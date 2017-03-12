Disney CEO Bob Iger Defends His Participation on Trump Panel




  • Disney Ceo Bob Iger had to defend his participation on the Drump panel to the company's shareholders in an annual meeting of theirs.

  • Speakers @ the meeting presented petitions with more than 500,000 signatures for him to step down from the panel, some defending the theory that Disney could suffer economical repercussions with the public boycotting the parks, movies, and ABC series.

  • “I think there is an opportunity for me to express views that I think … are of value to the company and its shareholders.” Iger responded and added that he would take positions “adversarial to the view of the administration” on a number of issues, including immigration, adding that “it’s not an endorsement."

  • He also said that he thinks Disney can make the "biggest impact on the planet" by keep sending powerful messages in their productions (like "Zootopia", "Rogue One", "Black-ish", etc).

  • Claims that other issue he will disagree with Drump is on climate change, adding that those issues are "very real".


SOURCE

Will you boycott Disney's properties, ONTD? Which makes the most difference in the world: movies/series or politics? TYFYA!
Tagged: , , ,