest otherwise.
The biggest problem for me will be the Shondaland line-up from ABC
disneys own so much to begin with: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_a
Shareholders were MAD and he promised he would only go so he could oppose things like immigration and w/e but I don't believe him.
Shareholders also had a vote for transparency on lobbying bc they want to know what kind of lobbying Disney pays for and this isn't currently available to them but there was no resolution on that (and prob won't bc other major proxies don't care)...
On the bright side, this man only has 1 year left at the company and someone with more backbone should follow him
I am glad shareholders were so angry @ him though because then they won't care when he has to leave next year
What?! shareholders don't have access to what they lobbies for? That's crazy