Disney CEO Bob Iger Defends His Participation on Trump Panel

I don't think I commercially support any Disney work but I'd boycott if it turns out I did. I've cut out a couple shows for their connection to Mark Burnett/Trump Reply

Oh, I guess I do since Marvel=Jessica Jones=Netflix. Yeah I'd cancel. Reply

You can always watch JJ ilegally tho! Reply

Girl if you want to stop supporting any media backed by corrupt business men who's interests are money rather than social welfare then turn off your tv and shut your computer because there's not one innocent party Reply

Of course money trumps all. (Pun totally not intended.) Reply

I, for one, am shocked that rich white men would band together and see how they can create mutually beneficial relationships for each other. Shocked, I say! Reply

Well duh, how can anyone make any change without being involved, we need a few people to be the voice of reason on that trump panel Reply

no we need to obstruct until 2018. nothing they want to do will be good for anyone but the 1% Reply

And they'll achieve it easier if no one is actually there to oppose them Reply

Only in the US (and wherever they have spread their tentacles) do people actually think climate change is a myth. These people need to go back to high school and take a proper science class tbh.



mte Reply

Um it snowed a few days ago so global warming is a lie hurr durr hurr durr hurr



God I hate this country on its best days. Reply

i fucking HATE when people say "if global warming is real how come it still snooowwwwssss???????????"



oh myyyygod Reply

mte. in india practically every religious group are fundies of different variations and still no one's dumb enough to boycott science, deny evolution or climate change. wtf is wrong with america? Reply

Yeah, like in my 3rd world country (almost) everybody is aware of it. Reply

i honestly cannot wrap my head around the fact that some people do not believe in climate change. did your science teacher die in 1st grade and you never got a new one?!? Reply

The education system in the US is a complete joke, especially now considering who runs the Dept of Ed. There are too many uneducated, stupid people in the country and it's embarrassing. Reply

Yeah I dont get it. In our country, we've passed the question of "Is climate change real" a looooong time ago and are more focused on "What is the best way to combat it."

Also, y'all need to recycle better. I remember we only had to separate glass, plastic and cardboard when I was in DC. Reply

im glad you added wherever they spread their tentacles cause some of the denial here in canada is intense man. even if our northern territories are among the first affected i was taught GEORMORPHOLOGY by a climate change denier, even if our department had a thawing permafrost research team Reply

unfortunately lots of people here in australia believe this too. Government pretend its a myth so they can keep getting $ for mining Reply

Many of those people believe that science is satanic though, and refuse to even listen to theory. For example, these people believe fossils were put in the ground by the devil to trick humanity into believing that the Earth is older than 6,000 years. That's what you're dealing with and that can't be reasoned with. I have people like this in my family and it's mind boggling what they believe (and what they refuse to believe, like gravity and the Earth being round). Reply

"Will you boycott Disney's properties, ONTD?"



Nope. I doubt very few people here will stop watching Marvel, Disney/Pixar and/or Star Wars films even if they suggest otherwise. Reply

I'm glad I never was a fan/lowkey hated all of the above (sans old-school Star Wars)

The biggest problem for me will be the Shondaland line-up from ABC Reply

I actually barelly care about any of those properties lol, the only one I like is Star Wars and I don't like it that much so I don't think I'll see the next film.



You could always watch it illegally Reply

IA it's gonna be impossible for a lot of ONTD to bring themselves to boycott all of Disney's empire. Reply

Yeah I mean look at how many people get 'dragged' to see other films that they say they're going to boycott lol. Reply

disneys own so much to begin with:



lmao mtedisneys own so much to begin with: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_a ssets_owned_by_Disney Reply

All about the money I mean ethics I mean you I mean me I mean the gay I mean the economy I mean the environment look we made money here's two seconds of inclusion in batb Reply

wat Reply

on one hand I feel like we need all the sane, rational people who are close to trump and his cabinet to work with the administration because it's better than any his incompetent cabinet picks already in place but then I also think "fuck that" Reply

I have stock in Disney, does that count? I keep meaning to sell it, but I want some more cash to invest first. Reply

It's prob a good idea to keep it tbh, just based on how well it's doing Reply

I've actually never made money with my Disney stocks. Reply

sell it before the market tanks Reply

He's only there to ask for more tax cuts. He ain't shit. Trump ain't shit. Republicans ain't shit. Everyone who voted for Trump ain't shit. Let a meteor end us tbh. Reply

Exactly. I can't at people actually believing he was there opposing agent orange in any way. He was there for himself alone. Reply

Translation: Blah blah We're disney no one would ever boycott us blah blah ppl hate to be inconvenienced in the slightest blah blah $$$$$$$ talks blah



mte. He really thinks he being slick with the "express views of value to the company" phrase, as if he's defending disney's values and not only trying to protect/increase their pockets Reply

The shareholder meeting was a lot more complex than it sounds here lmao



Shareholders were MAD and he promised he would only go so he could oppose things like immigration and w/e but I don't believe him.

Shareholders also had a vote for transparency on lobbying bc they want to know what kind of lobbying Disney pays for and this isn't currently available to them but there was no resolution on that (and prob won't bc other major proxies don't care)...



On the bright side, this man only has 1 year left at the company and someone with more backbone should follow him Reply

I don't believe him about opposing Tr*mp at all and I don't know why anyone would Reply

It was ironic to me that he'd refuse to step out while the board opposed the vote for lobbying transparency.

I am glad shareholders were so angry @ him though because then they won't care when he has to leave next year Reply

I don't believe him either, please provide minutes of the meeting tbh



What?! shareholders don't have access to what they lobbies for? That's crazy Reply

good on the shareholders then. i always imagine those types as caring more about money than what the business does so this is nice to read. Reply

i'd rather have smart people in the room than the panel being an echo chamber of buffoons. also, if they ever disagree and he gets kicked out for it, then it'll be a major news story. Reply

why so the horrible stuff they want to do has a chance of passing? I'd rather everything be like the first muslim ban. Inept and doomed to fail. Reply

fair point. he's on the financial advisory panel though and i am seriously extremely frightened about their administration completely wrecking us economically. :( Reply

I know nothing about this guy, but if he's smart at all it's a good thing he can get close to Trump. There need to be more poeple around him who disagree with him, maybe they'll change his mind on some things at least. Reply

uhhh Reply

people are so dumb. Trump is not going to change. Reply

Parent

That was my thought process, and apparently what Iger is trying to do. That's clearly the wrong thought process though according to the comments here. Reply

trash. fortunately i'm poor so none of these motherfuckers would ever get a dime from me (blood, stone, etc) Reply

oh boy, can't wait to see the twelve page dissertations on why it's suddenly impossible to boycott Disney. Reply

lol exactly Reply

Every single time sigh Reply

people still reblog that stupidass twitter thread about cinderella, so this isn't much of a step away Reply

what thread? Reply

